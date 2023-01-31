Read full article on original website
WebMD
Medical Gaslighting: When the Doctor Dismisses Your Concerns
Jan. 20, 2023 – Preslee Marshall, a 25-year-old resident of Canada, began having severe electric shock-like sensations shooting throughout her body. It started happening once a week, then progressed to once a day, then multiple times a day, she says. Worried, Marshall, who co-manages a public relations agency, consulted a neurologist.
Science News
The deadly VEXAS syndrome is more common than doctors thought
A mysterious new disease may be to blame for severe, unexplained inflammation in older men. Now, researchers have their first good look at who the disease strikes, and how often. VEXAS syndrome, an illness discovered just two years ago, affects nearly 1 in 4,000 men over 50 years old, scientists...
Scant obesity training in medical school leaves docs ill-prepared to help patients
Most doctors get little training in the science of obesity or how to counsel people with the disease. As a result, many patients experience stigma in the exam room.
CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a "safety signal" in the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is investigating whether the shot creates an increased stroke risk for people 65 and older.
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
MedicalXpress
Why some surgeons are prescribing opioids to patients' spouses
Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Linking cardiac arrest and COVID-19 vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Shortly after news broke that 54-year-old singer Lisa Marie Presley had died of cardiac arrest, some people were once...
KevinMD.com
ICU nurse of 33 years speaks out on the harsh reality of corporate hospitals
I wasn’t supposed to hear this, but I did. It sealed the deal for me. It was one of the reasons I had to finally leave my true love: ICU nursing. After 33 years as an ICU nurse, I knew it was time to go. I used to feel...
Warning as third of medics admit they ‘don’t know’ about common condition – here are symptoms you need to know
A WARNING has been issued as a third of medics admit they "don't know" about a common condition - which could impact millions of Brits. A poll of 1,100 health experts – including GPs, doctors and optometrists – found 37 per cent per cent are not aware of Charles Bonnet syndrome (CBS).
WNDU
Medical Moment: A plant-based treatment to help quit vaping
(WNDU) - According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5,600,000 American adults vape, using an electronic device to inhale nicotine and flavored vapors. For some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. Researchers are now conducting a clinical trial on a plant-based product that has...
Prevention
How to Avoid Age-Related Weight Gain, According to Doctors
Slow, subtle weight gain is common as we age, influenced by a number of factors including genetics, poor sleep, stress, and the loss of muscle mass that typically occurs with every decade. “Most of us do tend to gain weight as we get older,” says Lawrence Cheskin, M.D., professor and chair of the department of nutrition and food studies at George Mason University and coauthor of Weight Loss for Life: The Proven Plan for Success. “But forget about how much you weighed years ago. The question is, what’s a reasonable weight for you now?”
Voices: Nobody seeking medical advice deserves to be treated the way I was
I was on a set of scales in a nurse’s office, which is a fairly humiliating place to be at the best of times. However, if you have type 1 autoimmune diabetes, as I have had since the age of two, weight monitoring is necessary. What happened next was not necessary. The nurse started aggressively jabbing their finger at the number: “See? Can you see that? It is X. Can you see that? Look at it. Look. It is X.”Of course l could see it. I may have disabilities, but I don’t suffer from a visual impairment of any...
WebMD
Many Older Adults Are Addicted to Highly Processed Foods: Study
Jan. 31, 2023 – Food addiction may be more common among older adults than addiction to alcohol or tobacco. More than 1 in 8 older adults report signs of food addiction, saying highly processed foods cause problems in their lives on a weekly basis, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.
Should you go to Urgent care or ER? Here are the guidelines from health experts
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Deciding when you should go to the ER or urgent care can be a tricky decision. Anything life-threatening needs attention at a hospital.For less severe issues, choosing between urgent care and the emergency department mostly depends on what's wrong.A twisted ankle, a laceration or high fevers, medical emergencies come in all shapes and sizes. Recently with COVID-19, the flu and RSV, hospital emergency departments have been packed with people waiting times stretching for hours.Urgent care facilities can be a quicker and often cheaper way to get care, but should you head to the emergency department or an...
‘Am I useless now?’ Aging women in the workforce face a crisis of confidence and experts say they simply deserve more
Supporting aging women in the workforce is imperative for the bottom line.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Makes A Mockery Of Cancer With Willow’s Medical Miracle
From the start, there has been something tone-deaf and off with the way General Hospital has handled Willow’s cancer-ridden pregnancy, and the happy Hallmark movie miracle ending she got just reeks of irresponsibility. General Hosptial Misses A Big Opportunity. When TJ (Tajh Bellow) first told Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) she...
WebMD
Brain Scans Show Effect of Poverty, Stress on Black Children
Feb. 1, 2023 -- Childhood stress can change the brain negatively, according to a new study that says Black children are affected more because they experience more poverty and adversity. “The researchers analyzed MRI scans to identify small differences in the volume of certain brain structures, and said these could...
Medical News Today
Can doctors cure Ewing sarcoma?
Ewing sarcoma is a rare type of bone or soft tissue cancer that primarily affects children. With treatment, doctors can often cure the disease. A person’s survival rate is also much higher if the tumor has not spread beyond where it started. Some factors, such as the size of...
CDC warns that a brand of eyedrops may be linked to drug-resistant bacterial infections
One person has died and at least three others are left with permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of those affected reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before becoming...
How Many Daily Steps Do You Need to Lose Weight?
There is no magic number of "steps" you can take to guarantee weight loss. But experts offer some advice on figuring out how active you need to be to shed pounds. And don't forget that what you eat matters: Weight loss is nearly impossible with exercise alone. MONDAY, Jan. 30,...
