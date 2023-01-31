CHICAGO (CN) - There's nickel, lead and selenium in Illinois waters. In high enough quantities any of these metals can have devastating effects on human health, to say nothing of the local environment. Unfortunately for Illinois, four local oil refineries, named in a late January environmental report as among the top ten worst water polluters in the country, are responsible for discharging large amounts of these metals into the state's rivers and lakes.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO