Read full article on original website
Related
How did Pa., N.J. wineries fare in one of country’s top competitions? Here’s a look
Several Pennsylvania and New Jersey wineries are celebrating the recent results out of the San Francisco International Wine Competition, one of the world’s largest and longest-running wine contests. Karamoor Estate Winery in Fort Washington, Montgomery County, won a gold medal for its 2019 Petit Verdot, silver medals for its...
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing, NJ, Among 80+ Stores Closing Across the Country
As Bed Bath & Beyond teeters on bankruptcy, the chain has announced that 87 stores in 10 states will be closing. One of those stores is on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. Within the past couple of days, "everything must go" and "nothing held back" signs were covering...
New Jersey Gets Really Surprising Ranking For Safe Driving
We have a ton of people in a small area trying to get someplace in a hurry, and our reputation as having a lot of bad drivers precedes us. But is New Jersey among the most dangerous states to drive in?. We have all the ingredients to make driving in...
Pa. Lottery winners claim over $221M in January scratch-off prizes
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday, Feb. 2 that scratch-off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January. This includes one top prize worth $5 million claimed from a Philadelphia player, and three top prizes of $1 million claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties. Across the state, other big […]
Another major retail store closes in Pennsylvania
Another major retail store has closed its doors for good in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Almost every day, it seems that another major retail chain is announcing new store closures, and today is, unfortunately, no different.
The 2023 adult trout stocking schedule in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Anglers looking forward to Pennsylvania’s popular spring trout season have another tool at their fingertips, as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to make its 2023 adult trout stocking schedule available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and website (Fishandboat.com). The trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the […]
Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania
Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
Pa. moves up start of sales for anterless deer licenses in 2023. What hunters need to know.
Pennsylvania hunters are well accustomed to purchasing their hunting licenses and antlerless deer permits starting in July, but this year they’ll need to be thinking about deer season a few weeks earlier than normal. That’s because as the Pennsylvania Game Commission prepares to start selling antlerless deer permits online for the first time ever, it’s also planning to move up the timing for when the sales process begins.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for their food and service, so if you have never never been to any of them definitely pay them a visit.
If You Leave New Jersey, Here Are The Most Popular Places to Go in America
First, let me say that I have lived my entire life in New Jersey. I have traveled a lot but New Jersey is always home and has been. I love traveling and seeing other parts of the country and the world, but the Garden State is what I love and know, especially here at the Jersey Shore.
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker.
Three PA Restaurants Make Yelp's Top 100 For 2023
The 10th annual Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list has been released and three delicious Pennsylvania eateries had made the cut. Whatever the latest cravings, you can bet our hungry community has discovered the best places to eat them—then reviewed their experiences for the rest of us. The...
Every NJ county now under quarantine for spotted lanternfly — what that means
🔴 The quarantine zone bumps up from 13 to 21 counties. The invasive spotted lanternfly continues to expand its reach in the Garden State. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced that all 21 counties are now officially part of the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Until now,...
nbc24.com
'Smile policy' at convenience store chain Sheetz overturned
ALTOONA, Pa. (TND) — The reversal of a controversial "smile policy" at a popular Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain should have detractors grinning from ear to ear. Until Wednesday, employees of Sheetz had to — well — smile. But that was easier said than done...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0