Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To Team
Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro Junkie
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant Injury
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated Cities
San Francisco housing prices down 14.8% from October 2022 peak - the biggest decline in the country
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers coach doesn't see 'any scenario' of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to team
What will happen to Jimmy G? 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan answers the question on the quarterback's future of the team.
Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be back with 49ers in 2023 season
Garoppolo is set to become a free agent. The Celtics destroyed the Nets 139-96 on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points and nine rebounds. Also from Wednesday, the Bruins rebounded from a three-game losing streak, defeating the Maple Leafs 5-2. The leading story of the day was Tom...
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Texans interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for spot on DeMeco Ryans' staff
With DeMeco Ryans going to the AFC South, it means that some of his fellow staff members with the San Francisco 49ers might follow him to the Houston Texans. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans interviewed 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for the offensive coordinator position. Slowik,...
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says 'too early to know' who is following DeMeco Ryans to the Texans
DeMeco Ryans is well respected. The new Houston Texans coach was highly regarded while the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers for the past two seasons. However, Ryans had made inroads and connections inside the organization longer than that as he started his coaching career in San Francisco in 2017, the first year of the Shanahan era.
Vic Fangio officially joins Dolphins the day after Kyle Shanahan preaches defensive continuity for 49ers
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Vic Fangio will be joining the Miami Dolphins as their defensive coordinator after all. It was something that was reported earlier in the week. However, the coach denied that anything was official, leading to speculation that he awaited news of the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator job opening up.
