ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

ChatGPT parent OpenAI faces a blockchain rival as a new NFT project creates 3D avatars from text

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6tn4_0kXdZ1dy00
ChatGPT faces a new blockchain rival in Polygon's CharacterGPT program. Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images
  • OpenAI, the creator of the language bot ChatGPT and image generator Dall-E, could face competition from Polygon's blockchain AI product, CharacterGPT.
  • While Dall-E creates images, CharacterGPT is designed to generate a 3D avatar that can answer questions on the fly.
  • Polygon has previously partnered with notable brands including Starbucks, Nike, and Walt Disney.

OpenAI, the creator of the language tool ChatGPT and image generator Dall-E, could be facing some new, three-dimensional competition on the blockchain.

Polygon is working with Alethea AI to launch CharacterGPT, an artificial-intelligence-powered non-fungible token (NFT) project that describes itself as "the world's first multimodal AI system."

In an introductory video, the brand says users will be able to type in text to generate responsive characters with "unique personalities, identities, traits, voices, and bodies." Users can mint the NFTs at mycharacter.ai.

It remains to be seen whether CharacterGPT will gain the popularity of either ChatGPT or OpenAI's bot-powered Dall-E, which attracts 1.5 million users a day.

The CharacterGPT blockchain product looks poised to more directly compete with Dall-E rather than ChatGPT, which generates text responses to typed questions. It has created massive interest through its ability to write convincing articles, cover letters, emails, and messages on dating apps.

Dall-E, for its part, has sparked controversy among artists who allege the platform draws from real-life creators, and can trick people with how realistic its high-quality images appear.

Meanwhile, Alethea AI says CharacterGPT will allow people to create "digital twins," companions, virtual assistants, and parody figures, among other use cases, according to the company's website.

"Generative AI is advancing at a rapid rate and has the potential to profoundly impact our lives in the coming years," Polygon cofounder Sandeep Nailwal said in a statement. "I have seen firsthand how Alethea AI has developed this technology over the last few years and through their CharacterGPT AI engine, users will be able to create interactive characters in a matter of seconds."

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Tech Times

A Glimpse Into the Incredible Power of Artificial Intelligence

One of the most exciting developments in modern technology is the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). It has enormous potential to change how people use technology and has far-reaching effects. Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to impact lives in unimaginable ways only a few years ago, from offering more accurate data insights to helping people make wiser choices more quickly. Now that AI learns coding, the transformation is expected to exceed what was ideally thought possible. The newfound code-writing capabilities of AI have not only caused a sensation but also provided fertile ground for the development of programs authored entirely by AI.
Vice

New Map of All Matter In the Universe Reveals Something Strange About the Cosmic Web

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have unveiled an unprecedented map of all the matter in the universe using two very different telescopes, an effort that revealed weird inconsistencies between our observations and models of the so-called “cosmic web” that links the cosmos, according to new research.
Gizmodo

Instagram Co-Founders Introduce Text-Based App

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are returning to the app game with a new innovative startup since leaving the ‘gram in 2018. Artifact is a new social media platform that will provide a feed of articles and facts aimed to create a dialogue between users to discuss things of interest.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

101K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy