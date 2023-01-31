Read full article on original website
Montana Legislature considers bills reducing tax rate on veteran pensions
Reducing the tax could mean millions of dollars of lost revenue, but Montana business policy advocates say it is an opportunity to attract a highly-skilled workforce to the state.
Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution
Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years. “To make America great again […] The post Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The long history of anti-tribal sovereignty activity in Montana
In early January, the Montana State Legislature’s 2023 session started with a bang. That first week, Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, brought a draft resolution calling on the U.S. Congress to “investigate alternatives to the reservation system,” using language rife with misinformation and the stereotypes typical of anti-Indigenous groups. After pushback from the state’s bipartisan American Indian Caucus, tribal nations and his own constituents, Regier said he would not introduce the legislation, adding that it had been written by a local constituent (Regier did not respond to a request for comment from High Country News).
explorebigsky.com
Bill would force Montana cities to allow smaller home lots
House Bill 337 would dictate a minimum lot size of 2,500 square feet anywhere with city water and sewer connections in an effort to promote less expensive housing. A bill heard Tuesday at the Montana Legislature aims to increase the number of modestly priced homes available to Montana residents by reining in the power of city and town governments to require that new homes be built on properties of a certain size.
KULR8
Montana Senate passes bill that allows churches to be overnight shelters for those in need
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Senate passed Senate Bill 195, which allows Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors for religious retreats and temporary shelter for those in need. “The legislation is necessary because of recent local action that has required churches hosting any overnight guests to...
Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels
Republicans, it turns out, were right: We should be concerned about death panels. But instead of standing as sentinels for such roving packs of death squads, as the rhetoric went not so long ago, it is the Republicans who are leading a charge in Montana to realize their own worst nightmare. The State of Montana […] The post Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Facts Are Facts. Montanan’s Are Top 10 Rudest For This
Well, well, it's not just a personal opinion anymore when there is a poll to back it up. You can't argue with the facts, right?. How do you decide which states have the rudest drivers? A poll produced by Insurify for 2022 shows what factors are used to figure out what states have the rudest drivers.
GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus
The state of Montana has an extra $2 billion or so packed in its pocket, according to the Governor’s Office. The best plan for those dollars? This week, Democrats unveiled their idea, and they also shot criticisms at plans from Republicans that have already steamed through the House. “Instead of embarking on a billion dollar […] The post GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Gianforte urges passage of red tape relief bills
HELENA, Mont. — With week five of the legislative session beginning to wind down, Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference Thursday to update Montanans on his efforts. Standing alongside Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, Gianforte continued to hail his Red Tape Relief Plan. With many bills related to the campaign making their way through the legislature, including a bill that would raise the business equipment tax exemption up to $1 million.
Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources
Republican lawmakers in Montana want to preemptively stop any local governments from banning various energy sources amid a national conversation about gas stove bans, even though no local governments are considering such a prohibition, the sponsor said Tuesday. More than a dozen proponents spoke in favor of Senate Bill 208, sponsored by Sen. Jason Small, […] The post Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana proposes a bill that would allow doctors to opt out of certain medical procedures
A woman comes into an emergency room, and she has a placental abruption. Clinicians pull together a team to get a blood transfer, and things are chaotic in the ER, a scenario painted by Rep. Laura Smith. There’s still a fetal heartbeat, but in order to save the mom’s life, they have to remove tissue […] The post Montana proposes a bill that would allow doctors to opt out of certain medical procedures appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana
Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
Opinion: Why Are Some Montanans Such Hateful, Horrible People?
Here in Montana, we have some top-notch folks. In fact, the state is filled with wonderful people that are willing to help any chance they get. Then on the other end, we've got some folks that are just plain awful. The truth is most of these people live on the...
ypradio.org
A bill that would speed up some evictions advances in Montana Legislature
Landlords could have an easier time canceling some contracts with renters under a proposal in the state Legislature. The policy is designed to speed up the eviction of tenants who refuse to let a landlord access property. Montana law requires landlords to go to court if they want to terminate a rental contract, a process that could take up to a month.
montanarightnow.com
Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know
BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
EHM Outbreak in Montana
Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
Not So Great: The Ranking of the Dirtiest Cities in Montana
Montana may be full of a lot of beautiful places, but there are a few places that don't really fit that description. Some towns in Montana are downright dirty. Here's a list of the dirtiest towns in Montana. Most of the pictures of Montana shared on social media show snow-capped...
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
Montana churches would be free to offer temporary shelter to homeless families under SB195
When it’s 38 degrees below zero in Montana, churches being used as shelters don’t want to kick families out the door and into the cold — and Senate Bill 195 says they wouldn’t have to. Sponsor Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, said at a hearing he didn’t anticipate the legislation to exempt some buildings from […] The post Montana churches would be free to offer temporary shelter to homeless families under SB195 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Knudsen asks for $7 million to fight crime, says more drugs coming across southern border
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen says violent crime and drug trafficking is skyrocketing in the state. In an interview, Knudsen says a weak U.S. southern border is sending deadlier drugs to Montana. They're the center of many other crime problems, and officers need to be able to keep up.
