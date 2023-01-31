Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
Illinois retirement home serves seniors ground groundhog on Groundhog Day
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A nursing home in Oregon, Illinois says it came up with a novel way to celebrate Groundhog Day… by serving its residents groundhog meat on crackers. “After learning all about groundhogs and six more weeks of winter we had to try FRESH off the farm.. groundhog or whistle pig (as the […]
Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining
You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
Central Illinois Proud
Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
tourcounsel.com
CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois
CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
WIFR
Five Below opens in rejuvenated Freeport shopping center
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to a re-imagined vision, Five Below and other retailers are moving into The Meadows shopping center in Freeport, bringing new life to a space that experienced several years of decline. “We’re always appreciative of when the new ownership of The Meadows is making that commitment...
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Illinois Is Hiding In This Tiny Park
At only 298 acres, Buffalo Rock State Park is only a fraction of the size of the state’s larger parks, but it’s home to one of the most incredible natural wonders in Illinois. So, lace up your hiking boots, and let’s hit the trail. Visit the park’s...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WIFR
Four Rockford men charged in connection with July 2022 Sinnissippi Park shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford men are charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Rockford park last summer. Two men, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, were killed in the shooting at Sinnissippi Park on July 23. Two others were also hurt in the shooting. Below...
fox32chicago.com
2 Illinois Powerball tickets win $50K each in Wednesday's drawing
AURORA, Ill. - Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold this week in Illinois. One winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 217 N. Bluff Rd., in Collinsville, and the other was bought at Aurora Gas & Food in Aurora. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
Courthouse News Service
‘That’s not our jurisdiction’ – Illinois counties wash their hands of water pollution concerns
CHICAGO (CN) - There's nickel, lead and selenium in Illinois waters. In high enough quantities any of these metals can have devastating effects on human health, to say nothing of the local environment. Unfortunately for Illinois, four local oil refineries, named in a late January environmental report as among the top ten worst water polluters in the country, are responsible for discharging large amounts of these metals into the state's rivers and lakes.
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
wsiu.org
Former Gridley cereal plant owner fined $19M for salmonella outbreak
The company that operated a now-closed cereal manufacturing facility in Gridley has agreed to pay $19.2 million in connection with a salmonella outbreak at the facility. According to the U.S. Justice Department, it’s the largest criminal penalty following a conviction in a food safety case. Ireland-based Kerry Inc. reached...
walls102.com
Wanted Streator pair turns themselves in
STREATOR – A Streator man and woman have turned themselves in following a shooting investigation in September. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department says 28-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton were issued arrest warrants after allegedly fleeing the scene of a September 17th shooting in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Streator. Both are charged with aggravated battery and Wheaton, reckless discharge of a firearm. They turned themselves in on Monday.
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
