Microsoft Research Proposes BioGPT: A Domain-Specific Generative Transformer Language Model Pre-Trained on Large-Scale Biomedical Literature

Read full article on original website
Related
VIDEO: A team of researchers made a shape-shifting robot that can switch between liquid and solid — signaling a new breakthrough in robotics, study says
"Giving robots the ability to switch between liquid and solid states endows them with more functionality," a scientist on the project said.
marktechpost.com
Meet AudioLDM: A Latent Diffusion Model For Audio Generation That Trains On AudioCaps With A Single GPU And Achieves SOTA Text-To-Audio (TTA) Performance
For many applications, like augmented and virtual reality, game creation, and video editing, it is crucial to produce sound effects, music, or speech by specific criteria. Traditionally, signal processing techniques have been used to generate audio. Recent years have seen a revolution in this job thanks to generative models, either unconditionally or dependent on other modalities. A modest collection of labels, such as the ten sound classes in the UrbanSound8K dataset, were used in previous experiments that mainly focused on the label-to-sound setting. Natural language, in contrast, is far more versatile than labels since it may contain fine-grained descriptions of auditory signals (e.g., pitch, acoustic environment, and temporal order).
marktechpost.com
Vision Transformers Have Taken The Field of Computer Vision by Storm, But What Do Vision Transformers Learn?
Vision transformers (ViTs) are a type of neural network architecture that has reached tremendous popularity for vision tasks such as image classification, semantic segmentation, and object detection. The main difference between the vision and original transformers was the replacement of the discrete tokens of text with continuous pixel values extracted from image patches. ViTs extracts features from the image by attending to different regions of it and combining them to make a prediction. However, despite the recent widespread use, little is known about the inductive biases or features that ViTs tend to learn. While feature visualizations and image reconstructions have been successful in understanding the workings of convolutional neural networks (CNNs), these methods have not been as successful in understanding ViTs, which are difficult to visualize.
marktechpost.com
A New AI Research Presents a Cascading Latent Diffusion Approach Called Moûsai That can Generate Multiple Minutes of High-Quality Stereo Music at 48kHz from Textual Descriptions
It is a difficult topic because music generation, or audio generation, includes numerous components at various levels of abstraction. Although difficult, automated or model-assisted music production has been a popular study topic. It is encouraging to observe how much deep learning models can contribute to audio production, given the recent emergence of deep learning models and their success in computer vision and natural language processing. Recursive neural networks, adversarial generative networks, autoencoders, and transformers are all used in existing audio-generating models.
marktechpost.com
Stanford Researcher develops a simple prompting strategy that enables open-source LLMs with 30x fewer parameters to exceed the few-shot performance of GPT3-175B
By improving the in-context learning quality of smaller and open source models, more researchers and organizations can study and apply the technology. One exciting set of applications is in personal-private machine learning. In contrast to designing perfect prompts via brute force guess and check, “ Ask Me Anything” (AMA) provides...
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Researchers have developed humanoid robots that can change their form into liquid to escape imprisonment
The Chinese University of Hong Kong researchers have created small, humanoid robots that are capable of changing shape and condensing into a liquid. The breakthrough may allow for the creation of more solid-to-liquid switching robots, hence increasing their use.
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
DARPA is building X-plane demonstrator without moving parts
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has chosen Aurora Flight Sciences for the detailed design phase of its Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors (CRANE) program, according to a press release by the organization published on Tuesday. Generating control in a wind tunnel test. The decision comes after...
DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
Limits to computing: A computer scientist explains why even in the age of AI, some problems are just too difficult
In the age of AI, people might wonder if there’s anything computers can’t do. The answer is yes. In fact, there are numerous problems that are beyond the reach of even the most powerful computers.
scitechdaily.com
Nuclear Popcorn: New Research Sheds Light on the Enigmatic Strong Nuclear Force
The shape of heavy nuclei changes as the energy level varies. The universe is governed by four fundamental forces that dictate the interactions between particles and shape the world we know. These forces include the electromagnetic force, gravity, weak nuclear force, and strong nuclear force. These fundamental forces act on everything from the tiniest atoms to the largest galaxies in the universe.
marktechpost.com
Salesforce AI Open Sources CausalAI Library for Causal Analysis of Time Series and Tabular Data
The process of causal analysis is used to determine and address the causes and effects of a problem. Instead of addressing the symptoms of a problem, causal analysis helps identify the root cause of the problem so that its symptoms become less impactful. To understand this better with the help of an example, consider the scenario where airline tickets are becoming prohibitively expensive. The first stage is to determine what causes the fluctuations in airfares so that a potential macroeconomic measure can be found to reduce the airfares. One key variable that significantly affects airfares is the price of crude oil. If oil prices rise, airfares will rise in proportion to accommodate an increase in the fuel cost for airlines. On the other hand, if airlines raise their fares without regard to any variation in oil prices, this rise should not affect oil prices. As a result, it is safe to conclude that oil prices influence airfares but not the other way around.
Researchers demonstrate improved system that "sees" humans through walls using Wi-Fi signals
A hot potato: George Orwell's vision of Big Brother is more or less a reality. While most regions of the world do not quite fit the dystopian paradigm set in his novel '1984', you would be hard-pressed to find an urban place on Earth that did not have cameras watching your every move. What Orwell did not imagine in his premonitory novel is that Big Brother's eyes would one day have x-ray vision.
marktechpost.com
UCLA Researchers Developed A New Deep Learning-Based Framework That Allows A Robot To Tackle Paper Folding And The Oriental Art of Origami
Everywhere we go, we come into contact with pliable, slim structures. Large deformations are a common feature of these structures when subjected to even relatively weak forces like gravity. Humans have an astonishingly deep, inherent awareness of the dynamics of such malleable objects. Getting robots to act with more human-like intuition is still a major area of study since it could lead to a wide range of useful applications for business and society.
marktechpost.com
What is Synthetic Data, and What are Its Importance?
Information that is produced artificially rather than by actual events is known as synthetic data. Synthetic data is used to test mathematical models and train machine learning models. It is often produced using algorithms. Importance of synthetic data. To train neural networks, developers require vast, meticulously annotated datasets. AI models...
Microplastics from food packets and paint discovered in human veins
Microplastics used in food packaging and paint have been discovered in human veins.A new study suggests microplastics can pass through blood vessels to vascular tissue - but scientists have said it is not yet clear what the implications are for human health.Human saphenous vein tissue taken from patients undergoing heart bypass surgery in a small pilot study was analysed by a team from the University of Hull and Hull York Medical School along with researchers from the Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.They found 15 microplastic particles per gram of vein tissue and five different polymer types in the tissue.The...
The Metaverse IRL: Solving Healthcare Disparities With Doctors’ Digital Twins
The metaverse is not yet changing the world – but it’s increasingly changing, even saving, lives. This, as immersive experiences at the intersection of physical and digital are making incremental progress in solving critical, real-world problems within healthcare. No matter where we may be in the so-called metaverse...
marktechpost.com
A New Artificial Intelligence Research Proposes ExaRanker: Exploring the Role of Natural Language Explanations in Improving Information Retrieval Models
Information retrieval (IR) problems saw considerable improvements to trained transformers like BERT and T5, refined on millions of cases. A model is expected to perform better than unsupervised models when the queries and documents from a job of interest are comparable to those in the fine-tuning data. For instance, in 15 of 18 datasets of the BEIR benchmark, a monoT5 reranked outperforms BM25 after being fine-tuned on 400k positive query-passage pairs from MS MARCO. However, the model’s performance drastically declines when the number of labeled examples is constrained.
Comments / 0