ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Parents’ tribute to ‘vibrant’ girl mauled to death by shark in front of friends

The parents of a 16-year-old girl mauled to death by a shark in western Australia have paid tribute to their “vibrant and happy” daughter.Stella Berry was jetskiing with friends in a suburb of Perth on Saturday afternoon when she jumped into the Swan River to swim with a pod of dolphins, police said.But she was attacked by what is thought to have been a bull shark, and paramedics were unable to save her after she was pulled out of the water with severe leg injuries at around 3:30pm. It is the first fatal shark attack in the Swan River in...
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Big Cat Country

NASA ‘Should’ve Looked Twice Before Posting These Apollo Moon Mission Images’

No, we don’t actually believe the Moon landing was a hoax. Thankfully, there is ample evidence that can prove that we’ve been on the moon more than 50 years ago. NASA’s Moon Landings have given birth to two Massive conspiracy theories that remain present ever since mankind set foot on the Moon’s surface in 1969. Conspiracy theorists are convinced that: 1) We never actually been to the moon and 2) that we did go to the moon, but encountered an alien presence and that many photographs from the journey to the moon show evidence of massive, alien UFOs.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Here's when to watch for February's full snow moon

If skies are clear this weekend, the last full moon of meteorological winter will light up the night sky. NASA reports the full snow moon is set to peak in illumination around 1:29 P.M. EST Sunday, meaning the best chance to see the celestial body will either be on the Saturday night before or overnight from Sunday into Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy