BBC
Dundee United: Loick Ayina signs from Huddersfield Town & club claim Harry Souttar sell-on
Dundee United have signed teenage Huddersfield Town defender Loick Ayina on loan - and are set to receive a £3m sell-on after Harry Souttar completed a £15m move to Leicester City. Souttar, who left United in 2016 at the age of 17, has moved from Stoke City to...
BBC
Bristol Rovers sign Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde and Stockport County's Calum Macdonald
Bristol Rovers have signed defenders Lamare Bogarde from Aston Villa and Calum Macdonald from Stockport on loan. Bogarde, 19, joined Villa in 2020 and made his professional debut during their FA Cup campaign that season. The Dutch youth international, who came through Feyenoord's academy, has spent most of his career...
BBC
Max Bird: Derby County midfielder ruled out for up to five weeks
Derby County midfielder Max Bird could be out for up to five weeks with a groin injury, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The 22-year-old, who has featured in every game for Derby this season, was injured in the second half of Monday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by West Ham. The...
BBC
Gareth Thomas: No HIV legal action regrets - rugby star's ex
Gareth Thomas' ex-partner has said he does not regret taking legal action against the former rugby star. Ian Baum accused Mr Thomas, 48, of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him during their three-year relationship. The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain settled the case for £75,000 plus costs without...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
Non-cents! Scottish lottery winner Colin Weir blew record-breaking $50M in 8 years before death
It was non-cents-ical. One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners burned through a mind-blowing $50 million in eight years — splurging on a soccer team, race horses and extravagant cars — before his luck ran out, documents revealed Thursday. Colin Weir, of North Ayrshire, Scotland, spent a stunning $131,000 per week after winning a record-breaking $257.6 million EuroMillions jackpot in 2011, according to The Independent. Weir, a former cameraman married to a nurse, bought a 55 percent share in Glasgow’s Partick Thistle Football Club before he died of sepsis at age 72 in 2019, the outlet reported. The big spender also plunked down big...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
Sunderland can't just 'talk the talk' on youth development, says Kristjan Speakman
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
Australia’s Harry Souttar makes Premier League move to Leicester City
Australia defender Harry Souttar has been rewarded for a breakout World Cup campaign with a big-money move to Premier League club Leicester City. The 24-year-old’s signing on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Stoke City was confirmed by the Midlands club before midnight on transfer deadline day. The reported fee of...
BBC
Bristol City sign Harry Cornick and Anis Mehmeti for undisclosed fees
Championship club Bristol City have signed forward Harry Cornick from Luton Town and midfielder Anis Mehmeti from Wycombe Wanderers for undisclosed fees. Both players have agreed three-and-a-half-year deals with the Robins. Cornick, 27, netted 38 times in 235 appearances for the Hatters after joining from Bournemouth in the summer of...
BBC
Luton Town sign Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa and Peterborough's Joe Taylor
Luton Town have signed Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa for the rest of the season as well as Peterborough striker Joe Taylor for an undisclosed fee. Nakamba, 29, has not featured for Villa since last season's Premier League title-deciding loss at Manchester City. The Zimbabwe international was first...
BBC
Nathan Butler-Oyedeji: Accrington sign striker on loan from Arsenal
Accrington have signed striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji from Arsenal on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances in Premier League 2 this season and scored four goals for their under-21's side in the Papa Johns Trophy. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has included the striker in...
BBC
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (5-0 on agg): Final nothing without victory - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred eased United to a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. It confirmed...
BBC
Grimsby Town: Josh Emmanuel, George Lloyd and Tom Dickson-Peters join
Grimsby have signed defender Josh Emmanuel from Hull City for an undisclosed fee and brought Cheltenham forward George Lloyd and Norwich striker Tom Dickson-Peters in on loan until the end of the season. Emmanuel, 25, played 38 games for Hull and joins until the end of the season. Lloyd, 22,...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Leicester City w/ Rob Tanner of The Athletic!
Prior to Leicester City and Aston Villa’s fixture postponement in September, Seb and Rob had discussed how that match could be Brendan Rodgers’ last in charge of The Foxes, but then came 8 wins from 11 in all competitions prior to the World Cup. With Rodgers’ side now winless in their last 6 matches, what has Rob made of Leicester’s season as a whole?
BBC
Transfer deadline day: Premier League clubs shatter spending records in January window
The British transfer record was smashed on deadline day as an unprecedented January transfer window ended with Premier League clubs having spent £2.8bn during the 2022-23 season. Chelsea's 121m euro (£107m) deal for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez took the total expenditure by top-flight clubs in January to a...
Alex Cole-Hamilton: Tragic firefighter Barry Martin should receive George Cross
A firefighter who died after being critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh should be awarded the George Cross, Alex Cole-Hamilton has said.The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader paid tribute to Barry Martin, 38, from Fife, who was injured tackling the fire at the former department store last week.The award is the highest civilian gallantry award and is given for acts of the greatest bravery, or acts of courage in extreme danger.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “When we are told to run from danger, our emergency workers run towards it.“Last week, Edinburgh firefighter...
SB Nation
Jamie Carragher Defends Liverpool’s Lack of Transfer Activity
If you polled a hundred Liverpool fans, it’s likely that not a single one of them would say that the club had a successful January transfer window, signing attacker Cody Gakpo to start the window but then stepping back while their rivals all worked hard to strengthen. Liverpool have...
BBC
Beaver family complete move from Tayside to Loch Lomond
A family of beavers has been moved from Tayside to Loch Lomond as part of efforts to boost biodiversity. It is only the third time in Scotland that such a translocation has taken place since the first trial at Knapdale in Argyll began in 2009. It is part of an...
