DONNA Marathon Weekend 2023: What you need to know

Get ready to see a sea of pink in downtown Jacksonville at the Beaches this weekend for the DONNA Marathon.

The 16th Annual DONNA Marathon Weekend, dedicated to breast cancer research and care, kicks off on Friday.

The theme of this year’s marathon is “Destination DONNA,” celebrating the DONNA as a beautiful destination race that invites both locals and visitors to the City of Jacksonville and The Beaches.

The 26.2 with DONNA The National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer is the only marathon in the U.S. dedicated to breast cancer research and care and benefits The DONNA Foundation , which is celebrating its 20th year this year.

Donna Deegan, the founder of The Donna Foundation, is running for Jacksonville mayor in the 2023 Duval County Unitary Election.

When and where will the events be held?

The DONNA Health & Wellness Expo will be hosted at Dream Finders Homes Flex Field at TIAA Bank Field on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, along with a DONNA Dash family fun run and the FIS DONNA 5K presented by Equitable Advisors .

On Sunday, Feb. 6, events return to the beach.

Revised course information for 2023:

Double Loop For The DONNA Marathon: The DONNA Marathon and Half Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer Course presented by Genentech will begin and end at Seawalk Pavilion in the heart of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Instead of continuing South, in 2023 the Marathon will complete the first half of the course again for a double loop design.

New Start And Finish Locations For Saturday Races : The DONNA 5K and DONNA Dash will be held at TIAA Bank Field in Downtown Jacksonville, Florida. With the start and finish located in “the bank”, runners will race through the heart of Downtown Jacksonville’s Sports District, finishing under one of the world’s largest scoreboards inside TIAA Bank Field.

Here is a map of the marathon and half-marathon course from The DONNA Foundation:

Friday, Feb. 3

Social Shakeout Run (Three-Mile Run/Walk)

Cup of Job (119 1st Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

8 a.m.

DONNA Health & Wellness Expo

Dream Finders Homes Flex Field, TIAA Bank Field (1 TIAA Bank Field Dr., Jacksonville, Fla.)

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

DONNA Anniversary Reception

O-Ku Sushi (502 1st St North, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.)

5-8 p.m. (Invitation Only)

Saturday, Feb. 4

FIS DONNA 5K Presented By Equitable Advisors & DONNA BOOBY TRAP CHALLENGE DAY 1

TIAA Bank Field (1 TIAA Bank Field Dr. Jacksonville, Fla.)

8:00 a.m. 5K Start

DONNA Family Fun Run – The “DONNA Dash”

TIAA Bank Field, (1 TIAA Bank Field Dr. Jacksonville, Fla.)

9:30 a.m. Fun Run Start

DONNA 110 Ultra Marathon

TIAA Bank Field (1 TIAA Bank Field Dr., Jacksonville, Fla.)

7:30 a.m. 110 Start

DONNA Health & Wellness Expo

Dream Finders Homes Flex Field, TIAA Bank Field (1 TIAA Bank Field Dr., Jacksonville, Fla.)

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Destination Marathons Pre-Race Dinner And Silent Auction To Benefit The DONNA Foundation

Four Points by Sheraton (11 1st Street North, Jacksonville, Fla.)

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5

26.2 With DONNA National Marathon To Finish Breast Cancer , DONNA National Half Marathon To Finish Breast Cancer , DONNA BOOBY TRAP CHALLENGE DAY 2

Seawalk Pavilion (75 1st Street N., Jacksonville Beach, Fla.)

7:30 a.m.

Athletes’ Village Presented By The Jacksonville Jaguars

6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Seawalk Pavilion and Latham Plaza

DONNA Marathon Finish Line Party Hosted By Surfer [The Bar]

Surfer [The Bar] (200 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.)

8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

(Invitation Only)

DONNA Post Race Party

8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Athletes’ Village in Seawalk Pavilion and Latham Plaza

Half Marathon Awards Ceremony

10:00 a.m. | Athletes’ Village Stage

Marathon Awards Ceremony

12:00 p.m. | Athletes’ Village Stage

26.3 Party Hosted By Jeff Galloway

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Athletes’ Village

Open To All!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

How do I sign up to participate in the DONNA Marathon Weekend?

Click here to select your race category. Registration will remain open until capacity is reached.





Will there be road closures?

Event organizers provided the following road closure information:

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Downtown : The 5K Course will be closed to all vehicular traffic during race hours. Access along the 5K route may be inhibited for up to four hours beginning at 8:00 a.m. until streets are opened for access. Please plan for delays.

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Beaches: The Marathon Route Will Be Closed To All Vehicular Traffic And On Street Parking During Race Hours.

Access to communities may be inhibited for up to 7 hours beginning at 6:00 a.m. on race day.

No vehicles will be permitted to park on impacted city streets after 11 p.m., Saturday, February 4, until streets are opened for access.

Vehicles parked on the race course after 11 p.m., Saturday, February 4, will be towed. Contact Beach Body Towing Co. at 904-249-9974.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

How will race proceeds be used?

The money raised during the DONNA Marathon will provide financial assistance and support to families living with breast cancer, and fund groundbreaking breast cancer research. The event also celebrates survivors and their caregivers, providing an opportunity to build community and honor their resilience.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.



