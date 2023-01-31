Microsoft Research Proposes BioGPT: A Domain-Specific Generative Transformer Language Model Pre-Trained on Large-Scale Biomedical Literature

The process of causal analysis is used to determine and address the causes and effects of a problem. Instead of addressing the symptoms of a problem, causal analysis helps identify the root cause of the problem so that its symptoms become less impactful. To understand this better with the help of an example, consider the scenario where airline tickets are becoming prohibitively expensive. The first stage is to determine what causes the fluctuations in airfares so that a potential macroeconomic measure can be found to reduce the airfares. One key variable that significantly affects airfares is the price of crude oil. If oil prices rise, airfares will rise in proportion to accommodate an increase in the fuel cost for airlines. On the other hand, if airlines raise their fares without regard to any variation in oil prices, this rise should not affect oil prices. As a result, it is safe to conclude that oil prices influence airfares but not the other way around.

