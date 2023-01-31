ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

The 'Love Is Blind: After The Altar' Trailer Teases A Secret Meeting & A Very Bold Proposal

By Asymina Kantorowicz
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OwqzX_0kXdaprW00

Netflix dropped a new trailer for the Love Is Blind: After The Altar season three special airing in February and it's teasing a whole lot of drama in the wake of the original show.

The trailer which was released on Tuesday revealed secret meetings between a formerly engaged couple and another proposal for an ex-couple that dealt with cheating allegations.

The clip starts off lightly with Alexa Alfia and her husband Brennon Lemieux laughing about the possibility of giving marriage advice before Lemieux says, "love can be blind."

"But it was not for me," Cole Barnett continues.

The teaser clip then gets into some bigger revelations like the fact that Nancy Rodriguez and her former partner Bartise Bowden have been secretly meeting.

Then viewers get to see Rodriguez's mom call Bartise a "piece of sh*t" so it's clear not all is forgiven for Bowden rejecting Rodriguez at the altar.

"Do you know that emoji poop?" Rodriguez's mom asks her daughter in the trailer. "That's what [Bartise] is for me."

Later in the trailer, Bowden asks Rodriguez point blank if the two are going to be friends or not.

The clip also goes into the cheating allegations that came between Sikiru "SK" Alagbada and Raven Ross and ultimately ended their relationship.

"SK cheated on me, I truly had no idea," Ross says.

The shocking part of the trailer reveals that Alagbada plans on proposing to Ross again and even gets down on one knee. We'll have to wait and see Ross' response!

Later on, Raven adds, "I'm ready for the new chapter. I still believe in love."

In the trailer, Alfia says she's planning a party, which means the entire group will get to reunite once again.

"Am I anticipating drama? One hundred percent," Cole Barnett says before tossing a cutie orange, hinting at the cutie scene between him and Zanab Jaffrey during the season.

It looks like the two will have a one-on-one conversation as Barnett asks Jaffrey to talk in the clip.

Other things that were revealed in the trailer include that Jaffrey is single and Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed are still not living together.

Season three of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.

The Love Is Blind: After The Altar special will air on February 10 on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity USA

Actress Annie Wersching Has Died At 45 & 'Last Of Us' Fans Are Thanking Her For A Key Scene

Actors, fans and the folks behind The Last Of Us are mourning actress Annie Wersching, after news of her death broke over the weekend. Wersching, 45, was best-known for playing Renee Walker in the thriller series 24 and the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard. She also played the character of Tess in the original The Last Of Us video game, which has since been turned into a hit TV series on HBO.
Narcity USA

A Texas Groom Compared His Bride To A 'Big Buck' & The Compliment Is Hunting For Controversy

Humans convey their love for one another in many different ways, and one viral Instagram post shows, quite possibly, the "most Texan" of them all. A groom from the Lone Star State let out a not-so-common compliment as his bride walked down the aisle, a clip posted by wedding photographers Mark and Jenna (@markandjenna_) of their client's wedding to Instagram on January 12 shows.
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

68K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy