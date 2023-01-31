Forecast: Smith County to see 'significant ice accumulation' as area remains under winter storm warning

Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
City continues to pick up after winter storm wreaks havoc
The aftermath of the winter storm that wreaked havoc across East Texas has many exhausted and still picking up the pieces. “Since Wednesday, we’ve been out and about accessing damages,” said Madeline Burton, Urban Forester for City of Tyler’s Parks and Recreation Department. Crews will continue working...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration for Texas counties, including Smith
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this week’s ice storm that caused widespread property damage, hazardous travel disruptions, and localized power outages. The disaster declaration includes Smith, Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Travis, and Williamson counties. Additional counties may...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner's fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about 11:30...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eight pickleball courts coming to Pollard Park as part of renovations
According to usapickleball.org, it is a sport that can be played indoors or outdoors combining many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. “It is something that we’ve seen picking up traction in the last few years here in Tyler,” said Adriana Rodríguez, public information officer for the City of Tyler.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Girls Basketball: Van's Landry Jones scores 1,000th career point
ATHENS — Van junior guard Landry Jones hit a 3-pointer from the corner foer her 1,000th career point as the Lady Vandals defeated Athens 81-26 on Friday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game. On the night, Jones had 31 points, along with nine rebounds, two assists and six...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sportmanship shown in Whitehouse vs. Tyler girls basketball game
Emotion, grittiness and sportsmanship were on full display between the Tyler Lady Lions and Whitehouse LadyCats on Friday night. The rivals fought tooth-and-nail throughout before the Lady Lions gradually pulled away in the second half of the District 15-5A girls basketball game at the Lions Den in Tyler. Then with...
Comments / 0