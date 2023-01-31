Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Talent Evaluator Shares on Concern with Bobby Miller
Keith Law of The Athletic wrote a glowing evaluation of Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller, but he did identify one area in which Miller needs to improve.
South Side Sox
South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 85: Carlos Jimenez
2022 High Level DSL (Rookie) Overall 2022 stats 45 games ⚾️ 5 HR ⚾️ 37 RBI ⚾️ .343/.409/.564 ⚾️ 15 BB ⚾️ 31 K. The White Sox signed 1B/OF Carlos Jiménez as a free agent on Feb. 26, 2021. The lefty has played in the Dominican Summer League for the last two years.
OPINION: The Chicago Cubs Never Found a Replacement for Dexter Fowler
2016 World Series champion outfielder Dexter Fowler announced his retirement from Major League Baseball Tuesday morning. The Chicago Cubs were never able to replace Fowler in the lead-off spot upon his departure from the club, leading to their offensive regression.
Cubs World Series hero announces retirement from baseball
Dexter Fowler, who played a crucial role in the Chicago Cubs‘ first World Series in over 100 years, announced his retirement from baseball. Fowler announced his retirement from the game after a 14-year career in Major League Baseball. He made the announcement on both his Twitter and Instagram. “It’s here. I’m hanging up my cleats,” Read more... The post Cubs World Series hero announces retirement from baseball appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
How Bears Projected Cap Space Went From $118M to $93M Ahead of NFL Free Agency
How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap figure will be a record $224.8 million per team. That's over $16 million higher than in 2022 and up $42.3 from 2021. But some how...
Yardbarker
Bears Insider: Pro Bowl OL Most Realistic Option In 2023 Free Agency
The Chicago Bears are flush with cash heading into the free agency period. They need it. The Bears will need to add some playmakers to their mediocre roster before they run to the 2023 NFL Draft with the number one pick. A Bears insider thinks the Bears’ best option is a Pro Bowl-caliber offensive tackle.
How will the Chicago Bulls approach the trade deadline?
The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner and the Chicago Bulls are sitting on a pile of question marks going into it. While they on the verge of falling out of the play-in, they are just also four games back of the six seed. The roster that the Bulls have constructed has obviously not gotten the job done so far this year.
‘The Show’ Episode 36: Jed Hoyer talks Cubs future, busy offseason
Baseball season is just around the corner, and there are a lot of questions on the minds of all fans alike. That can only mean one thing. Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman open up the mailbag for the first time on “The Show” podcast for some hard hitting questions from the listeners, including topics on the Yankees, Mets and spending in baseball. Their guest this week was Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer. “The Show” Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman: MAILBAG QUESTIONS: Joel and Jon answer questions from the listeners that include what the Yankees should do with their multiple shortstops, if...
Yardbarker
Bears add more wiggle room after historic salary cap boost
If Bears fans weren't already excited about the 2023 offseason, now would be a great time to start tuning in. The NFL increased its salary cap to a historic $224.8 million per club according to the NFL. It jumped to $208.2 million just last season. With the added 17th game, new media deals and other increased profits, the cap is expected to grow in future years.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs will have two games streaming on Peacock this year
Yes, I know how most of you feel about MLB’s push toward national streaming of games on Peacock and Apple TV+. Still, I am duty-bound to tell you when the Chicago Cubs will appear on these streaming services, and Tuesday, Peacock announced its 2023 streaming schedule for MLB games.
Cubs Prospects Continue to Impress in Latest Top-100 List
The Chicago Cubs have landed three of their prospects in the newest top-100 rankings from The Athletic.
Padres' Spring Training Trucks Head to Arizona
The San Diego Padres loaded equipment trucks at Petco Park on Wednesday, while the trucks later departed for Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona.
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
Yardbarker
Cubs See Interesting Twists in New Top-100 Prospect Rankings
It's that time of year when every outlet begins to release their prospect rankings for the upcoming season, just before MLB Spring Training. The Chicago Cubs have a robust farm system and for the most part, there is a general consensus on who the top prospects in the system are.
Manager Ross Talks All Things Cubs
Manager David Ross appears on podcast and discusses all things Chicago Cubs.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Column: Rockies owner acknowledges Padres' big spending causes pressure
Dick Monfort sees 'holes' in Padres roster despite spending spree; oddsmakers see 90+ victories, World Series contention
'You Go, We Go': Former Cub Dexter Fowler Retires from Baseball
The sparkplug of the Cubs' 2015 and 2016 seasons is hanging up his cleats for good.
