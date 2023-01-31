ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

South Side Sox

South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 85: Carlos Jimenez

2022 High Level DSL (Rookie) Overall 2022 stats 45 games ⚾️ 5 HR ⚾️ 37 RBI ⚾️ .343/.409/.564 ⚾️ 15 BB ⚾️ 31 K. The White Sox signed 1B/OF Carlos Jiménez as a free agent on Feb. 26, 2021. The lefty has played in the Dominican Summer League for the last two years.
The Comeback

Cubs World Series hero announces retirement from baseball

Dexter Fowler, who played a crucial role in the Chicago Cubs‘ first World Series in over 100 years, announced his retirement from baseball. Fowler announced his retirement from the game after a 14-year career in Major League Baseball. He made the announcement on both his Twitter and Instagram. “It’s here. I’m hanging up my cleats,” Read more... The post Cubs World Series hero announces retirement from baseball appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker

Bears Insider: Pro Bowl OL Most Realistic Option In 2023 Free Agency

The Chicago Bears are flush with cash heading into the free agency period. They need it. The Bears will need to add some playmakers to their mediocre roster before they run to the 2023 NFL Draft with the number one pick. A Bears insider thinks the Bears’ best option is a Pro Bowl-caliber offensive tackle.
FanSided

How will the Chicago Bulls approach the trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner and the Chicago Bulls are sitting on a pile of question marks going into it. While they on the verge of falling out of the play-in, they are just also four games back of the six seed. The roster that the Bulls have constructed has obviously not gotten the job done so far this year.
New York Post

‘The Show’ Episode 36: Jed Hoyer talks Cubs future, busy offseason

Baseball season is just around the corner, and there are a lot of questions on the minds of all fans alike. That can only mean one thing. Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman open up the mailbag for the first time on “The Show” podcast for some hard hitting questions from the listeners, including topics on the Yankees, Mets and spending in baseball. Their guest this week was Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer. “The Show” Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman: MAILBAG QUESTIONS: Joel and Jon answer questions from the listeners that include what the Yankees should do with their multiple shortstops, if...
Yardbarker

Bears add more wiggle room after historic salary cap boost

If Bears fans weren't already excited about the 2023 offseason, now would be a great time to start tuning in. The NFL increased its salary cap to a historic $224.8 million per club according to the NFL. It jumped to $208.2 million just last season. With the added 17th game, new media deals and other increased profits, the cap is expected to grow in future years.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Cubs will have two games streaming on Peacock this year

Yes, I know how most of you feel about MLB’s push toward national streaming of games on Peacock and Apple TV+. Still, I am duty-bound to tell you when the Chicago Cubs will appear on these streaming services, and Tuesday, Peacock announced its 2023 streaming schedule for MLB games.
FanSided

Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago

Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
Yardbarker

Cubs See Interesting Twists in New Top-100 Prospect Rankings

It's that time of year when every outlet begins to release their prospect rankings for the upcoming season, just before MLB Spring Training. The Chicago Cubs have a robust farm system and for the most part, there is a general consensus on who the top prospects in the system are.
