The 'Love Is Blind: After The Altar' Trailer Teases A Secret Meeting & A Very Bold Proposal

Netflix dropped a new trailer for the Love Is Blind: After The Altar season three special airing in February and it's teasing a whole lot of drama in the wake of the original show.

The trailer which was released on Tuesday revealed secret meetings between a formerly engaged couple and another proposal for an ex-couple that dealt with cheating allegations.

The clip starts off lightly with Alexa Alfia and her husband Brennon Lemieux laughing about the possibility of giving marriage advice before Lemieux says, "love can be blind."

"But it was not for me," Cole Barnett continues.

The teaser clip then gets into some bigger revelations like the fact that Nancy Rodriguez and her former partner Bartise Bowden have been secretly meeting.

Then viewers get to see Rodriguez's mom call Bartise a "piece of sh*t" so it's clear not all is forgiven for Bowden rejecting Rodriguez at the altar.

"Do you know that emoji poop?" Rodriguez's mom asks her daughter in the trailer. "That's what [Bartise] is for me."

Later in the trailer, Bowden asks Rodriguez point blank if the two are going to be friends or not.

The clip also goes into the cheating allegations that came between Sikiru "SK" Alagbada and Raven Ross and ultimately ended their relationship.

"SK cheated on me, I truly had no idea," Ross says.

The shocking part of the trailer reveals that Alagbada plans on proposing to Ross again and even gets down on one knee. We'll have to wait and see Ross' response!

Later on, Raven adds, "I'm ready for the new chapter. I still believe in love."

In the trailer, Alfia says she's planning a party, which means the entire group will get to reunite once again.

"Am I anticipating drama? One hundred percent," Cole Barnett says before tossing a cutie orange, hinting at the cutie scene between him and Zanab Jaffrey during the season.

It looks like the two will have a one-on-one conversation as Barnett asks Jaffrey to talk in the clip.

Other things that were revealed in the trailer include that Jaffrey is single and Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed are still not living together.

Season three of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.

The Love Is Blind: After The Altar special will air on February 10 on Netflix.