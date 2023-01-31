WALLACE, W.Va. A Wallace resident faces theft-related charges in Marion and Monongalia Counties following an investigation into a copper theft. Police were given pictures from a trail camera that allegedly showed Steven Shreves, 48, and another subject on an ATV pulling black cables from a business. Witnesses told police the June 2022 incident caused about $27,000 in damage to the business and resulted in the theft of about $1,000 worth of copper.

