Australia superstar takes a cruel dig at Team India
Talismanic Australia batter Steve Smith has taken a cruel dig at Team India ahead of next month’s Test series between the two sides. “We normally have two tour games over in England. This time we don’t have a tour game in India,” Steve Smith told reporters at the Sydney airport before the Pat Cummins-led side’s departure for India. “The last time we went [to India], I’m pretty sure we got served up a green top [in the tour game], and it was sort of irrelevant.”
Jos Buttler understands ‘complicated’ decision for players to skip Bangladesh
England captain Jos Buttler feels conflicted at players swerving the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, admitting the situation creates “frustrations at certain points”.Alex Hales, Sam Billings and Liam Dawson have all had the England and Wales Cricket Board’s blessing to prioritise Pakistan Super League stints, with none of the trio on any type of national contracts.What they can earn in franchise tournaments dwarves the match fees they would receive in three ODIs and as many T20s next month and Buttler insisted he fully understands the rationale behind their decisions.But chances to make an impression ahead of England’s defence of their World...
Team India shatter Pakistan’s world record after massive win vs NZ
Team India completed a lop-sided 168-run triumph over New Zealand in Ahmedabad to win the series 2-1 this week. During the process, the Hardik Pandya-led side broke Pakistan’s previous world record, registering the biggest victory margin in a T20I game between full-member teams. Before India’s win over the Black Caps, India and Pakistan were the […] The post Team India shatter Pakistan’s world record after massive win vs NZ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans make fun of Sachin Tendulkar after Shubman Gill’s historic ton
India batter Shubman Gill’s maiden T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad led to Sachin Tendulkar’s mockery on social media on Wednesday. The fans poked fun at Sachin Tendulkar after the legendary batsman made his way to the Narendra Modi Stadium and watched Shubman Gill unleash mayhem on the New Zealand bowlers during his history-scripting knock […] The post Fans make fun of Sachin Tendulkar after Shubman Gill’s historic ton appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Virat Kohli mocked after Shubman Gill’s insane Ahmedabad hundred
Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli became a butt of jokes on social media after Shubman Gill broke a series of records during his maiden T20I hundred against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. ICT fans to Virat Kohli after seeing recent knocks of Shubman Gill : pic.twitter.com/U9LvjFrWrk — Surbhi 🇮🇳 (@Vegetarianmee) February 1, 2023 Shubman […] The post Virat Kohli mocked after Shubman Gill’s insane Ahmedabad hundred appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BBC
South Africa give Marizanne Kapp leave after wife Dane van Niekerk left out of T20 World Cup squad
South Africa have given Marizanne Kapp "compassionate leave" after her wife Dane van Niekerk was left out of the country's Women's T20 World Cup squad. Van Niekerk was omitted for February's tournament, which South Africa is hosting, as she failed "to meet the minimum criteria for fitness". Kapp will miss...
Virat Kohli’s epic social media post for Shubman Gill goes viral
Indian maestro Virat Kohli’s social media post following Shubman Gill’s scintillating ton in the third T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad went viral on the internet. Experts have tipped Shubman Gill to take over from Virat Kohli and emerge as the next batting superstar from India. That’s why Virat Kohli’s Instagram post on his young India teammate came as no surprise to anyone.
Stunning stat about Shubman Gill’s T20I ton emerges on Twitter
A shocking stat about Shubman Gill’s maiden T20I century that the India batter smashed against New Zealand in Ahmedabad this week has emerged online. Though Shubman Gill broke several records en route to his masterful unbeaten 126-run-knock off 63 deliveries, one particular feat stood out among them. According to stats available on Twitter, With India’s […] The post Stunning stat about Shubman Gill’s T20I ton emerges on Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Days ahead of Australia Test series, a big setback for Team India
Days ahead of the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur, Team India suffered a huge blow, with middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer ruled out from the first Test in Vidarbha, a prominent cricket website reported. According to the report, Shreyas Iyer was at the National Cricket Academy...
Cricket-Australia batsman Khawaja misses flight to India after visa delay
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australia opener Usman Khawaja missed the team's flight to India on Wednesday for their four-test tour due to a visa delay, Cricket Australia (CA) said.
Babar Azam brutally trolled after Shubman Gill’s Gujarat stunner
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was brutally trolled online after India’s opening batter Shubman Gill scripted history with his maiden T20I century in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The social media mockery of Babar Azam came after Shubman Gill became the youngest men’s cricketer to score hundreds in all three formats of the game. At 23 years and […] The post Babar Azam brutally trolled after Shubman Gill’s Gujarat stunner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gautam Adani Started Last Week as Asia's Richest Man. Now, He's Not Even India's
The Indian tycoon's fortune slipped below Mukesh Ambani's following a report that accused Adani Group of fraud.
NZ selection manager Gavin Larsen hopes Boult will play ODI World Cup
"We want him to be involved, we'd love him to be involved, we understand entirely his situation so we will keep working with him," Larsen said
BBC
Vern Cotter: Fiji head coach resigns seven months before World Cup
Vern Cotter has resigned as Fiji head coach seven months before the World Cup. The 61-year-old New Zealander, appointed in January 2020, has left for personal reasons. "I'm disappointed to be leaving at this time," said Cotter, who led Scotland to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015. "The team has...
BBC
Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager
Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
CBC News
The BBC documentary India's government doesn't want people to see
University students across India have been protesting the government's suppression of a recently released BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It's about his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, where over a thousand people were killed, mostly Muslims. The Indian government suppressed the documentary by using emergency powers, stemming...
