“Being completely invisible. It can be an advantage. When I want to I can go about my day in peace without interruptions from anybody. And sometimes you just want to slip into the background and be anonymous. But at the same time nobody asks you how you are doing, if you need help, or acknowledges that you exist at all. If you have problems you just have to deal with it yourself and get over it. On the plus side you get good at problem solving, but it can be mentally tiring and demotivating at times. A lot of men are completely starved for positive attention. Not just from women, but any kind of positive attention at all. The last time I heard anything positive about my appearance it was from grandma. It was 15+ years ago and I am pretty sure she was drunk. I talked with my wife about this a few years ago and she found it very weird and sad. After that she has started to say something positive from time to time to the people she works with. The first time she did it was one of her closest coworkers. He was completely dumbfounded by it. He knew very well that it was just a friendly compliment, but he said he didn’t really know how to handle it. Because he could not remember the last time something like that had happened.” — Ashtar-the-Squid.

1 DAY AGO