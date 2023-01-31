ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car Recall Guide: Your Questions Answered

Maybe you received a car recall notice in the mail, or you got a notification from the Consumer Reports recall tracker. Or maybe you checked a car you’re interested in purchasing on the official government recall website and found out it still requires recall work. Can you still drive the car? Is it dangerous? Will it cost you money to fix it? How will you get to work tomorrow?
Honda Will Take Advantage Of The Sedan Void Left By Other OEMs

Honda may be reorganizing its departments in an effort to catch up with rivals who have a headstart on electric vehicles, but it will not copy many of those rivals by discarding the sedan body style. Speaking to Automotive News, assistant VP of Honda sales Lance Woelfer said the Japanese...
Jeep Wrangler And Gladiator Owners Suffering "Death Wobble" Could Be Reimbursed For Repairs

Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator owners who paid out of pocket to repair the "Death Wobble" might be getting a warranty extension and maybe even some cash back as part of a potential class-action lawsuit settlement. The "Death Wobble," as owners have come to call it, has been known to happen when these vehicles hit a bump at over 40 mph, leading to a vibration or shaking in the steering wheel that's violent enough to scare drivers.
Ford Drops Mustang Mach-E Pricing In Response To Tesla

Ford is dropping prices across the board for the 2023 Mustang Mach-E and significantly increasing production of the all-electric crossover only a couple of weeks after Tesla announced its own price cuts. The EV pricing wars have officially begun. Those prices are dropping based on configuration and trim level, specifically...
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines

Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022

Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
U.S. Market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor: Real World Photos

Nearly one year after its debut, the Ford Ranger Raptor has since gone on sale in a number of international markets, but won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year. Regardless, Ford Authority spotted an international variant of the new Ranger Raptor driving around last year wearing Code Orange paint, and now, we have a real-world look at the U.S. market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, too.
Next-Generation Mercedes-AMG E63 Rumored To Adopt Hybrid Inline-6 Engine

The next-generation Mercedes-AMG E63 will abandon the V8 engine in favor of a more modern plug-in hybrid inline-six, says a new report. According to Autocar, the newcomer - set to be revealed in 2024 - will gain motivation from a modified version of the brand's M256 engine. This is a turbocharged, 3.0-liter inline-six engine that currently does duty in the existing AMG '53' series, the S500, and even the Chinese-market Aston Martin DBX.
Mazda Europe CEO Slams Politicians Over 2035 Ban On ICE Vehicles

Mazda Europe's CEO is the latest automotive bigwig to speak out against the 2035 ban on ICE-powered vehicles in several EU countries. Martijn ten Brink told Top Gear that, personally, he struggles with the ban and finds it rather frustrating. His issue with it doesn't stem from a dislike of electric vehicles. Rather, the CEO takes issue with the fact that a choice has been made for emissions-free technology (battery electric) and that this could hinder innovation.
Toyota Was The Best-Selling Automaker In 2022

Toyota has beaten the world's car companies to become the best-selling automaker in 2022. The Japanese brand recorded total sales of 10,483,024 for the entirety of last year, although that number includes Daihatsu and Hino. With the marques mentioned above excluded, Toyota still managed to sell 9,566,961 to customers across the globe. While impressive, that actually represents a decline of 0.5% compared to 2021 sales figures.
