Dragon Ball's Piccolo and Gohan have arrived in Fortnite
Fortnite is holding another Dragon Ball crossover event, this time featuring fan-favorite characters Gohan and Piccolo.
On Tuesday, Epic Games announced the return of Fortnite x Dragon Ball – including in-game cosmetics and items from the legendary anime franchise. Obviously, there are skins for Gohan and Piccolo, based on both characters’ appearances in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. As always, each skin comes with additional accessories – we’ll list them below.
Son Gohan’s outfit and accessories
- Gohan’s Beast Axe Pickaxe
- Capsule No. 576 Glider
- Gohan’s Cape Back Bling
- Gohan’s Charging Up Emote (which turns him into a Super Saiyan)
Piccolo’s outfit and accessories
- Piccolo’s Cape and Turban Back
- Piccolo’s Demon Symbol Back Bling
- Piccolo’s Handheld House Pickaxe
- Red Ribbon Army Aircraft Glider
- Piccolo’s Charging Up Emote (which turns him into his Power Awakening version)
There’s also a new trailer to kick off the event, which you can check out below.
In addition, the Nimbus Cloud mobility item, Kamehameha attack, and Dragon Ball Adventure Island are returning for a limited time.
The first Fortnite x Dragon Ball event was a huge hit last year, so it’s no surprise Epic Games is doing another collab. Particularly with how popular the now-infamous Kamehameha attack became.
Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.
