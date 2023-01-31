Read full article on original website
Related
Why gas prices are surging this month
Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher. The post Why gas prices are surging this month appeared first on KYMA.
WCNC
Gas prices surge as inflation eases: What's causing it?
Gas prices are again on the rise, surging nearly $1 per gallon in some places. With inflation starting to ease, what's driving the price increase?
House Prices Will Rise Fastest in These 6 Cities
The areas that remained the most affordable during the boom in the housing market will see lower home-price declines in 2023, according to an investment bank.
Washington Examiner
Summer warning: Gas over $4, oil at $180
Enjoy those slightly cheaper gas prices now because come summer, experts are predicting a huge price jump, likely back over $4 a gallon. Oil analyst Steven Kopits said that oil markets are being driven by changing factors, such as:. The war in Ukraine is likely to drive up demand. Second,...
When will US home prices finally stop dropping?
The U.S. housing market will likely bottom out by mid-year, according to Goldman Sachs economists, as mortgage rates continue to decline from a peak of 7%.
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?
Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
moneytalksnews.com
4 Places Where Home Prices Could Plummet 25%
As housing prices cool significantly in many U.S. markets, experts have mostly had reassuring words for nervous homeowners. These real estate professionals have insisted that although a price correction is indeed underway, it should be modest — in most places. However, a handful of markets might not be so...
Egg Prices Are Rising Fastest in These 5 States as Shortages Hit U.S.
Prices are expected to remain high as the costs of fuel, transportation, feed and packaging have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.
CNBC
ExxonMobil, Chevron's big cash shows cheap gas isn’t coming back
Chevron announced a $75 billion stock buyback and raised its dividend to 3.44%, while ExxonMobil paid $30 billion in dividends and buybacks in 2022. Both big oil companies had sizable cash-flow gains as crude prices climbed and energy earnings surged to represent as much as 15% of earnings in the S&P 500.
WANE-TV
Here’s why gas prices have shot up in the past month
(GasBuddy) For the fifth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has increased, climbing 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 33.3 cents from a month ago and 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.
U.S. refinery slump leaves oil in storage
Refineries in the U.S. south were hobbled by a cold snap in December and inclement weather in Texas in late January.
Oil dives $3 after U.S. EIA reports big builds in U.S. crude, fuel stocks
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday after sliding more than $3 a barrel in the session after U.S. government data showed big builds in crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories and OPEC and its allies stuck to their output policy.
US News and World Report
Oil Falls $2/barrel on Economic Jitters, U.S. Crude Stock Build
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and as preliminary data indicated a bigger than expected build in U.S. oil inventories. Brent futures for March delivery fell $2.06, or 2.3%, to $86.13 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $1.49, or 1.8%, to...
Mount Shasta Herald
Gas prices have jumped for five straight weeks and are 'unlikely' to drop soon, experts say
Gas prices are rising to start 2023, and experts say prices are "unlikely to turn around any time soon." Today's average for a regular gallon of gas is $3.50, according to AAA. Though it's nowhere near the record $5.01 reached in June, it's far more than the average heading into...
This is the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—it’s also a fairly mild correction, so far
On Tuesday, we learned that U.S. home prices as measured by the seasonally adjusted Case-Shiller National Home Price Index fell for the fifth straight month in November. Since peaking in June, U.S. home prices have fallen 2.5%. On one hand that 2.5% drop in U.S. home prices marks the second-biggest...
msn.com
Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, U.S. Federal Reserve meetings
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as global producers will likely keep output unchanged during a meeting this week and investors are cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may spur market volatility. Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.92...
Gas prices are up 40 cents this month, an unusual jump for January. Here's what to expect in the months ahead.
Gas prices have increased by 12 cents in the past week and 41 cents in the past month.
iheart.com
Gas Prices Continue To Rise
The recent run of daily one-half- to four-cent increases has slowed but higher global crude oil prices and increased demand for gas in the U.S. still pushed pump prices higher. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded adds six cents to $3.51. The Oregon average also gains six cents to $3.78.
Comments / 0