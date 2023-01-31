Read full article on original website
Clues someone is reading or getting a copy of your text messages
Just about every connected device you have can be used to spy on you, and this isn’t limited to smart speakers and webcams. Many smart TVs come equipped with cameras that you don’t even know exist. You probably know a few people who prefer texting over calling. It’s a convenient and familiar way to stay in touch and exchange information. If you prefer text messages over voice calls, you’re not alone! But those texts should be kept between the people writing them, right? That’s not always the case, as there are numerous ways others can intercept your messages. Here’s how to know...
Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
If You Get a Message on Facebook That Reads, "Look Who Died in an Accident," Do Not Open
If you use Facebook, listen here. There is currently a major phishing scam making the rounds on the platform. And these scammers aren't here to play — they are really trying to targets users in the most vulnerable way. If you're tired or just quickly glossing over the site,...
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Watch out for this email that could steal your money or personal information
Now that the holidays are over, scammers are going after those who got a new laptop, TV, or computer as a gift.
Walmart Security Cameras Can Reportedly Read Customer Cell Phone Texts
Word of this issue has been debated online for several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Reddit, Quora, BestLifeOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Turn this Gmail security feature on ASAP
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to use your Gmail to send private encrypted emails to others so you keep your personal information secure and safe from harm.
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
KTAR.com
Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings
I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.
Why you need to delete 3 apps right now if you have an Android
Three activity-tracking apps on your Android could be scamming you by promising money through advertisements but never paying you. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains.
msn.com
Worker Fired Just 2 Hours Into First Day on the Job, Internet Says It’s Their Own Fault
A Redditor headed over to the site's AntiWork sub, a place where users on the platform go to share their employment gripes with bosses, workplace policies, low pay, and unrealistic expectations. Usually, it's a place where folks gather and discuss how badly they're getting screwed over by labor. Often many...
Google engineer who was laid off while on mental health leave says she 'silently mourned' after receiving her severance email at 2 a.m.
Ali Neil, a Google engineer, said she called a friend, drank some whiskey, and "silently mourned" the layoff until the morning.
People are just realising huge Ring doorbell mistake millions may be making
AMAZON'S Ring doorbell can help owners keep track of activity nearby their home - but the feature can kill its battery. The device notifies users of movement around your home through its in-built motion detector. But if the motion detector is too sensitive, users can be bombarded by Ring notifications...
A laid-off Google employee says she went to Disneyland to 'eat her feelings' after being locked out of her company systems
TikToker Nicole Tsai found out that she was one of the 12,000 Google employees caught in the latest slew of tech layoffs
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
Android Police
