Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Details released on hours-long Hood River shooter standoff: Suspect ID, tear gas, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thursday afternoon saw a standoff between police and an armed suspect that lasted for hours before the shooter was taken into custody. Now, the Hood River Police Department is offering details on the incident as well as the identity of the suspect. Officers were called out...
Yamhill deputies search for man accused of attacking his brother with machete
AMITY, Ore. — Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man accused of attacking his brother with a machete on Friday morning. Deputies responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Fifth Street in Amity. The victim was taken to a hospital...
Son accused of murdering father in rural Oregon home pleads guilty to manslaughter
STAYTON, Ore. — The son accused of killing his father in their rural Stayton home in 2019 has pled guilty to manslaughter, according to court documents. PREVIOUSLY | Son accused of murdering his father at rural Oregon home, deputies say. Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22 at the time of the...
Grand jury says Salem officers justified in shooting, killing robbery suspect
SALEM, Ore. — A Marion County grand jury has found that the use of deadly force by five Salem police officers was justified. It happened the morning of Jan. 23 around 9 a.m. when a 911 caller reported an armed carjacking in the Walmart parking lot on Commercial Street SE.
Portland officer who leaked false info accusing Hardesty of hit-and-run reinstated
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Portland Police officer will be reinstated after he was fired for leaking information that falsely implicated former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a hit-and-run crash back in 2021. Portland police cleared Hardesty in the hit-and-run incident. An arbitrator appointed by the state labor...
Police take Hood River shooting suspect into custody
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River police said late Thursday night that they had safely taken into custody a shooting suspect they had surrounded for hours. The incident prompted officers to evacuate people living nearby the home as a safety precaution. Officers were called out at about noon to...
Tips wanted in suspicious Marion County death investigation
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in a suspicious death investigation. They are investigating the death of Richard Champion, whose remains were found Dec. 9 in northern Millersburg. Champion was reported missing in September. He was last seen Sept. 11 in the Stayton and Aumsville area.
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
Gresham firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest
GRESHAM, Ore. — A Gresham firefighter went into cardiac arrest while in the line of duty Friday and died, according to the city. The city said Brandon Norbury received emergency medical care but did not survive. The city said Norbury had been with the Gresham Fire Department since 2008....
75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
Multnomah County announces new plan to provide rapid, affordable housing options
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County announced a new plan to get people off the streets Friday. It's investing in a housing model that's an extension of the Move-in Multnomah pilot program. That incentivizes landlords to provide available units to those in need. Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said...
No agreement reached; Portland city workers poised to strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland city workers could walk off the job Thursday after mediation continued Wednesday between their union and the city. As of 5:15 p.m., there was no word on an agreement. City workers say they want better pay, better retirement plans, and benefits. They say...
Portland city workers begin strike: Transportation, Environmental, Parks, and more picket
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city workers began to walk off the job and take to the picket lines Thursday after ongoing failed union negotiations with the City. These workers include people who work on streets, treat wastewater, and clean and manage parks - among other essential services around the city.
Oregon gets $9.5M in federal funds to address homelessness, most going to Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting roughly $9.5 million in federal funds for housing and homelessness, with most going to the Portland metro area. Federal, state, county and city leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD distributes federal funds, which...
Portland Public Schools announces hiring freeze amid budget, enrollment issues
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools has announced a hiring freeze, claiming it's because of shrinking enrollment and uncertain funding. In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, the district says they have 3,000 fewer students enrolled now than they did before the start of the pandemic. PPS also...
Is it time to bring the WNBA back to Portland? Oregon Sen. Wyden says yes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The commissioner of the WNBA is set to visit Portland next week on the invitation of Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden as the league weighs possible expansion. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will join high-level basketball stakeholders, including Trail Blazers executives and college coaches, in Northeast Portland at The Sports Bra – a bar dedicated to women’s sports.
