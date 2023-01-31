Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Related
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
Green Comet Tracker: C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Location and Viewing Tips
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make a close approach to Earth on February 1, when it might be faintly visible to the naked eye, around 26 million miles away.
Rare green comet will pass by Earth Wednesday. Here’s how to see it
The comet was only discovered recently on March 2, 2022 at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego, California.
How to see the ancient comet as it passes Earth this week
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be at its closest to Earth, and therefor brightest, this week. The comet reaches its closest point to Earth Wednesday night into Thursday morning as it passes more than 20 million miles away. With increasing cloudiness expected overnight and overcast conditions through midweek, Monday night...
Noozhawk
Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF
Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
Green comet, visible in the night sky for first time since Stone Age, makes its closest pass by Earth
A green-hued comet has made its closest approach to Earth, wowing night sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere who caught a glimpse of the icy celestial object as it passed through our cosmic neighborhood.
Green Comet in Pictures and Videos
Astrophotographers across the world have posted spectacular images of the rare green comet ZTF as it passed close to Earth on February 1.
‘Green comet’ is coming; what is it, where is it
Space enthusiasts have been talking about C/2022 E3, more commonly known as the “green comet” for the last couple of weeks. The comet, which was estimated to have last passed Earth 50,000 years ago, was discovered as part of a survey that monitors the solar system looking for objects and other moving things that aren’t […]
The Comet Interceptor probe could visit a stunning object like the green C/2022 E3 (ZTF)
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is tantalizing to spot through a telescope, but what would it look like up close?
Earth prepares for a close encounter with the ‘Green Comet;’ not seen since the Stone Age
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A comet is streaking back our way after 50,000 years. The dirty snowball last visited during Neanderthal times, according to NASA. It will come within 26 million miles (42 million kilometers) of Earth Wednesday before speeding away again, unlikely to return for millions of years.
Watch: Green comet makes closest approach to Earth in 50,000 years and you still have time to catch a glimpse
An impressive time-lapse video recorded in the Deep South shows the newly-discovered “green comet" that has made its closest approach to Earth in about 50,000 years.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SpaceX Completes Tuesday Launch of Satellites
SpaceX has successfully completed a launch of more Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday morning. The Falcon 9 launch took place at 8:15 a.m. carrying 49 Starlink satellites and D-Orbit’s ION SCV009 Eclectic Elena to low-Earth orbit. Watch the launch below:. Update by the edhat staff.
Digital Trends
How to watch this week’s spacewalk from the ISS
This Thursday, February 2, two astronauts will be performing a spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS) to work on installing hardware to the station’s exterior as part of an ongoing project to upgrade the power system. Contents. These events are always fascinating to watch, and the entire spacewalk...
The Story Behind a Once-in-a-Lifetime Green Comet That's About to Fly Past Earth
A comet soaring over the northern hemisphere this week was last seen 50,000 years ago, when mastodons and woolly mammoths roamed the earth.
Comments / 0