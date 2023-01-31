Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Learn about teas and shakes that come with benefits at Rocky Top Nutrition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If there was a drink that provided vitamins B, D, collagen and many other great benefits, plus it tastes like it isn’t healthy, would you drink it? If the answer is yes, there are teas and shakes that anyone can enjoy at Rocky Top Nutrition.
Maryville community rallying behind car accident victim
Brad's stepmom added even though his wreck was awful, it has brought the family together.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 3-5
The rainfall has been off and on in East Tennessee as we enter into February, however, there are still ways to have some free fun during the rain or sun.
Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner
The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing. The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
Moldy lemons, sausage tossed at Knoxville diner during health inspection
The diner with the low inspection score is in Knoxville. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
East Tennessee officials tout new tool in fight against drug pipeline from Detroit
Drug trafficking has become a significant issue here in East Tennessee and authorities say that many of these crimes can be traced back to groups in Detroit, Michigan.
What's coming up at the Tennessee Theatre
So much is happening at the Tennessee Theatre in February from Hamilton to Mighty Musical Monday. So much is happening at the Tennessee Theatre in February from Hamilton to Mighty Musical Monday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on...
Knoxville Area Transit to change bus routes, times
Knoxville Area Transit is considering changes to how their busses run and they are asking for input from public transit users.
Knoxville couple seeks refund after $10k deposit for home renovations that never started
Two families have shared the same story. They hired Sunrooms Express to enclose their screened-in porches with glass windows. Now, the contractor claims negotiations are underway with the couples, however, there is no specific timetable for payments.
Schedules change for No. 2 Vols as classes, distractions return
From the moment college basketball players finish the last of their fall semester final exams, they can breathe a little sigh of relief and know life will be simpler for a bit. Not simple, of course. There’s nothing simple about the life of a college basketball player. But things get...
Woman accused of bringing drugs to Knoxville on Greyhound bus
A Detroit, Michigan woman is facing drug charges after a DEA Officer said she allegedly brought methamphetamine and fentanyl to Knoxville using a Greyhound bus. Woman accused of bringing drugs to Knoxville on Greyhound …. A Detroit, Michigan woman is facing drug charges after a DEA Officer said she allegedly...
Blount Co. growing its greenways, plans to link them to Maryville and Alcoa
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — When Blount County started building its greenway system, it consisted of about 9 miles. The Blount Partnership said the system has now grown to a little over 15 miles but also said the miles are segmented into different sections. Jeff Muir, the Blount Partnership director...
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Business throws support behind possible new exit on I-40
A Sevier County business is throwing its support behind a new exit on Interstate 40. Business throws support behind possible new exit …. A Sevier County business is throwing its support behind a new exit on Interstate 40. News at 4 on 2/02. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your...
Post-game presser after the Lady Vols bounce back with win against Ole Miss
The Lady Vols basketball held Ole Miss in shooting from the field and beyond the arc in their 65-51 win. Post-game presser after the Lady Vols bounce back …. The Lady Vols basketball held Ole Miss in shooting from the field and beyond the arc in their 65-51 win. News...
Woman staying in Pigeon Forge witnesses cabin fire next to rental home
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — What used to be three rental cabins side by side is now completely gone and turned into rubble after an overnight fire in Pigeon Forge. An investigation is continuing into what caused the flames. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sevier County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire in the […]
Man pleads not guilty to aggravated statutory rape at Knoxville postal facility
John Dusty Best is accused of aggravated statutory rape at a US postal facility in Knoxville, where he was employed.
District attorneys general joint initiative aims to disrupt drug trafficking between Detroit, East Tennessee
District attorneys general from around East Tennessee including Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen are holding a press conference in Knoxville to announce a new joint initiative.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Maryville, Tennessee
Places to visit in Maryville, TN. There are a lot of things to do in Maryville, Tennessee. From a visit to the Cades Cove Museum to golfing at Lambert Acres, you will have a great time on your trip to this charming town. The Blount Country Historical Museum is a...
