The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Corpus Christi native uses web design talents to inspire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ty West starts and ends her day with her two kissy-face furballs, Blossom and Bailey. In fact, they're such a big part of her life that Blossom, her 6-year-old protective poodle mix, was also the inspiration behind the name for her online business 'IBloomWeb.'. "I...
The tradition continues: STTR 64th Annual Trail Ride kicks off in Edroy
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you plan on driving along State Highway 181 over the next week -- keep your eyes open for a South Texas tradition. Now in its 64th year, the South Texas Trail Riders are once again setting out on horseback for a 150 mile journey.
'Birds in Art' traveling exhibition flies south to Rockport Center for the Arts
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the next few months, "bird" is truly the word. Exhibitions Curator Elena Rodriguez joined us live to spread the word about the debut of the prestigious, internationally-curated "Birds in Art" exhibition at the freshly-rebuilt Rockport Center for the Arts. The "Birds in Art" exhibition...
Remembering the life and legacy of Rev. Adam Carrington
Reverend Adam Carrington was not only known to be a fighter in the community, but he also was a devoted advocate and prominent faith leader.
First responders shorten response times in rural Jim Wells County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last decade, Jim Wells County has seen an increase in the need for emergency services. Crashes such as Wednesday's on State Hwy. 44 near Alice are part of the reason non-profit HALO-Flight set up a base in Alice more than 10 years ago.
The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Visiting The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi is one of the best attractions in the city. This aircraft carrier was built during World War II for the United States Navy. Now, it serves as a naval aviation museum.
portasouthjetty.com
Recovered bollard buddies will be returned to beach
Fourteen “bollard buddies” reportedly taken from their beach posts over the weekend are back in good hands after the person who took them apparently had a change of heart. “I’m over the moon happy,” said Diana Vondra, a Port Aransas resident who organized the effort that put more than 300 of the hand-crocheted and knitted creations on wooden posts at […]
A haunting in Robstown: Paranormal Cirque comes to town this weekend
ROBSTOWN, Texas — A unique experience is coming to Robstown this weekend!. Paranormal Cirque is for those who love to be thrilled and will expose you to a "unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare." The show is for mature audiences only...
Population of homeless in Corpus Christi appears to be growing
Kyle Kanutson, the president of the non-profit organization Homeless Issues Partnership, has dedicated his life to helping people in need.
The Kleberg-Kenedy junior livestock show
Students filled the J.K. Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville to proudly show off what they've been working on over the past several months
Repairs to Yorktown Mud Bridge columns continue
Crews are working to replace the 22 concrete pilings supporting the Yorktown Mud Bridge, with repairs expected to take 70 days.
'Bring them home': Bollard Buddies asks for safe return of 14 stolen art pieces from Horace Caldwell Pier
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bollard Buddies, a group of individuals who decorate the wooden posts from Horace Caldwell Pier toward the south jetty during the winter time -- have found their mission in danger. Over the weekend, 14 of the group's decorative pieces were stolen from their wooden...
Newly elected Texas General Land Office Commissioner visits Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Newly elected Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham toured Corpus Christi's spill response warehouse on the city's westside. Buckingham viewed several watercrafts that have been dispatched to oil and hazmat spills throughout the Coastal Bend since Hurricane Harvey -- including the most recent spill this past Christmas Eve.
Gulf Coast Humane Society sees highest month for adoptions in 78 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society has some exciting news for the month of January. The clinic has more than 200 adoptions under its belt for the month, which is the most the facility has had in 78 years for any month. Gulf Coast Humane Society...
Texas congressman calls for Burns Pits 360 founders to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom award
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a movement to have president Joe Biden consider awarding the founders of Burn Pits 360 with the nation's top civilian honor of the Presidential Medal of Freedom award. The organization based out of Robstown has spent over a decade helping veterans across the...
New councilmember raises environmental concerns over second Island bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to endorse a resolution for the 88th legislature to plan and build a second vehicle traffic bridge to Padre Island in the Texas Department of Transportation's ten year master plan. But one council member voiced some environmental concerns, as...
KIII TV3
Mi Gente: The life and career of statistical miracle Carlos Valdez
He was born in the 50s in one of the poorest barrios in Corpus Christi. Now, Carlos Valdez is one of the most successful Hispanic legal professionals in the city.
Agua Dulce community mourns the loss of 2 students, mother following fatal accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people are dead after an early-morning car crash on Hwy. 44 near Alice. Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez said Wednesday that the accident, which involved three vehicles, happened at about 7:07 a.m. when a black Volkswagen Jetta stopped in the eastbound lane of the highway in order to help another vehicle parked in the center median having mechanical issues.
Smoothie King officially to open in Kingsville this weekend
Located at South University Boulevard. and West King Avenue, the new establishment is set to open on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Driscoll Children's Hospital hope to hire 1,000+ more employees
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted a job fair Thursday at the Silverado Smokehouse and had a pretty good turnout. Marketing, accounting, finance, logistics, supply chain, human resources, housekeeping and maintenance are some of the openings the hospital scouted for. Keeping DCH running smoothly means hiring more...
