Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot TalonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH is proud to be the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy JohnsonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting To Help (PATH) Mardi Gras court candidate Noe BalderasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Where to Find the Best Cookies in Tyler, Texas?
Locals have much to say about where to find some of the best cookies in Tyler, Texas. We are extremely fortunate to live in an area that does food so very well. Seriously. I've had the joy of partaking in some fabulous culinary marvels all around the country. Even so, some of my favorite food is right here at home in East Texas. And as a Tyler, Texas resident that happens to be a bit obsessed with finding the perfect cookie, I'm glad to know we have so many options.
Cleanup begins after East Texas ice storm
TYLER, Texas — Now that the temperature has risen and most of the ice melted, many East Texans are focusing on repairing the damage this winter storm caused. You’ve heard them, you’ve seen them, and you’ve felt them. Big trees falling all over East Texas are causing issues, and now the repair process begins.
Goodman Museum in Tyler closes due to hazard from tree damage
TYLER, Texas — The Goodman Museum near downtown Tyler will be closed after the winter storm caused nearby trees to lean, leading to safety concerns. Tyler Parks and Recreation said in a Facebook post that the safety hazards around the house will have to be cleared before it can reopen.
Goodwill in Tyler, Texas Will Not Accept These 24 Donations
As we move forward into the spring season, many of us will be looking to doing the somewhat cliche, but very useful, spring cleaning. In that cleaning, we'll run across some stuff that we don't need anymore or just want to get rid of to free up some space. While most will have a garage sale to earn some extra folding cash, others will just feel the need to donate those items to a charity. There are a plethora of places in East Texas to donate used items and all of them are perfect options to do so. One such organization is Goodwill. While they accept a long list of items, there are some items they will not take.
Winter storm clean up is underway across East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Many East Texans are still without power across our area. Making many people either find a new place to stay or toughing it out with their fireplaces at home until the power comes on. Meanwhile Oncor is working nonstop to restore power and ensure everyone stays...
KLTV
Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls
Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
Details on Tree and Limb Disposal in Sulphur Springs Starting February 4th, 2023
The City of Sulphur Springs will open the Spring Cleanup Site for eight consecutive days starting Saturday February 4th, 2023. The site will be open and staffed each day from 7AM to 4PM. There will be equipment on site to assist in unloading trucks and trailers. Remember:. City of Sulphur...
Make Sure to Know What the Color of the Roses Mean Before You Send
Well, here comes Valentine's Day in a couple of weeks, East Texas. Are you ready?. And yes, florists will be sending more roses than any other flower this time of year. I've not checked official data, but I would bet that is always the case--any time of year. And if you're ready to place an order from a Tyler, Texas florist, we've compiled a list of ten of the very best which you can check out right here.
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm in Tyler
A winter storm warning remained in effect until at least 9 a.m. Thursday morning for Smith County and other areas of East Texas. The wintry weather brought freezing rain and sleet to the area, causing downed trees, limbs, power lines and other issues throughout the county. There was also at least half an inch of ice accumulated in the county.
PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
Tyler ISD to go back to classes Friday following winter storm closures
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD will resume classes on Friday following winter storm-related cancellations on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the school district, there have been some power issues at Austin Elementary School. Parents or guardians of Austin Elementary students should look out for direct communication from their campus.
ketk.com
Wintry weather brings power outages, downed trees in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas is seeing rain, ice, sleet and frigid temps this week. Along with the wintry mix, many people are without power and picking up limbs that have fallen near their homes. “Back home in Houston, I’m used to hurricanes knocking down trees, not really...
KLTV
Family escapes uninjured from RV after tree crushes it
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today a tree nearly crushed an RV in half with a family inside in Tyler. Homeowner Harold Howard says the tree fell while he, his wife, and two dogs were inside. “My wife and my animals and I could walk away from an accident. It’s an...
KLTV
Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a train wreck near Texas Iron and Steel on FM 2087 just outside Longview. No injuries have been reported.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Enjoy the taste of modern Italian with an East Texas twist at the Tuscan Pig
Since 2013, Miriam & Rodolfo “Rudy” Stefano have been bringing modern Italian food to the people of East Texas! Born in Italy, Rudy came to the United States at the age of 6. After living in New Jersey & California, the Stefanos were brought to Longview on what would have been a short work stint; it became obvious to them that Longview was and still is a thriving East Texas destination.
texasmetronews.com
LIFE AFTER DIAGNOSIS ACCORDING TO THE GOSPEL OF VIRLINDA STANTON, TYLER’S “GOLDEN ROSE”
DALLAS, TX – Life has not been a crystal stair for VirLinda Stanton (in the words of legendary poet Langston Hughes), in spite being one of North and East Texas’ shining entertainment beacons for over four decades. Obstacles in her life included being diagnosed with HIV/AIDS nearly 30...
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
More than 30% of Smith County without power, families hoping for restoration
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The wintry weather has created a domino effect, with much of East Texas feeling the effects of fallen power lines. Now, families with small children are feeling the impact. As of Wednesday night at 10 p.m., more than 30% of Smith County was without power. “Right now it’s… ‘Are we gonna […]
KLTV
Downed tree caused road closure, more outages near South Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A downed tree caused by the recent severe weather conditions has blocked off Rock Bridge Lane between Norma and Anita Lane near South Broadway and caused major power outages near the area. There is no estimated time of resolution provided by ONCOR and according to their...
More than 44,000 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas, about 44,529 customers are reportedly without power as of 5 p.m. on Thursday. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of […]
CBS19
Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0