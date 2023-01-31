ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Arizona hosting WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl for the fourth time. Count Jordan Spieth among those looking to do both

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ci7IL_0kXdXiOG00
Jordan Spieth celebrates a birdie on the par-3 16th during the final round of the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. (Photo: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports)

Sports worlds will collide on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, when the final round of the WM Phoenix Open concludes less than an hour before kickoff to Super Bowl 57.

Golf in Scottsdale, then football in Glendale, about 30 miles away.

That doesn’t give much time for anyone at TPC Scottsdale to make it across town, but there will be plenty of fans – and probably quite a few pro golfers – who will give it a go.

So what about tickets? Surely Pat Williams, the 2023 WM Phoenix Open tournament director, is getting bombarded with Super Bowl ticket requests from players.

“It’s interesting. It’s felt like this year it’s the reverse,” he said. “All these players want to be playing on Sunday and hopefully in the final group. … the last putt will drop 30 minutes before the kickoff and I think these players want to plan to be playing on Sunday. So we actually haven’t had a lot of player requests for Super Bowl tickets.

“What we have had is a lot of people, whether it’s the NFL themselves or executives, you know, corporate companies coming out for the Super Bowl that have requested to be here [at the Open].

“Interestingly, the Eagles were one of those teams that requested tickets and maybe they knew something long before everybody else about how good their football team was going to be because they’re going to have people out here on Saturday at the tournament.”

In 2015, the last time the Phoenix area pulled off the double dip, Jordan Spieth was one of those who watched the Super Bowl in person after being at TPC Scottsdale. He had his best score of the week that Sunday, shooting a final-round 65 to tie for seventh before hustling across town.

“Did it in 2015 when it was there. I went with [caddie] Michael [Greller]. It was the Seahawks-Patriots, and Michael is a big Seahawks fan, and that’s when they threw it instead of handing it to [Marshawn] Lynch on fourth down,” Spieth recalled when asked at the Sony Open in Hawaii earlier this month. “I’ve been a Tom Brady guy, him being an Under Armour guy, and so I was on the good end and Michael was not. It was just us two who went to the game, sitting together.”

The Arizona Super Bowls have definitely been memorable. In 1996, Larry Brown picked off two passes to lead the Dallas Cowboys past the Pittsburgh Steelers the day after Phil Mickelson outlasted Justin Leonard in a playoff in a Saturday finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Nxo5_0kXdXiOG00
Phil Mickelson rides with his wife Amy back to the 18th green after defeating Justin Leonard in a three-hole playoff to win the 1996 Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. (Photo: Simon P. Barnett/Allsport)

In 2008, after J.B. Holmes defeated Mickelson in a playoff, David Tyree made a memorable catch against his helmet to help the New York Giants stun the New England Patriots, ending their perfect season.

The 2015 game, though, was talked about for a long time because of how it finished.

“It was a wild ending. It was good. It was fun. Certainly made the Phoenix Open crazier than it is,” Spieth said, adding that he’s probably going to go once again to the football game after the golf tournament ends.

“I would say more than 50 percent chance.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

Broncos Donate Massive Trade Package for Vikings Rival

If anyone is going to salvage the for-now awful Russel Wilson trade executed by the Broncos 11 months ago, it will evidently be Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos hired Payton on Tuesday after an extensive head coaching search. NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport tweeted, “Unbelievable: The Broncos spent today trying to hire DeMeco Ryans AGAIN today before he recommitted to the Texans, sources say. When he agreed to terms with the Texans, they moved and finalized Sean Payton.”
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Has Intense Moment With Kay Adams in New Ad Ahead of Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski is returning to the football field as he will attempt a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII television commercial. And to promote the event, the former NFL tight end is appearing in multiple commercials sponsored by FanDuel. The most recent ad was released on Tuesday and shows Gronkowski taking questions from reporters, including FanDuel TV's Kay Adams. The ad shows Adams asking the four-time Super Bowl champion if he was nervous about taking part in FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny." Gronkowski laughs at her and says no, which then leads to a staredown between the two.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
New York Post

49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback

Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Golf Digest

Bubba Watson says he'll 'beg' PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to let him play in this one event

Bubba Watson will have two main objectives when he goes to Augusta National in April: play his way into winning a golf tournament and talk his way into simply playing another. The two-time Masters champ is making his return to competitive golf at this week's Saudi International following a right knee injury that kept him off the course for eight months. It will also mark his first event since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
Athlon Sports

Look: 49ers Star Gave Gift To Brock Purdy Tuesday

Brock Purdy received some tough news this week, with reports indicating that he tore the UCL in his throwing elbow during the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The injury diagnosis casts doubt upon Purdy's place in the 49ers' quarterback plans for ...
SAN JOSE, CA
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Golf.com

This golfer won $1.6 mil. on Saturday. On Monday? $677.50 at a muni

Saturday marked one of the most important days of Max Homa’s professional life. His scintillating final-round 66 on Torrey Pines’ brutish South Course earned him his sixth PGA Tour victory — and his first as a father. He came from five shots back to catch 54-hole leader Sam Ryder plus thoroughbreds like Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. He cemented his victory with clutch birdies at 16 and 18. And he earned $1.57 million in the process.
The Independent

Jordan Spieth wants Pebble Beach to become one of PGA Tour’s elevated events

Former champion Jordan Spieth has pledged to fight for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to become one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events.As part of the response to the threat posed by LIV Golf, the PGA Tour’s top players have committed to playing against each other at least 20 times a year.The 20 events are made up of the four majors, the Players Championship, 12 elevated tournaments and three other events chosen by the players.The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not among those events in 2023 but precedes two which are – the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational – and...
HAWAII STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 5 candidates to become the new Alabama OC

One of the most impressive things about Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is that he has continued to win despite the constant turnover of coordinators. In conclusion of the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide must replace both offensive and defensive coordinators after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and Pete Golding to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
263K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy