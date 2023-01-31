Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Airline Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, the BCPD Accident Investigation Team responded to an accident on the 2800 block of Airline Drive. Investigators determined that a woman, 67, was standing in the middle of both...
KPVI Newschannel 6
UA Texarkana hosts early childhood education workshop
TEXARKANA, Ark. - As the U.S. job market continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, the child care industry has lagged behind. In order to help fill the gap in the Texarkana area, the University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana hosted an early childhood education workshop for daycare workers.
Comments / 0