Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Car Recall Guide: Your Questions Answered
Maybe you received a car recall notice in the mail, or you got a notification from the Consumer Reports recall tracker. Or maybe you checked a car you’re interested in purchasing on the official government recall website and found out it still requires recall work. Can you still drive the car? Is it dangerous? Will it cost you money to fix it? How will you get to work tomorrow?
The Daily Money: BMW, Hyundai and Ford recall nearly 400,000 vehicles
Ford, Hyundai and BMW are among the car makers to recall over 391,000 vehicles for reasons ranging from leaky fuel tanks to faulty camera systems
Honda Will Take Advantage Of The Sedan Void Left By Other OEMs
Honda may be reorganizing its departments in an effort to catch up with rivals who have a headstart on electric vehicles, but it will not copy many of those rivals by discarding the sedan body style. Speaking to Automotive News, assistant VP of Honda sales Lance Woelfer said the Japanese...
Ford recalls 462,000 vehicles for rear camera display failure
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said Friday it is recalling 462,000 vehicles worldwide because video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying.
A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start
A new Ford recall includes nearly 400,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs. It is Ford's first recall of 2023 after leading all automakers in 2022. The post A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeep Wrangler And Gladiator Owners Suffering "Death Wobble" Could Be Reimbursed For Repairs
Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator owners who paid out of pocket to repair the "Death Wobble" might be getting a warranty extension and maybe even some cash back as part of a potential class-action lawsuit settlement. The "Death Wobble," as owners have come to call it, has been known to happen when these vehicles hit a bump at over 40 mph, leading to a vibration or shaking in the steering wheel that's violent enough to scare drivers.
Ford Drops Mustang Mach-E Pricing In Response To Tesla
Ford is dropping prices across the board for the 2023 Mustang Mach-E and significantly increasing production of the all-electric crossover only a couple of weeks after Tesla announced its own price cuts. The EV pricing wars have officially begun. Those prices are dropping based on configuration and trim level, specifically...
Ford recalls 2020-23 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, 2020-22 Corsair for defective camera
Ford Motor Co. ended 2022 struggling to cut its high recall and warranty costs, and the automaker now has a major recall in the first month of the new year posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. A total of 382,759 SUV owners in the U.S. are asked to seek repair of a defective rearview camera that has been tied to 17 non-injury accidents to date. ...
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022
Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle
When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck
The 2023 Toyota Corolla brings hybrid fuel economy and optional AWD to Toyota's cheapest new car. The Corolla has top-tier value in the segment. The post Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
U.S. Market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor: Real World Photos
Nearly one year after its debut, the Ford Ranger Raptor has since gone on sale in a number of international markets, but won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year. Regardless, Ford Authority spotted an international variant of the new Ranger Raptor driving around last year wearing Code Orange paint, and now, we have a real-world look at the U.S. market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, too.
The First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Just Sold At Barrett-Jackson For $565,000
The very first seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold at the Barrett-Jackson charity auction event in Scottsdale, Arizona for an impressive $565,000. The car hasn't been built yet, which is typical for charity auctions such as this. The lucky winner will be able to spec their new Mustang GT to their liking.
Next-Generation Mercedes-AMG E63 Rumored To Adopt Hybrid Inline-6 Engine
The next-generation Mercedes-AMG E63 will abandon the V8 engine in favor of a more modern plug-in hybrid inline-six, says a new report. According to Autocar, the newcomer - set to be revealed in 2024 - will gain motivation from a modified version of the brand's M256 engine. This is a turbocharged, 3.0-liter inline-six engine that currently does duty in the existing AMG '53' series, the S500, and even the Chinese-market Aston Martin DBX.
Mazda Europe CEO Slams Politicians Over 2035 Ban On ICE Vehicles
Mazda Europe's CEO is the latest automotive bigwig to speak out against the 2035 ban on ICE-powered vehicles in several EU countries. Martijn ten Brink told Top Gear that, personally, he struggles with the ban and finds it rather frustrating. His issue with it doesn't stem from a dislike of electric vehicles. Rather, the CEO takes issue with the fact that a choice has been made for emissions-free technology (battery electric) and that this could hinder innovation.
Exquisite Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss Is A Must-Have For Serious Collectors
With just 75 in existence, the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss is one of the rarest supercars of the 21st century. They don't come up for sale very often, but when they do, collectors sit up and pay attention - particularly if they boast very few miles and are in flawless condition.
New Alfa Romeo Range Will Likely Be Topped By 1,000-HP 6C Quadrifoglio
Alfa Romeo's plans for the future appear to change by the day, but the famous Italian brand seems to have settled on a 1,000-horsepower electric powerplant for the upcoming supercar, most likely called the 6C. Rumors of an all-new Alfa sports or supercar date back to April last year, when...
Bizzarrini Giotto Kickstarts Italian Automaker Rebirth With V12 Engine And Giugiaro Design
Little-known Italian marque Bizzarrini has unveiled its first new supercar, called the Giotto. Named after the company's founder, the limited-run beauty boasts Giugiaro styling and the promise of great performance. Powertrain details will be revealed later, but Bizzarrini says the vehicle is expected to have a naturally aspirated, mid-engined V12....
Toyota Was The Best-Selling Automaker In 2022
Toyota has beaten the world's car companies to become the best-selling automaker in 2022. The Japanese brand recorded total sales of 10,483,024 for the entirety of last year, although that number includes Daihatsu and Hino. With the marques mentioned above excluded, Toyota still managed to sell 9,566,961 to customers across the globe. While impressive, that actually represents a decline of 0.5% compared to 2021 sales figures.
CarBuzz.com
66K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0