Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
WIFR
Four Rockford men charged in connection with July 2022 Sinnissippi Park shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford men are charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Rockford park last summer. Two men, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, were killed in the shooting at Sinnissippi Park on July 23. Two others were also hurt in the shooting. Below...
WIFR
Man charged with murder of Peggy Anderson in custody
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - William Jones, the 40-year-old man who is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson is now in custody, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police just before one a.m. Saturday morning. Officers say Jones was arrested in Huntsville, Ala., and more details will be...
walls102.com
Wanted Streator pair turns themselves in
STREATOR – A Streator man and woman have turned themselves in following a shooting investigation in September. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department says 28-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton were issued arrest warrants after allegedly fleeing the scene of a September 17th shooting in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Streator. Both are charged with aggravated battery and Wheaton, reckless discharge of a firearm. They turned themselves in on Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
100fmrockford.com
What will happen with Hard Rock’s temporary Rockford casino? Here’s the ‘leading idea’
ROCKFORD — Geno Iafrate said when he came to Rockford to open Hard Rock‘s casino he was surprised to learn the city didn’t have a culinary school. It could have one in the future if Hard Rock‘s “leading idea” comes to fruition, Iafrate said Thursday during The Update, a new quarterly series from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
Rockford Walgreens employee accused of stealing $25K
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tajanae Glass, 22, has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the Walgreens store where she worked. According to Cherry Valley Police, Glass was caught by the loss prevention manager at the store at 2404 S. Perryville Road on Tuesday, January 31st. The witness told police that Glass had […]
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
WIFR
Man charged in fatal Rockford hit-and-run was unlicensed, according to records
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Rockford man is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Day. Gerwarn Porter was arrested Friday, Jan. 27. According to arrest records, Porter was not issued a license at the time of the incident. Porter was determined as a suspect after...
Retired Aurora police chief Kristen Ziman: Poor training, abuse of power, and cruelty played roles in the death of Tyre Nichols
Kristen Ziman, former Chief of the Aurora Police Department and author of “Reimagining Blue: Thoughts on Life, Leadership, and a New Way Forward in Policing,” joins John Williams to talk about the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and how this incident showed a lack of training, abysmal decision making, abuse of power, and cruelty […]
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Comments / 0