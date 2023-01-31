ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

MyStateline.com

Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing

Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining

You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
PERU, IL
5 On Your Side

2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
ILLINOIS STATE
tourcounsel.com

CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois

CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Five Below opens in rejuvenated Freeport shopping center

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to a re-imagined vision, Five Below and other retailers are moving into The Meadows shopping center in Freeport, bringing new life to a space that experienced several years of decline. “We’re always appreciative of when the new ownership of The Meadows is making that commitment...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Central Illinois Proud

Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
PERU, IL
Courthouse News Service

‘That’s not our jurisdiction’ – Illinois counties wash their hands of water pollution concerns

CHICAGO (CN) - There's nickel, lead and selenium in Illinois waters. In high enough quantities any of these metals can have devastating effects on human health, to say nothing of the local environment. Unfortunately for Illinois, four local oil refineries, named in a late January environmental report as among the top ten worst water polluters in the country, are responsible for discharging large amounts of these metals into the state's rivers and lakes.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond

A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight.
ROCKFORD, IL
wsiu.org

Former Gridley cereal plant owner fined $19M for salmonella outbreak

The company that operated a now-closed cereal manufacturing facility in Gridley has agreed to pay $19.2 million in connection with a salmonella outbreak at the facility. According to the U.S. Justice Department, it’s the largest criminal penalty following a conviction in a food safety case. Ireland-based Kerry Inc. reached...
GRIDLEY, IL
walls102.com

Wanted Streator pair turns themselves in

STREATOR – A Streator man and woman have turned themselves in following a shooting investigation in September. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department says 28-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton were issued arrest warrants after allegedly fleeing the scene of a September 17th shooting in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Streator. Both are charged with aggravated battery and Wheaton, reckless discharge of a firearm. They turned themselves in on Monday.
STREATOR, IL

