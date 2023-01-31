ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

UPDATE: Missing elderly Parsons man found dead near home

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (2/1/23 at 4:17 p.m.) The West Virginia State Police says 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was found dead near his home. His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to determine a cause of death, troopers said. Authorities said foul play...
PARSONS, WV
WDTV

Suspected porch pirate arrested after police pursuit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A suspected porch pirate was arrested after he allegedly led police on a pursuit early Wednesday morning. Officers were watching a vehicle on Maple Dr. in Morgantown around 3 a.m. Wednesday that is suspected in “many package thefts in the area,” according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
lootpress.com

Driver fishtails attempting to pass vehicle, crashes into side of mountain

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to the scene of an accident Tuesday following the attempted passing of a vehicle on Corridor H in Randolph County. Deputy L.R. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a single-vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident was reported on Corridor H near William Proudfoot Road.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Upshur County police searching for wanted woman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Wallace man accused of thousands in damage during copper theft

WALLACE, W.Va. A Wallace resident faces theft-related charges in Marion and Monongalia Counties following an investigation into a copper theft. Police were given pictures from a trail camera that allegedly showed Steven Shreves, 48, and another subject on an ATV pulling black cables from a business. Witnesses told police the June 2022 incident caused about $27,000 in damage to the business and resulted in the theft of about $1,000 worth of copper.
WALLACE, WV
WDTV

Man charged with strangling cat, threatening to fight police

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he strangled a cat and threated to fight police. Salem police officers were dispatched to a home on West Main St. in Salem on Wednesday around 5 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Officers said 29-year-old...
SALEM, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Patsy Trecost

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Patsy Trecost, a Harrison County Commissioner, joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about exciting developments at NCWV Airport, rail trail developments and underground infrastructure. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

One person transported after crash on Route 50

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on Route 50 in Clarksburg sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. 911 officials said the accident happened around 8 a.m. on Monday eastbound on Route 50. Two cars and an SUV were involved in the crash, officials said. Officials said one person...
CLARKSBURG, WV
wajr.com

Thursday morning emergency lane closures planned in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Crews from the West Virginia Department of Highways plan emergency pothole repair on I-79 in Marion County on Thursday, February 2, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both southbound lanes from mile marker 135 to mile marker 134.5 will be closed. Traffic will detour from the interstate and then cross back to the onramp immediately to continue southbound.
MARION COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy