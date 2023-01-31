Read full article on original website
Sunny and warmer to begin the week before more rain arrives
We will string together some nice weather heading into the start of the week, but rain returns by late Wednesday night. Check the video forecast for the latest. We are in for a fantastic start to the work week. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 30's early Monday morning. We should have plenty of sunshine throughout Monday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60's. It will feel great in the afternoon!
More sunshine than clouds on a cool, dry weekend
Cool, dry weather makes for a nice February weekend, rain returns midweek, dry weekend ahead and several days before rain creeps into the state again. Check the video forecast for the latest. THE WEEKEND. Cold Saturday morning: low temperatures drop to the lower and middle 20s around sunrise with scattered...
Sunshine is finally back after nearly a whole week without it
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunny, colder and drier weather moves in just in time for the weekend. Check the video forecast for the latest. Early Friday, a brisk north wind drives the wind chill (feels like) down into the 20s, and even as the sun reappears for most of the day, it stays cold: highs in the 40s, feeling more like the 30s.
Alabama Skies: Ice, tornadoes possible today
It seems that ole groundhog just won’t let go of gloomy days in Alabama. From a winter weather advisory in the northern part of the state to a risk for severe storms and tornadoes near the Gulf Coast, many of us are hoping for some sunny days to dry out and get some fresh air.
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
UAB opens smell and taste clinic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It is estimated more than 60 percent of people who have had COVID-19 lose at least some of their taste or smell. UAB says roughly 45 percent of those people report extended smell loss. The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic recently opened at UAB to help...
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!
Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
Alabama Skies: Ice threat creeps into Alabama
As we mentioned yesterday, the wintry mix was getting just too close to Alabama to not have any impacts. It’s no surprise our northern counties got some sleet and freezing rain. If you’re traveling in this region today, give yourself a little extra time to deal with some possible ice issues, especially on bridges and overpasses. Or, if you’re traveling into northern Mississippi or Tennessee, check highway conditions as those areas received quite a bit more frozen precipitation. There are also areas of dense fog across the state.
Rain for most, ice for some tonight
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning for Colbert, Lauderdale & Limestone Co. in Alabama as well as Franklin, Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, & Wayne Co. in Tennessee. Temperatures in far northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee are expected to fall near or just below freezing overnight. If...
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
Emergency crews battle blaze at Southside Birmingham home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene for hours Saturday working to put out a house fire in the Southside area. The call came in around 9 a.m. about the fire in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South. Firefighters found the fire was...
Body found in Bayview Lake may be that of missing kayaker
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's office says a body was found Sunday afternoon in Bayview Lake, which could be that of a man reported missing more than a week ago. Around 3:00 p.m., deputies and several other agencies located a body in the lake. Officials believe...
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Several Alabama Restaurants Closed Due To “Roach Infestation”
Every 90 days the report is released for restaurants and lodging establishments, mainly, and a few made the report for being closed because of a "roach infestation" according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Again, this list covers West Alabama and other cities across the state that you might...
Some North Alabama schools delaying starts Wednesday due to winter weather threat
The following school districts have announced changes to their Wednesday schedule due to the possibility of winter weather impacts. Athens State University: Campus will open at 10 a.m. Calhoun Community College: Campus will open at 10 a.m. Colbert County Schools: Three-hour delay. Florence City Schools: Two-hour delay. Franklin County Schools:...
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
Temperature of -62° recorded in Utah, 152 degrees below national same-day high
The highest and lowest temperatures in the United States' lower 48 were separated by a shocking 152 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On the same day that temperatures soared to 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Dundee, Florida, they plummeted to negative 62 degrees at Peter Sinks in Utah. While negative 62 is cold, it's a few degrees higher than the record low in Utah – negative 69.3 in the same Peter Sinks area in 1985. The record low for the lower 48...
There’s a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY thru Wednesday morning
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – A mixed bag of winter weather develops tonight and lingers through mid-morning Wednesday. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST TUESDAY TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch or less...
