Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Pasty; made from scratch with fresh ingredients

Sheboygan Pasty first started two years ago as an idea to boost sales for a Sheboygan bar and grill during the pandemic. Today their traditional "Yooper Pasty" is available at more than 50 grocery stores all over the state. Brian Kramp is in Sheboygan with a look at their handmade pasties that have turned into a full-time business.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
cwbradio.com

State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits

(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Tips From Wisconsin Utility to Keep Heating Costs Down

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) The recent snap of bitter cold weather has people concerned about heating their homes during a time of increased natural gas costs. We Energies spokesperson Alison Trouy tells Fox 6 Milwaukee the rise in natural gas prices is something the utility can't control, but they do offer tips to keep your energy bill lower. "When you leave the house, when you go to bed at night, just lowering it a few degrees can make a big difference."
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slinger senior finds new home on the slopes

SLINGER, Wis. - Tackling the sport of alpine skiing may sound intimidating to some, but for Marc Wiese, the challenge piqued his interest. "It’s just fun going down the hill," said Marc Wiese, senior foreign exchange student at Slinger. "It’s just, you’ve got speed, can turn a little bit and just have fun."
SLINGER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Appliance fires: Step homebuyers often miss

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - It’s a step many people overlook when buying a house. But a little online research goes a long way toward keeping your family safe. One Brookfield woman is sharing the lessons she learned after a tragic day from her past flashed before her eyes. It was...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

February weather in Milwaukee is a month of extremes

February is Milwaukee's second snowiest and coldest month of the year only behind January – but can have even more ridiculous extremes as we approach March. From 42 inches of snow in 1974, to high temperatures over 70 degrees in 2017, literally anything can happen. On average, we see...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall; artistic development, creative thinking

Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall is dedicated to promoting artistic development and creative thinking both individually and communally by offering a fun and educational experience for guests. Brian Kramp is on the south side of Milwaukee seeing why aspiring artists love spending time at Farmhouse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

28th annual Winterfest in Lake Geneva

Winterfest is back in Lake Geneva and this weekend you can witness everything from snow sculpting and an ice sculpture walk to bon fires on the beach. Brian Kramp is in Lake Geneva with a preview of the 28th Annual Winterfest, featuring the U.S. National Snow going on through Feb. 5.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee

Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Five Below theft, 2 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from Five Below on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. Police said the two women filled two shopping baskets with merchandise, along with a reusable shopping bag. They then left without...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
James and his trains

James and his trains

WAUKESHA — Four-year-old James Huebner loves trains, and living in Waukesha, he has the chance to see them pass by every day. It all started nearly two years ago, right around the time James turned three years old. Playing at Frame Park with his mom, Sara Huebner, James would stand by the tracks so he could watch the train passing by.
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Freezing temperatures decrease range on electric vehicles

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Saminu Abubakar said he was glad he wasn’t in a rush. The Madison resident said his Tesla can usually make the round-trip to and from Milwaukee on one charge, but Abubakar’s electric vehicle needed a 30-minute recharge before the return trip. “When I...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire extinguisher scam; Caledonia, Kenosha businesses targeted

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Multiple fire departments in southeastern Wisconsin are looking for a woman who they say is going to businesses and asking to inspect fire extinguishers. Two of those businesses told FOX6 News it was also a scam. "Soon as she walked in, the entire room just felt different,"...
CALEDONIA, WI

