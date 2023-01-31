ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
iredellfreenews.com

NCDHHS awarded federal grant to boost Family Child Care Home network

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced a $4 million Preschool Development Grant that will help support children’s health and well-being, improve access to high-quality early care and learning for families across North Carolina, and invest in the state’s early care and learning workforce.
rhinotimes.com

State Rolls Out Online Bed Registry For Mental Health Care

In an effort to keep people with behavioral health care problems out of hospital emergency rooms and get them into treatment centers faster, this week state health officials announced that a new online bed registry program, BH SCAN, which is expected to help significantly. According to state health officials, every...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday. This comes as the March 1st deadline for nonprofits to apply for grant funding approaches. Onslow County government says it is actively seeking requests from nonprofits in the community for...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

SNAP budget set to decrease

The budget for food safety nets will soon be reduced to pre-COVID-19 levels. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal initiative that provides food assistance to low or no-income individuals and families. The Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), according to their website, gave emergency allotments to SNAP users “to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic.” The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 is set to roll back these emergency allotments, affecting 1.6 million households in New York state.
corneliustoday.com

Novant Health launches campaign to address food insecurity; you can help

Jan. 31. Novant Health announced Novant Health Nourishes, a campaign designed to address food insecurity in partnership with the Novant Health Foundation. Building on a variety of initiatives aimed at tackling food insecurity, Novant Health Nourishes provides community members the opportunity to ensure no neighbor goes hungry by helping to fund Novant Health’s emergency food pack program.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

How Medicaid expansion could impact ENC

The North Carolina General Assembly could soon look at Medicaid expansion, but it's not a new topic. In 2022, talks were on the table, but nothing was passed. The North Carolina General Assembly could soon look at Medicaid expansion, but it's not a new topic. In 2022, talks were on the table, but nothing was passed.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Local Attorney Making A Difference In Greenville’s Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com. We are excited to feature our February winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Flowers Timber Company named Ag Exporter of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina forestry supply company was recognized for its international exports in 2022. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler recognized Flowers Timber Company of Seven Springs as the 2022 Exporter of the Year. This was announced at the 17th Annual Ag Development Forum, and was hosted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.
SEVEN SPRINGS, NC
asheville.com

Children in the NC Health Choice Program Moving to NC Medicaid in April

On April 1, 2023, approximately 55,000 children receiving NC Health Choice coverage will move to NC Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services. This change will help save families money and increase access to care. North Carolina currently has two similar, but different, programs that offer medical...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

North Carolina Residents, Find Out When Your February Food Stamps (EBT) Arrive

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
southarkansassun.com

SNAP Benefits: What Will Happen if the Program Expires?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are about to expire this February but many Americans are still wondering about what will happen next month. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are about to expire this February 2023. During the pandemic, the amount that millions of Americans received through the program has increased to ensure that low-income families meet their daily needs and they can buy nutritious foods for their families.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy