Laramie County, WY

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to have all deputies patrol Laramie County School District 1 campuses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting the method in which it provides service to schools in the county. Prior to August 2022, Laramie County School District 1 had a memorandum of understanding with the county specifying the duties and limits of liability of the school resource officer, who patrolled the seven elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County. In August, prior to this administration taking office, the agreement expired.
UW Officials’ Statements on Death of Susie McMurry

Leaders of the University of Wyoming and the UW Foundation have issued the following statements regarding the death of longtime UW benefactor and UW graduate Susie McMurry, of Casper. University President Ed Seidel:. “Our University of Wyoming family mourns the loss of Susie McMurry, whose extraordinary generosity has had a...
Cheyenne’s Fridays on the Plaza now accepting food vendor applications

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Presents is now accepting food vendor applications for Fridays on the. The application link can be found at https://www.cheyennepresents.com/vendor-information. Completed applications should be emailed to events@cheyennecity.org or returned to the Civic Center Box Office, located at 510 W. 20th St. Box Office hours are Tuesday–Friday...
‘Black Excellence Project’ to take place this weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A portrait exhibit of 39 African-American entrepreneurs in Cheyenne — including musicians, event planners, hairstylists, chefs and business owners — will take place Saturday, Feb. 4. The “Black Excellence Project” will take place at the Louise Event Venue from noon to 3 p.m. Admission...
Special meeting of Cheyenne’s governing body to take place Monday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A special meeting of the City of Cheyenne’s governing body is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at noon in the Municipal Building, Room 104. This meeting will run concurrent with the Finance Committee meeting to consider time-sensitive grant funding resolutions related to the American Rescue Plan Act for the City of Cheyenne and the Board of Public Utilities.
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
Notice posted for Cheyenne’s first county pocket annexation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne posted notice for five properties being annexed into the city in conjunction with the City Council’s 2022 goal to annex county pockets. The public notice signs have been posted in front of multiple properties in the area northeast of Ridge Road...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/1/23–2/2/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Residents to See Higher Electric Bills Starting March 1

Black Hills Energy customers in Cheyenne will be paying more for electricity beginning March 1, the utility announced Monday. Senior Community Affairs Manager Laurie Farkas says the company is three years into a five-year project to replace aging, 40-year-old underground electric cable in the city, and the rate hike, which was approved by the Wyoming Public Service Commission, will recover the cost.
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed

As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
Preliminary hearing for Cheyenne manslaughter case postponed

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A preliminary hearing for three suspects in a manslaughter investigation has been postponed. Sarah Heath, 26, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were set to have their preliminary hearing today, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. It has, however, been continued to a later date. At...
