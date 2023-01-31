ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNA sample secured from accused baby killer

WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
NAUGATUCK, CT
NECN

Custodian at Connecticut Elementary School Injured While Confronting Intruder

A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to police and school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
HAMDEN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Superintendent: New Canaan Public Schools Grapples with Lack of Substitute Teachers

New Canaan Public Schools’ most pressing day-to-day need is bringing in more substitute teachers, Superintendent Dr. Bryan Luizzi said last week. The number of teacher absences varies, though January-February “is typically the highest month because of flu season,” Luizzi told members of the Board of Selectmen during their regular meeting, held Jan. 26 at Town Hall and via videoconference.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

After 35 Years as a Norwalk Police Officer, Deputy Chief Zecca to Retire on Friday

Friday, January 27, 2023 marks Deputy Chief Zecca’s last day of service after 35 years as a Norwalk Police Officer, with the last ten years as Deputy Chief. With her final transmission, Deputy Chief Zecca gave a final order to all officers to continue to serve the public with professionalism, compassion, and honor, and to remain safe.
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Bridgeport schools aim to diversify largely white teaching staff

BRIDGEPORT — Black and Hispanic or Latino students make up about 87 percent of all students enrolled in the city’s public school system, making the district’s student body among the most diverse in the state. But despite the student diversity, nearly 70 percent of the district’s about...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Darien police arrest NJ man accused of car break-ins at Noroton Heights station

DARIEN — A New Jersey man is facing burglary and larceny charges after police say he was seen trying to break into cars at the Noroton Heights train station last week. Jose Borgen-Reyes, of Patterson, N.J., was charged with third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle, sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer, Darien police said in a news release Wednesday. The 32-year-old was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics.
DARIEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Seymour Police Announce Arrest In Cyberscam

SEYMOUR — The Seymour Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 48-year-old Maryland man in connection to scamming $375,000 from the town. Charles Ukasanya, of Gaithersburg, is charged with first-degree larceny, which is a felony, according to a statement from Seymour Police Department Chief John Bucherati. Ukasanya is being held in Maryland pending his extradition to Connecticut.
SEYMOUR, CT
darientimes.com

Police identify pedestrian killed in Meriden hit-and-run

MERIDEN — Police say they are looking for the driver of a white SUV who struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday. Meriden police identified the pedestrian as Clarence Harkless, 58, of New Britain. According to Meriden Police Sgt. Stanley Zajac, officers responded around 11:40...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Brother arrested in connection to Oxford man’s death

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 72-year-old Bridgeport man is in custody Thursday in connection to his brother’s death in June, according to Connecticut State Police. James Mosley was arrested without incident and has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. He remains in jail on a $25,000 bond. Kevin Mosley, […]
OXFORD, CT

