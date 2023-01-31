ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
portasouthjetty.com

Recovered bollard buddies will be returned to beach

Fourteen “bollard buddies” reportedly taken from their beach posts over the weekend are back in good hands after the person who took them apparently had a change of heart. “I’m over the moon happy,” said Diana Vondra, a Port Aransas resident who organized the effort that put more than 300 of the hand-crocheted and knitted creations on wooden posts at […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Agua Dulce community mourns the loss of 2 students, mother following fatal accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people are dead after an early-morning car crash on Hwy. 44 near Alice. Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez said Wednesday that the accident, which involved three vehicles, happened at about 7:07 a.m. when a black Volkswagen Jetta stopped in the eastbound lane of the highway in order to help another vehicle parked in the center median having mechanical issues.
AGUA DULCE, TX
KIII 3News

Driscoll Children's Hospital hope to hire 1,000+ more employees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted a job fair Thursday at the Silverado Smokehouse and had a pretty good turnout. Marketing, accounting, finance, logistics, supply chain, human resources, housekeeping and maintenance are some of the openings the hospital scouted for. Keeping DCH running smoothly means hiring more...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy