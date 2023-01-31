Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of phone scam
WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the area. We’re told police began receiving reports from residents on Thursday saying they were receiving calls from a man, identifying himself as a member of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The man then reportedly tells the recipient that they are the subject of an outstanding warrant from the Wicomico County Circuit Court and tells them that a bond has already been set on the warrant and that the recipient could possibly pay the bond over the phone to prevent an arrest.
WMDT.com
Police: Seaford man arrested after approaching a family, asking to “purchase” child
SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford man is behind bars following an incident at a local shopping center. Police say the incident happened on Sunday, when a suspect reportedly approached a family at a business in the Seaford Village Shopping Center and asked to “purchase” a child and grabbed the child by the arm. A family member chased the suspect away.
Ocean City Today
Moore budget proposal earmarks $14 million for county
Gov. Wes Moore unveiled his budget proposal in Annapolis last week, a $63.1 billion package that includes more than $14 million for Worcester County projects. In his budget letter, Moore noted the $5 billion surplus he inherited and said that the state is in a “fortunate financial position to craft this budget with significant positive general fund cash balances.”
Ocean City Today
Williams, Moore, Shockley & Harrison elect Buas partner
(Feb. 3, 2023) The Ocean City law firm Williams, Moore, Shockley & Harrison announced this week that Peter S. Buas was named a partner in the firm as of January. Buas is a member of the Ocean City Council, having been the top vote-receiver in the municipal election in 2021.
Ocean City Today
Federal whale protection petition denied; good news for Ocean City anglers
While federal efforts to reduce right whale strikes through harsher boat speed restrictions across the East Coast are still on track, an emergency petition that would have implemented them right away has officially sunk. According to a news release the Center for Biological Diversity issued on Jan. 20, National Oceanic...
WMDT.com
OCPD names Officer of the Year
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Congratulations are in order for Corporal Kirkland, who was recently named Ocean City’s Police Officer of the Year. Kirkland has been a member of the department since 2012 and has served in a variety of positions in the department since joining. We want to...
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to multiple charges for Salisbury man
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been arrested on CDS distribution charges following a two-month-long investigation. The investigation began in November after the Salisbury Police Department noticed an uptick in suspected drug sales and other criminal activity taking place at 825 W. Isabella Street. The Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation and quickly identified several individuals, including Lavoya Neal, that were involved in criminal activity including the sale and distribution of narcotics.
Ocean City Today
OC Volunteer Fire Company recognizes Bell’s long career
(Feb. 3, 2023) In our continuing efforts to “Spotlight” long-serving members of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, we recognize Reggie Bell. Following four years of service in the OCVFC Cadet Program, Reggie joined the volunteer fire company on Sept. 12, 1972. He attributes his love of the...
WMDT.com
Juvenile charged following bomb threat at Somerset Co. high school
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – A juvenile has been charged in connection to a bomb threat at a Somerset County school Wednesday morning. We’re told at around 7 a.m., deputies responded to Washington High School for a bomb threat received by school officials via email. School Resource Deputies assigned to the school immediately requested the necessary support services, secured the scene, and coordinated the evacuation of students, staff, and faculty. Additional Somerset County Sheriff’s Office personnel and K-9 units from the Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office, Maryland State Police, and Salisbury City Police Department worked further to secure and search the school.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. We’re told the suspect (pictured above) robbed Wawa at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at...
WMDT.com
Easton Police Issue warning over opioid overdoses
Easton, MD- On Tuesday the Easton Police Department issued a warning to residents concerning an alarming number of opioid overdoses in the town. According to a press release from the department they have responded to 7 suspected opioid overdoses within the past 36 hours. They wish to warn those that...
Cape Gazette
Police seize 76 pounds of marijuana in West Ocean City bust
A Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team arrested two men after officials say they found 76 pounds of marijuana and other drugs and weapons at a West Ocean City home. Members of the enforcement team conducted a raid in December 2022 and in addition to the marijuana found 292 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 102.5 grams of THC edibles, four firearms, high-capacity ammunition magazines, body armor, and more than $82,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
WBOC
Wicomico County Executive, Council At Odds Over Position Funding
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County's new Executive Julie Giordano's request for three new positions is getting pushback from some County Council members. Giordano is asking the Council for a public safety liaison, along with a public information officer and a legislative aide. At a County Council work session in January,...
WMDT.com
Police: Florida man arrested for shooting into occupied Felton home
FELTON, Del. – A Florida man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say he shot into an occupied Felton home. Shortly before 7 a.m., troopers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Lake Drive for a report of gunshots fired into the house. When they arrived, troopers found that the home had been hit several times by shots that were fired from the outside. The residence was occupied by a 43-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and three children at the time. No one was injured.
Ocean City Today
Business Briefs 02/03/2023
TidalHealth welcomes Samah Ramadan-Nassar, PA-C, to TidalHealth Gastroenterology in Ocean Pines. Ramadan-Nassar earned her Physician Assistant degree from Towson University in 2014 and her master’s degree in chemical and life sciences from the University of Maryland College Park in 2008. She has experience as a physician assistant in gastroenterology,...
The Dispatch
Local Elected Officials To Hear Revised Sports Complex Presentation
OCEAN CITY – Determined to continue to pursue a youth sports complex in the area, resort officials this week voted to invite the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) to present its revised findings and promised to invite all potential stakeholders to the table. The Mayor and Council have long desired...
foxbaltimore.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
WMDT.com
Police: Man arrested for DUI after fleeing from police in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A Snow Hill man is behind bars for DUI and other related charges following a chase through downtown Salisbury late Tuesday night. At around 11:50 p.m., a trooper observed a red Mazda driving recklessly, crossing over the solid double yellow centerline on Lake Street. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and led the trooper on a short chase through downtown Salisbury. The driver then reportedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot across Route 50 before being caught by troopers.
talbotspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
WMDT.com
Blades Fire Police captain on the mend after being hit by car on scene of crash
BLADES, Del. – A local fire police captain is on the mend after being hit by a car while on the scene of a crash. Saturday night around 8:47 p.m., Blades Volunteer Fire Company (BVFC) was assisting on the scene of a rollover crash in Seaford. The crash was in Seaford Volunteer Fire Department’s district, in the area of Sussex Highway and Norman Eskridge Highway.
