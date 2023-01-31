ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBY

Police take Hood River shooting suspect into custody

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River police said late Thursday night that they had safely taken into custody a shooting suspect they had surrounded for hours. The incident prompted officers to evacuate people living nearby the home as a safety precaution. Officers were called out at about noon to...
HOOD RIVER, OR
KCBY

Tips wanted in suspicious Marion County death investigation

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in a suspicious death investigation. They are investigating the death of Richard Champion, whose remains were found Dec. 9 in northern Millersburg. Champion was reported missing in September. He was last seen Sept. 11 in the Stayton and Aumsville area.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Gresham firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest

GRESHAM, Ore. — A Gresham firefighter went into cardiac arrest while in the line of duty Friday and died, according to the city. The city said Brandon Norbury received emergency medical care but did not survive. The city said Norbury had been with the Gresham Fire Department since 2008....
GRESHAM, OR
KCBY

75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KCBY

No agreement reached; Portland city workers poised to strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland city workers could walk off the job Thursday after mediation continued Wednesday between their union and the city. As of 5:15 p.m., there was no word on an agreement. City workers say they want better pay, better retirement plans, and benefits. They say...
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Is it time to bring the WNBA back to Portland? Oregon Sen. Wyden says yes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The commissioner of the WNBA is set to visit Portland next week on the invitation of Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden as the league weighs possible expansion. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will join high-level basketball stakeholders, including Trail Blazers executives and college coaches, in Northeast Portland at The Sports Bra – a bar dedicated to women’s sports.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

