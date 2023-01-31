ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

WRAL News

How to see the ancient comet as it passes Earth this week

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be at its closest to Earth, and therefor brightest, this week. The comet reaches its closest point to Earth Wednesday night into Thursday morning as it passes more than 20 million miles away. With increasing cloudiness expected overnight and overcast conditions through midweek, Monday night...
GEORGIA STATE
Noozhawk

Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF

Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
traveltomorrow.com

The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Green comet’ is coming; what is it, where is it

Space enthusiasts have been talking about C/2022 E3, more commonly known as the “green comet” for the last couple of weeks. The comet, which was estimated to have last passed Earth 50,000 years ago, was discovered as part of a survey that monitors the solar system looking for objects and other moving things that aren’t […]
Santa Barbara Edhat

SpaceX Completes Tuesday Launch of Satellites

SpaceX has successfully completed a launch of more Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday morning. The Falcon 9 launch took place at 8:15 a.m. carrying 49 Starlink satellites and D-Orbit’s ION SCV009 Eclectic Elena to low-Earth orbit. Watch the launch below:. Update by the edhat staff.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Digital Trends

How to watch this week’s spacewalk from the ISS

This Thursday, February 2, two astronauts will be performing a spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS) to work on installing hardware to the station’s exterior as part of an ongoing project to upgrade the power system. Contents. These events are always fascinating to watch, and the entire spacewalk...

