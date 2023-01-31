Read full article on original website
Increased police presence after threat found in North Haven High School bathroom
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police are investigating after a threatening message was found inside a restroom stall at North Haven High School on Thursday morning. Police said the threat was brought to the attention of the school resource officer at the high. Detectives are working with the Board of Education to investigate. […]
Man Wearing Ski Mask Approaches 2 Fairfield County Girls, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are investigating after two middle-school-aged girls reported a man in a white BMW-like car approached them wearing a ski mask.The incident took place in Fairfield around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 on Collingwood Avenue.According to Fairfield Police Lt. Michael Paris, t…
mycitizensnews.com
DNA sample secured from accused baby killer
WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
NECN
Custodian at Connecticut Elementary School Injured While Confronting Intruder
A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to police and school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
newcanaanite.com
Superintendent: New Canaan Public Schools Grapples with Lack of Substitute Teachers
New Canaan Public Schools’ most pressing day-to-day need is bringing in more substitute teachers, Superintendent Dr. Bryan Luizzi said last week. The number of teacher absences varies, though January-February “is typically the highest month because of flu season,” Luizzi told members of the Board of Selectmen during their regular meeting, held Jan. 26 at Town Hall and via videoconference.
hamlethub.com
After 35 Years as a Norwalk Police Officer, Deputy Chief Zecca to Retire on Friday
Friday, January 27, 2023 marks Deputy Chief Zecca’s last day of service after 35 years as a Norwalk Police Officer, with the last ten years as Deputy Chief. With her final transmission, Deputy Chief Zecca gave a final order to all officers to continue to serve the public with professionalism, compassion, and honor, and to remain safe.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Police Catch up With Reckless Driver Who Didn’t Stop for Police
Greenwich Police caught up with a Stamford man they tried to pull over last summer for speeding in the area of Hillside Rd and East Putnam Ave. On Jan 29 Stamford Police notified GPD they had Andrew Delarosa, 22, in custody on the active arrest warrant from GPD. Back on...
Eyewitness News
Fairfield police search for suspicious male who approached middle schoolers
FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspicious male who approached two middle school girls in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said it happened around 3:30 p.m. A resident on Collingwood Avenue called police to report the incident. As the two girls were walking home from the school...
darientimes.com
Bridgeport schools aim to diversify largely white teaching staff
BRIDGEPORT — Black and Hispanic or Latino students make up about 87 percent of all students enrolled in the city’s public school system, making the district’s student body among the most diverse in the state. But despite the student diversity, nearly 70 percent of the district’s about...
darientimes.com
Darien police arrest NJ man accused of car break-ins at Noroton Heights station
DARIEN — A New Jersey man is facing burglary and larceny charges after police say he was seen trying to break into cars at the Noroton Heights train station last week. Jose Borgen-Reyes, of Patterson, N.J., was charged with third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle, sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer, Darien police said in a news release Wednesday. The 32-year-old was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics.
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
Easton man charged with criminal trespaas, misusing 9-1-1 system
An Easton man faces charges after he called the 9-1-1 emergency system ten times in a fifteen minute period for non-emergency matters early this morning, Connecticut State Police said.
darientimes.com
'We will die on same day,' husband threatened Bethel woman before murder-suicide, records show
BETHEL — Two weeks before her death, Traci-Marie Jones told police her estranged husband repeatedly threatened her life, according to an application for a temporary restraining order obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. And about one week before Tuesday's murder-suicide, New York State Police said they arrested Lester Jones...
2 Charged In Theft Of Hairless Cat, High-End Goods In Fairfield County Hotel Burglary
A man and woman have been charged in connection with the theft of a hairless cat named Princess and high-end goods at a Fairfield County hotel.The burglary took place in Shelton on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn on Old Stratford Road.During the burglary, Princess was taken along wit…
New Haven Independent
Seymour Police Announce Arrest In Cyberscam
SEYMOUR — The Seymour Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 48-year-old Maryland man in connection to scamming $375,000 from the town. Charles Ukasanya, of Gaithersburg, is charged with first-degree larceny, which is a felony, according to a statement from Seymour Police Department Chief John Bucherati. Ukasanya is being held in Maryland pending his extradition to Connecticut.
darientimes.com
After Tyre Nichols, Norwalk promises policing with 'integrity' and schools offer support to students
NORWALK — Local leaders have joined the nationwide condemnation of the police killing Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., with the city police department promising to "ensure bias-free policing" and the public schools providing resources to families to help students process and understand the incident. Five Memphis police officers, including...
darientimes.com
Police identify pedestrian killed in Meriden hit-and-run
MERIDEN — Police say they are looking for the driver of a white SUV who struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday. Meriden police identified the pedestrian as Clarence Harkless, 58, of New Britain. According to Meriden Police Sgt. Stanley Zajac, officers responded around 11:40...
News 12
‘38 years is too long.’ Norwalk woman appeals for answers on eve of sister’s disappearance
Wednesday marks almost four decades since April Grisanti was forced into a car outside a Norwalk bar and never seen again. “This is all I have left of my sister,” said Gina Grisanti as she held onto April Grisanti’s wallet. That wallet was one piece of evidence Norwalk police recovered in her abduction and presumed murder 38 years ago.
Mount Vernon woman was only surviving passenger of high-speed crash: ‘She’s a miracle’
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 20-year-old Mount Vernon man has pleaded not guilty after two people died in a car crash in 2021 while he was behind the wheel, according to prosecutors. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced charges against Anthony Rose. He was allegedly driving without a license and with his headlights […]
Brother arrested in connection to Oxford man’s death
OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 72-year-old Bridgeport man is in custody Thursday in connection to his brother’s death in June, according to Connecticut State Police. James Mosley was arrested without incident and has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. He remains in jail on a $25,000 bond. Kevin Mosley, […]
