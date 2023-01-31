ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner

The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing. The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
What's coming up at the Tennessee Theatre

So much is happening at the Tennessee Theatre in February from Hamilton to Mighty Musical Monday. So much is happening at the Tennessee Theatre in February from Hamilton to Mighty Musical Monday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on...
Woman accused of bringing drugs to Knoxville on Greyhound bus

A Detroit, Michigan woman is facing drug charges after a DEA Officer said she allegedly brought methamphetamine and fentanyl to Knoxville using a Greyhound bus. Woman accused of bringing drugs to Knoxville on Greyhound …. A Detroit, Michigan woman is facing drug charges after a DEA Officer said she allegedly...
Business throws support behind possible new exit on I-40

A Sevier County business is throwing its support behind a new exit on Interstate 40. Business throws support behind possible new exit …. A Sevier County business is throwing its support behind a new exit on Interstate 40. News at 4 on 2/02. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your...
Things to Do in Maryville, Tennessee

Places to visit in Maryville, TN. There are a lot of things to do in Maryville, Tennessee. From a visit to the Cades Cove Museum to golfing at Lambert Acres, you will have a great time on your trip to this charming town. The Blount Country Historical Museum is a...
