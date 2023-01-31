Dead dog, malnourished animals found at Florida home: Sheriff’s Office

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — After Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a dead dog in a shed along with multiple other animals covered in feces and urine, a Pace man is behind bars.

Anthony Hopkins, 42, was charged with five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water.

On Jan. 17, deputies said they were following up on a theft of services complaint on Hwy. 4. They said they started the investigation on Jan. 6, and since then, they have heard multiple dogs on the property.

While at the scene on Jan. 17, deputies said they heard barking in a shed next to the residence. According to the arrest report, one of the deputies approached the shed and smelled a “foul odor of urine, feces and decomposition.” Deputies said inside the shed there were two kennels stacked on top of each other. In the top kennel, deputies said there was a deceased dog in decomposition, “where the skull was visible.” They said the deceased dog was under an electric blanket. Behind the stacked kennels was a single kennel with a white and brown spotted dog. Deputies said the dog was covered in feces and was “extremely” malnourished, “where the outline of each rib bone could be seen.”

The distance between the stacked kennels, according to deputies, was less than three feet. They said while checking on the white and brown dog, deputies said they saw empty bowls with a little bit of dry dog food on the floor. They said they gave some food and water to the dog and then contacted Animal Control.

On Jan. 18, deputies responded again to the home, and they said dogs could still be heard in the shed and the residence. They said there was no change in location of the deceased dog, and everything was in the same condition. Deputies said they noticed a side door to the residence was cracked open, so they went inside. While inside, deputies said they saw a white pitbull style dog in a kennel with no food or water. They said the kennel floor was covered in feces and urine and the dog had injuries to its face and paws.

While on the property, deputies said they found two graves, one appearing to be fresh, with cans of dog food for “memorial purposes” near the grave, and the second was shallow with no memorial items and rib bones were “exposed to the elements.”

In total, two dogs, one cat and one pig were seized from the residence, according to deputies.

SRCSO told WKRG News 5 on Monday they are still searching for one person in connection with this case.

Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, is wanted for five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. SRCSO said she is approximately 5’01” and 95 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Williams and her whereabouts can contact SRCSO at 850-983-1190, or Santa Rosa County CrimeStoppers at 850-437-STOP.

Hopkins is still in the Santa Rosa County Jail held without bond.

