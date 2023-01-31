Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Car hits pedestrian on I-77 South in York County, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 have reopened near Gold Hill in York County after a car struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were helping with traffic control in the area of...
cn2.com
Car vs. pedestrian causing major traffic on I-77 Southbound and side roads
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – I-77 southbound at Gold Hill is blocked due to a car vs. pedestrian accident on the major interstate at Mile Marker 86. The York County Sheriff’s Office asking over social media asking for everyone to please slow down and use extra caution driving through this area.
cn2.com
York County homeless population at all time high
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County recently held its Point in Time Count. A time where volunteers with United Way of York County, CACH and others go out into the community to identify homeless individuals. Preliminary results show York County’s homeless population sadly continues to grow.
cn2.com
United Way of Lancaster County hosting a Free Tax Preparation Event
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – United Way of Lancaster County and the Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless (LACH) held their annual event to support those in need during Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week. Project Connect is held every year and is a one-stop shop to help those who...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – National Signing Day, phoebe takes over class, warning to drivers
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two athletes from Andrew Jackson High School have decided they’re not ready to stop being teammates as they both announce their commitment to play at Anderson University in South Carolina. Plus, Less than 24 hours after a school bus crash in Clover,...
WBTV
Crash involving school bus blocks three lanes near Charlotte Hwy. in Clover
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a crash involving a school bus in York County Tuesday morning, authorities said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near Salem Drive and Charlotte Highway in the Clover area. It’s not immediately known if there...
York County leaders search for solutions as more people experience homelessness
York County leaders say more people are homeless than in previous years.
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
'We want to make sure that everybody in Lancaster County is cared for' | Lancaster County groups meeting community needs
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The United Way of Lancaster County and Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless (LACH) teamed up in January during Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week. Taking place from Jan. 21 through Feb. 2, “Project Connect” has hosted events all over the county between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
cn2.com
Picture of the Day – Valentine’s Tree brings joy to local woman
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Libby Howell sharing There’s a first time for everything!. She’s loving her first ever Valentines Tree saying her tree was way too pretty this year & she wasn’t ready to stop looking at it quite yet! Seems like a great idea.
WBTV
7-car crash slows traffic on I-77 South near Rock Hill, S.C.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A multiple-vehicle crash has slowed traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 77 in York County Monday morning. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, there are seven cars involved in this crash, which happened on I-77 South just after the bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard. This is near Rock Hill.
qcnews.com
Denver man dies after collision with truck on N.C. 16 Wednesday
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Denver man died when his car hit a parked Freightliner truck Wednesday afternoon. N.C. State Highway Patrolmen responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 16 near N.C. 16 Business around 12:55 p.m. They say a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north...
cn2.com
Minute in History: Shops on Main / Lancaster Bakery
If you’re strolling through downtown Lancaster, you can’t miss Shops on Main. While this unique antique shop has a world of wonders to discover, it still holds the sign and some memories of the Lancaster Bakery?
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Lesslie Fire Department set to hold annual BBQ & bake sale
LESSLIE, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Lesslie Fire Department is bringing some heat of their own to Rock Hill as they continue to cook more than 3,300 pounds of barbecue in preparation for their annual Barbecue and Bake sale. The 64th annual sale takes place this Friday, February 3rd at...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
Part of I-77 South in York County reopens after seven-vehicle crash, sheriff’s office says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Part of Interstate 77 Southbound in York County closed Monday morning due to a seven-vehicle crash, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened after 7 a.m. near Exit 79. Injuries are being reported, but it is unknown how many people are...
WMBF
Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Former deputy terminated, arrested on grand larceny charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced today’s arrest and termination of former deputy sheriff Jason N. Edward after he was charged on four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and one count of Conspiracy. Officials say the department’s command staff were notified in mid-January by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plane in front of old VFW being moved
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An area landmark will be relocating in the coming weeks. The plane that sits in front of the former VFW Post 2573 building on Carolina Beach Road will be moved to the American Legion in Midland, east of Charlotte. The VFW building was sold back in...
WBTV
South Charlotte convenience store robbed for second time in four months
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s. A man accused of stealing around $51,000 worth of jewelry from a Matthews Kohl’s has been identified and is being sought. Local writer surprises barrier-breaking former student with poem at Gantt Center. Updated: 1 hour...
