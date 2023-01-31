ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WebMD

Medical Gaslighting: When the Doctor Dismisses Your Concerns

Jan. 20, 2023 – Preslee Marshall, a 25-year-old resident of Canada, began having severe electric shock-like sensations shooting throughout her body. It started happening once a week, then progressed to once a day, then multiple times a day, she says. Worried, Marshall, who co-manages a public relations agency, consulted a neurologist.
Science News

The deadly VEXAS syndrome is more common than doctors thought

A mysterious new disease may be to blame for severe, unexplained inflammation in older men. Now, researchers have their first good look at who the disease strikes, and how often. VEXAS syndrome, an illness discovered just two years ago, affects nearly 1 in 4,000 men over 50 years old, scientists...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Why some surgeons are prescribing opioids to patients' spouses

Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
WNDU

Medical Moment: A plant-based treatment to help quit vaping

(WNDU) - According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5,600,000 American adults vape, using an electronic device to inhale nicotine and flavored vapors. For some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. Researchers are now conducting a clinical trial on a plant-based product that has...
Prevention

How to Avoid Age-Related Weight Gain, According to Doctors

Slow, subtle weight gain is common as we age, influenced by a number of factors including genetics, poor sleep, stress, and the loss of muscle mass that typically occurs with every decade. “Most of us do tend to gain weight as we get older,” says Lawrence Cheskin, M.D., professor and chair of the department of nutrition and food studies at George Mason University and coauthor of Weight Loss for Life: The Proven Plan for Success. “But forget about how much you weighed years ago. The question is, what’s a reasonable weight for you now?”
The Independent

Voices: Nobody seeking medical advice deserves to be treated the way I was

I was on a set of scales in a nurse’s office, which is a fairly humiliating place to be at the best of times. However, if you have type 1 autoimmune diabetes, as I have had since the age of two, weight monitoring is necessary. What happened next was not necessary. The nurse started aggressively jabbing their finger at the number: “See? Can you see that? It is X. Can you see that? Look at it. Look. It is X.”Of course l could see it. I may have disabilities, but I don’t suffer from a visual impairment of any...
WebMD

Many Older Adults Are Addicted to Highly Processed Foods: Study

Jan. 31, 2023 – Food addiction may be more common among older adults than addiction to alcohol or tobacco. More than 1 in 8 older adults report signs of food addiction, saying highly processed foods cause problems in their lives on a weekly basis, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.
CBS Philly

Should you go to Urgent care or ER? Here are the guidelines from health experts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Deciding when you should go to the ER or urgent care can be a tricky decision. Anything life-threatening needs attention at a hospital.For less severe issues, choosing between urgent care and the emergency department mostly depends on what's wrong.A twisted ankle, a laceration or high fevers, medical emergencies come in all shapes and sizes. Recently with COVID-19, the flu and RSV, hospital emergency departments have been packed with people waiting times stretching for hours.Urgent care facilities can be a quicker and often cheaper way to get care, but should you head to the emergency department or an...
soaphub.com

General Hospital Makes A Mockery Of Cancer With Willow’s Medical Miracle

From the start, there has been something tone-deaf and off with the way General Hospital has handled Willow’s cancer-ridden pregnancy, and the happy Hallmark movie miracle ending she got just reeks of irresponsibility. General Hosptial Misses A Big Opportunity. When TJ (Tajh Bellow) first told Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) she...
WebMD

Brain Scans Show Effect of Poverty, Stress on Black Children

Feb. 1, 2023 -- Childhood stress can change the brain negatively, according to a new study that says Black children are affected more because they experience more poverty and adversity. “The researchers analyzed MRI scans to identify small differences in the volume of certain brain structures, and said these could...
Medical News Today

Can doctors cure Ewing sarcoma?

Ewing sarcoma is a rare type of bone or soft tissue cancer that primarily affects children. With treatment, doctors can often cure the disease. A person’s survival rate is also much higher if the tumor has not spread beyond where it started. Some factors, such as the size of...
HealthDay

How Many Daily Steps Do You Need to Lose Weight?

There is no magic number of "steps" you can take to guarantee weight loss. But experts offer some advice on figuring out how active you need to be to shed pounds. And don't forget that what you eat matters: Weight loss is nearly impossible with exercise alone. MONDAY, Jan. 30,...

