California State

KYMA News 11

Why gas prices are surging this month

Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher. The post Why gas prices are surging this month appeared first on KYMA.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Summer warning: Gas over $4, oil at $180

Enjoy those slightly cheaper gas prices now because come summer, experts are predicting a huge price jump, likely back over $4 a gallon. Oil analyst Steven Kopits said that oil markets are being driven by changing factors, such as:. The war in Ukraine is likely to drive up demand. Second,...
The Week

What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?

Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
moneytalksnews.com

4 Places Where Home Prices Could Plummet 25%

As housing prices cool significantly in many U.S. markets, experts have mostly had reassuring words for nervous homeowners. These real estate professionals have insisted that although a price correction is indeed underway, it should be modest — in most places. However, a handful of markets might not be so...
AUSTIN, TX
CNBC

ExxonMobil, Chevron's big cash shows cheap gas isn’t coming back

Chevron announced a $75 billion stock buyback and raised its dividend to 3.44%, while ExxonMobil paid $30 billion in dividends and buybacks in 2022. Both big oil companies had sizable cash-flow gains as crude prices climbed and energy earnings surged to represent as much as 15% of earnings in the S&P 500.
TEXAS STATE
WANE-TV

Here’s why gas prices have shot up in the past month

(GasBuddy) For the fifth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has increased, climbing 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 33.3 cents from a month ago and 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.
ARKANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

Oil Falls $2/barrel on Economic Jitters, U.S. Crude Stock Build

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and as preliminary data indicated a bigger than expected build in U.S. oil inventories. Brent futures for March delivery fell $2.06, or 2.3%, to $86.13 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $1.49, or 1.8%, to...
msn.com

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, U.S. Federal Reserve meetings

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as global producers will likely keep output unchanged during a meeting this week and investors are cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may spur market volatility. Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.92...
iheart.com

Gas Prices Continue To Rise

The recent run of daily one-half- to four-cent increases has slowed but higher global crude oil prices and increased demand for gas in the U.S. still pushed pump prices higher. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded adds six cents to $3.51. The Oregon average also gains six cents to $3.78.
OREGON STATE

