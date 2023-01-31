Read full article on original website
WDTV
UPDATE: Missing elderly Parsons man found dead near home
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (2/1/23 at 4:17 p.m.) The West Virginia State Police says 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was found dead near his home. His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to determine a cause of death, troopers said. Authorities said foul play...
WDTV
Suspected porch pirate arrested after police pursuit
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A suspected porch pirate was arrested after he allegedly led police on a pursuit early Wednesday morning. Officers were watching a vehicle on Maple Dr. in Morgantown around 3 a.m. Wednesday that is suspected in “many package thefts in the area,” according to a criminal complaint.
lootpress.com
Driver fishtails attempting to pass vehicle, crashes into side of mountain
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to the scene of an accident Tuesday following the attempted passing of a vehicle on Corridor H in Randolph County. Deputy L.R. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a single-vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident was reported on Corridor H near William Proudfoot Road.
West Virginia State Police investigating propane theft in Upshur County
The West Virginia State Police's Buckhannon detachment is investigating a propane theft that happened late Tuesday night in Upshur County.
WDTV
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
wajr.com
Wallace man accused of thousands in damage during copper theft
WALLACE, W.Va. A Wallace resident faces theft-related charges in Marion and Monongalia Counties following an investigation into a copper theft. Police were given pictures from a trail camera that allegedly showed Steven Shreves, 48, and another subject on an ATV pulling black cables from a business. Witnesses told police the June 2022 incident caused about $27,000 in damage to the business and resulted in the theft of about $1,000 worth of copper.
WDTV
Man charged with strangling cat, threatening to fight police
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he strangled a cat and threated to fight police. Salem police officers were dispatched to a home on West Main St. in Salem on Wednesday around 5 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Officers said 29-year-old...
Harrison County roadway closed after vehicle strikes power pole
A Harrison County roadway is shut down following an accident involving an electrical pole.
Missing person last seen in Beverly ‘may need immediate medical attention’
Family members are looking for a man who has not been seen for several weeks and was reported missing in Beverly.
WDTV
Man caught on trail camera stealing copper, causing damage worth $27K, police say
WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wallace man has been charged after officers said he caused thousands of dollars worth of damage and stole copper. Officers were dispatched in reference to a larceny that happened in Wallace on June 21, 2022, according to a criminal complaint. A man at the scene...
Lewis County middle school teacher sentenced on battery charges
A Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery has been sentenced following a jury trial.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Patsy Trecost
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Patsy Trecost, a Harrison County Commissioner, joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about exciting developments at NCWV Airport, rail trail developments and underground infrastructure. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
Bridgeport Police need help IDing woman and rental car
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman and a rental car in connection to a counterfeiting case it's investigating.
Preston County home destroyed in fire
A Preston County home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Tuesday.
Man charged after woman robbed while she was walking in Clarksburg
A man has been charged after allegedly robbing a woman while she was walking on a street in Clarksburg.
WDTV
Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
WDTV
One person transported after crash on Route 50
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on Route 50 in Clarksburg sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. 911 officials said the accident happened around 8 a.m. on Monday eastbound on Route 50. Two cars and an SUV were involved in the crash, officials said. Officials said one person...
wajr.com
Thursday morning emergency lane closures planned in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Crews from the West Virginia Department of Highways plan emergency pothole repair on I-79 in Marion County on Thursday, February 2, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both southbound lanes from mile marker 135 to mile marker 134.5 will be closed. Traffic will detour from the interstate and then cross back to the onramp immediately to continue southbound.
