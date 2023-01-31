ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

$150K for 3-bedroom home? Las Vegas company unveils prototype

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Evan Crosby

8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor

Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Local rescue speaks out after The Animal Foundation …
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lodging

Fontainebleau Las Vegas: How One of the Country’s Largest Construction Projects Is Shaping Up

Brett Mufson, president of Fontainebleau Development, a real estate development group specializing in large-scale lifestyle developments, recently added to his title “president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” one of the largest construction projects in the United States. Set to debut in the fourth quarter of 2023, the property is Fontainebleau’s first in Las Vegas and marks the brand’s western expansion. LODGING recently caught up with Mufson to learn how the project is progressing and how his team is “pioneering a new hotel for a new era and ushering in the next generation for the Las Vegas Strip.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Camaro from 1993 Waco siege for sale in Vegas

The car that cult leader David Koresh owned and is thought to be his escape car is for sale right here in Las Vegas. The 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe has been dubbed 'Armageddon's Relic' and is being sold at Vegas Auto Gallery by its current owner, Ghost Adventures host and the man behind the Las Vegas Haunted Museum, Zak Bagans.
LAS VEGAS, NV

