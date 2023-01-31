Read full article on original website
Retention and Recruitment Task Force members announced by Wyoming Department of Education
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the state’s education community from Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette are serving on the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board’s Retention and Recruitment Task Force. The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers...
Gracee Grisham named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gracee Grisham, an eighth grader at Johnson Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 6. She was nominated by the selection committee for her academic and civic contributions. Grisham maintains a 3.8...
(PHOTOS) Laramie County Community College shares renovation updates for athletic complex
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, Laramie County Community College shared updates about the renovations currently underway at the Recreation and Athletic Center. The center closed for renovation in November 2022 and is anticipated for completion in spring 2024. The $20 million project is funded with $10 million in capital construction...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to have all deputies patrol Laramie County School District 1 campuses
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting the method in which it provides service to schools in the county. Prior to August 2022, Laramie County School District 1 had a memorandum of understanding with the county specifying the duties and limits of liability of the school resource officer, who patrolled the seven elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County. In August, prior to this administration taking office, the agreement expired.
Laramie-based vertical garden project to bring fresh produce, boost Wyoming economy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the installation of the world’s largest vertical garden research center in Laramie, Wyomingites will have easy access to fresh produce and see a boost in the state’s economy, project leaders said during a noon press conference. Governor Mark Gordon announced today that the...
UW Officials’ Statements on Death of Susie McMurry
Leaders of the University of Wyoming and the UW Foundation have issued the following statements regarding the death of longtime UW benefactor and UW graduate Susie McMurry, of Casper. University President Ed Seidel:. “Our University of Wyoming family mourns the loss of Susie McMurry, whose extraordinary generosity has had a...
Wyoming PSC approves rate adjustment for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power
The Wyoming Public Service Commission approved a plan by Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power to implement new rates for electric service, effective March 1. Residential customers will see an increase of approximately $8 per month, ... Read More » The post Wyoming PSC approves rate adjustment for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Cheyenne’s Fridays on the Plaza now accepting food vendor applications
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Presents is now accepting food vendor applications for Fridays on the. The application link can be found at https://www.cheyennepresents.com/vendor-information. Completed applications should be emailed to events@cheyennecity.org or returned to the Civic Center Box Office, located at 510 W. 20th St. Box Office hours are Tuesday–Friday...
‘Black Excellence Project’ to take place this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A portrait exhibit of 39 African-American entrepreneurs in Cheyenne — including musicians, event planners, hairstylists, chefs and business owners — will take place Saturday, Feb. 4. The “Black Excellence Project” will take place at the Louise Event Venue from noon to 3 p.m. Admission...
School district issues anti-bullying statement following incident at Carey Junior High
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Earlier this week at Carey Junior High, a series of store-bought “white privilege cards” were handed out to students at the school, prompting Laramie County School District 1 to issue an anti-bullying statement today to the students’ families. “As a school and a...
Special meeting of Cheyenne’s governing body to take place Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A special meeting of the City of Cheyenne’s governing body is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at noon in the Municipal Building, Room 104. This meeting will run concurrent with the Finance Committee meeting to consider time-sensitive grant funding resolutions related to the American Rescue Plan Act for the City of Cheyenne and the Board of Public Utilities.
Wyoming Football adds 21 new commitments to 2023 Recruiting Class on National Signing Day
LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming Football announced 21 new commitments to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wednesday’s announcement came on the first day of college football’s National Signing Day for the regular signing period. Wednesday’s group of commitments included eight new transfers, among...
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office announce interactive crime data map
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. have partnered to introduce a new tool that allows citizens to view crime data on an interactive. map of Laramie County. The community crime map, “Citizen Connect,” displays citizen calls for service and officer/deputy-initiated events, which...
Notice posted for Cheyenne’s first county pocket annexation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne posted notice for five properties being annexed into the city in conjunction with the City Council’s 2022 goal to annex county pockets. The public notice signs have been posted in front of multiple properties in the area northeast of Ridge Road...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/1/23–2/2/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Residents to See Higher Electric Bills Starting March 1
Black Hills Energy customers in Cheyenne will be paying more for electricity beginning March 1, the utility announced Monday. Senior Community Affairs Manager Laurie Farkas says the company is three years into a five-year project to replace aging, 40-year-old underground electric cable in the city, and the rate hike, which was approved by the Wyoming Public Service Commission, will recover the cost.
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
Preliminary hearing for Cheyenne manslaughter case postponed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A preliminary hearing for three suspects in a manslaughter investigation has been postponed. Sarah Heath, 26, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were set to have their preliminary hearing today, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. It has, however, been continued to a later date. At...
