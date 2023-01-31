ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

3 rappers have been missing for 10 days since scheduled performance was canceled, Detroit police say

By Michelle Watson, Amy Simonson, CNN
North Platte Telegraph
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Detroit, MI - Three emerging Detroit rappers have been reported missing after a performance at a local club was canceled earlier this month. According to CNN and Detroit police, Armani Kelly (Marley Whoop), Dante Wicker, and Montoya Givens were all slated to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on January 21 and have been missing since the early hours of January 22.
DETROIT, MI
Three aspiring rappers who met in prison have been missing for 10 days after a Detroit gig suddenly was canceled because of an equipment problem, police said. "We just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we’re trying to find the answer to,” Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said Monday. “The fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us.”
DETROIT, MI
