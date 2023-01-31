Read full article on original website
Related
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her
Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.
Obese Woman Books Two Seats on a Plane and Gets Heckled by Couple Wanting to Steal the Seat to Sit Next to Each Other
The Big Four airlines—American, Southwest, Delta, and United all have a case of shrinking seats. Their seats have shrunk by 2-5 inches in the legroom department and 2 inches in seat width in recent years.
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
You Might Believe In Premonitions After These 23 Freaky Stories About People Dreaming Wild Things Happening Just Before They Actually Did
"When I was around 10, I remember having a dream where the ground split into two. I'm used to having very vivid dreams and thought nothing of it. The next day, however, California had a 6.4 earthquake near my home."
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
A new start after 60: I survived cancer – and learned to respect my amazing body
Sylvie Boulay was in her 60s when she finally fell in love with her body. Growing up in Paris, she felt that her shape didn’t fit. At ballet class, the girls were slim and long-legged. From her mother, and society, she acquired “a very strong feeling that French women had to look a certain way”. It took a long time – decades, she says – “to realise there was nothing wrong with me”.
"You’re going to go visit gran for awhile"—Parents Abandon One Child, Then Get Upset When He "Doesn’t Recognize" Them
In the US, 8% of children end up living with family members like grandparents or aunts/uncles rather than their parents (compared to 38% worldwide). U/throwaway_9572847 was part of that 8% as he was raised by his aunt and uncle from six years old on.
‘I have sad thoughts every day. I try not to be overcome by them’: Michael Rosen on coping with the death of his son
So, this is my little den,” the poet Michael Rosen says, showing me into his north London office. The den brims. Books fill shelves. Boxes pile on other boxes. Knickknacks freckle a desk. “Where would you like to sit?” he goes on. I choose the only seat he isn’t about to occupy himself, something wooden and old and half-covered by a coat. Rosen describes it as a “captain’s armchair” and seems satisfied. “It was my dad’s,” he says. Then a mischievous grin appears, as though he knows what is about to happen. When I sit down, the chair groans under my weight, and I become scared to move in case it gives way. Rosen says, plainly, “It’s a bit creaky.”
My parents failed to guide me through my education. Do I confront them?
Our eldest just started university. We have provided every conceivable support up to now, and also committed to shouldering accommodation costs for the next three years. I didn’t go into higher education when young (I gained BSc and MSc a couple of years ago) but I’m now realising how much support many children get throughout their education and I can’t help but reflect on the lack of parental support and guidance I received from my family.
travelawaits.com
6 Important Lessons I Learned Moving Abroad In Retirement
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. In my life, I have been and done many things. Some might say “Jack of All Trades, Master of None,” but I prefer to look at it as a fulfilling potpourri of adventures, learning experiences, and ah-ha moments. As...
psychologytoday.com
The Ambiguous Loss of Loving an Addict and Letting Them Go
Uncertainty can be hard for many people to handle. Accepting the ambiguity of life frees up resources to help one better manage difficult circumstances. Addiction is unpredictable and cannot be "fixed" except by the person who is suffering from the addiction. No one intends to become addicted to alcohol or...
Big Sister Overcome With Emotion While Simply Looking at New Baby Brother
"It feels like I'm going to cry..."
"For 5 years my mother has never talked to me. She sends my sister instead!" A woman learns a lesson on triangulation
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "My mother has not talked to me for the last three years. Every time she wants to communicate to me with me, she sends my sister. I don't want anything to do with her or what's going on at home. I am sick and tired of hearing this stuff!"
After years of reciting chants, it finally clicked: ‘Just because we see or feel it, doesn’t mean it’s true’
Having come to Australia with nothing, both my parents worked long hours, six days a week to put food on the table. As a result, I was raised largely by my màhmàh – my paternal grandma. She was a devout Buddhist, who volunteered her retired years in...
Say Hello to the New Quiet Quitting: Rage-Applying
Millennials and Gen Z have a different view of work—instead of climbing the corporate ladder at any cost, they’re quiet quitting and acting their wage. Unlike previous generations, they recognize the signs of a toxic workplace, and instead of burning out, they’re walking out. And if they’re not actually walking out, they’re taking their frustration and anger and channeling it into rage-applying.
A Son Told His Mother, "We Should Spend More Time Together." Then He Vanished. Where Is Bilial Hammette?
Bilial Hammette is "wise beyond his years", his mother, Lorrie Hammette, said in an interview conducted by A. Walsh Production. Lorrie describes Bilial as extremely intelligent, very adventurous, and a very loving young man.
collective.world
10 Men Get Vulnerable About Why They Hate Being A Dude
“Being completely invisible. It can be an advantage. When I want to I can go about my day in peace without interruptions from anybody. And sometimes you just want to slip into the background and be anonymous. But at the same time nobody asks you how you are doing, if you need help, or acknowledges that you exist at all. If you have problems you just have to deal with it yourself and get over it. On the plus side you get good at problem solving, but it can be mentally tiring and demotivating at times. A lot of men are completely starved for positive attention. Not just from women, but any kind of positive attention at all. The last time I heard anything positive about my appearance it was from grandma. It was 15+ years ago and I am pretty sure she was drunk. I talked with my wife about this a few years ago and she found it very weird and sad. After that she has started to say something positive from time to time to the people she works with. The first time she did it was one of her closest coworkers. He was completely dumbfounded by it. He knew very well that it was just a friendly compliment, but he said he didn’t really know how to handle it. Because he could not remember the last time something like that had happened.” — Ashtar-the-Squid.
PSA, What Other People Eat DOESN'T AFFECT YOUR LIFE
There seems to be a tendency in our society for people to care a lot about what other people do, and it's understandable. Humans are usually pretty judgmental, and it shows. From clothes to relationships to politics, we pretty much all have a strong opinion somewhere. But as a young...
psychologytoday.com
Why Do I Feel Addicted to My Ex?
People often find their ability to function diminishes after a breakup. Some feel like they lose a part of themselves when they break up with someone they used as a "self-object." A self-object is someone we use as an extension of ourselves to soothe us, help manage our self-esteem, and...
psychologytoday.com
Is the Pressure to Crush It Crushing You?
Romanticized success can drive unhealthy behaviors that contribute to burnout. Science shows we can shift behavior to protect our well-being through practices such as mindfulness and intermittent technology fasts. Hustle and grind culture is the new religion. Bursting at the seams, to-do lists and schedules are normalized. Messages flood our...
Comments / 0