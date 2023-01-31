Scottie Barnes' unfazed reaction to an angry Deandre Ayton became an instant meme

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton was not happy with Scottie Barnes.

Barnes, the NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year, fouled the former No. 1 pick on a field goal attempt near the basket during the third quarter of Toronto’s game against Phoenix on Monday evening.

Ayton, who was blocked by the Toronto forward early in the first quarter of the match, took exception to the physicality and got in Barnes’ face. Under normal circumstances, tempers likely would have flared and the two parties may have needed separation.

Barnes, however, looked like he was the least scared person on the planet:

After the game, Ayton was asked about the altercation and said he loved it.

The big man said that Barnes “poked the bear” and wished that would happen to him during every game that he plays.

Barnes, who played an exceptional game on the defensive side of the floor, walked away from this scuffle looking entirely unafraid of the smoke.

His reaction immediately turned into a meme once fans saw what happened:

