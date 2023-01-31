ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pa. Lottery winners claim over $221M in January scratch-off prizes

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday, Feb. 2 that scratch-off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January. This includes one top prize worth $5 million claimed from a Philadelphia player, and three top prizes of $1 million claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties. Across the state, other big […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

The 2023 adult trout stocking schedule in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Anglers looking forward to Pennsylvania’s popular spring trout season have another tool at their fingertips, as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to make its 2023 adult trout stocking schedule available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and website (Fishandboat.com). The trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania

Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. moves up start of sales for anterless deer licenses in 2023. What hunters need to know.

Pennsylvania hunters are well accustomed to purchasing their hunting licenses and antlerless deer permits starting in July, but this year they’ll need to be thinking about deer season a few weeks earlier than normal. That’s because as the Pennsylvania Game Commission prepares to start selling antlerless deer permits online for the first time ever, it’s also planning to move up the timing for when the sales process begins.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for their food and service, so if you have never never been to any of them definitely pay them a visit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Three PA Restaurants Make Yelp's Top 100 For 2023

The 10th annual Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list has been released and three delicious Pennsylvania eateries had made the cut. Whatever the latest cravings, you can bet our hungry community has discovered the best places to eat them—then reviewed their experiences for the rest of us. The...
WEST CHESTER, PA
nbc24.com

'Smile policy' at convenience store chain Sheetz overturned

ALTOONA, Pa. (TND) — The reversal of a controversial "smile policy" at a popular Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain should have detractors grinning from ear to ear. Until Wednesday, employees of Sheetz had to — well — smile. But that was easier said than done...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
