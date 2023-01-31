A firefighter who died after being critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh should be awarded the George Cross, Alex Cole-Hamilton has said.The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader paid tribute to Barry Martin, 38, from Fife, who was injured tackling the fire at the former department store last week.The award is the highest civilian gallantry award and is given for acts of the greatest bravery, or acts of courage in extreme danger.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “When we are told to run from danger, our emergency workers run towards it.“Last week, Edinburgh firefighter...

20 HOURS AGO