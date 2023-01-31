Read full article on original website
What better way to celebrate Groundhog day this year than with the classic 1993 rom-com, Groundhog Day? Sure, all year has felt like a time loop, but might as well keep tradition and turn to Bill Murray‘s hit film. If you still haven’t seen it, Groundhog Day follows a weatherman named Phil (Murray) who is stuck living the same day over and over again in Punxsutawney, where he’s gone to film a segment on Groundhog Day. The witty, wise comedy was recognized with multiple award nominations after it was released, and has gone on to become a favorite over the years. Plus,...
‘Groundhog Day’ Hits 30: Comedy’s Team on “Tense” Shoot, Bill Murray Tapping Into “Dark Side”
When director Harold Ramis and producing partner Trevor Albert stumbled upon the screenplay for Groundhog Day, no one knew it would become a film that viewers would (voluntarily) watch over and over. Having followed National Lampoon’s Vacation with 1986’s underperforming Club Paradise, Ramis wanted his next project to aim outside the box. CAA’s Richard Lovett tipped him off to Danny Rubin’s spec script for a philosophical comedy about jaded TV weatherman Phil Connors, who gets snowbound covering the Groundhog Day festival in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania; he soon finds himself unable to stop reliving the titular holiday. More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood...
Groundhog Day Producer Recalls 'Tense Shoot' Due to Conflict Between Bill Murray and Harold Ramis
Bill Murray and Harold Ramis did not speak for years after they made the 1993 classic Groundhog Day Groundhog Day producer Trevor Albert is recalling how the late Harold Ramis and star Bill Murray developed a conflict during the making of the beloved classic. As the comedy approaches its 30th anniversary, Albert recently recalled to The Hollywood Reporter that Murray, now 72, "appeared to be in a tough place" while filming Groundhog Day, per the outlet's own phrasing. "It was a tense shoot for a number of reasons," the...
