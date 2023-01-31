Fourteen “bollard buddies” reportedly taken from their beach posts over the weekend are back in good hands after the person who took them apparently had a change of heart. “I’m over the moon happy,” said Diana Vondra, a Port Aransas resident who organized the effort that put more than 300 of the hand-crocheted and knitted creations on wooden posts at […]

PORT ARANSAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO