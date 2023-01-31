Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Walks Out of Airport After Discovering That Her Husband ‘Secretly’ Invited His Mother to Join Them on Their Trip
Many women have shared the same story; namely, they struggle to get along with their mother-in-law. As for the woman in the following story, she found herself planning a two-week getaway with just her husband. But when she got to the airport with her hubby, she saw her mother-in-law was packed and ready to go with them too.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Vogue
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Husband on wife: "She said she would leave me if I walked my daughter down the aisle"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking forward to your child's wedding is a unique time in most parents' lives, but sometimes things don't go as planned, particularly if it's not about both spouses' kids.
ETOnline.com
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Ditches Her Heels After Falling on the Runway During Valentino Fashion Show
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy ditched her heels while walking the runway at the Valentino Haute Couture show on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week. The model, who has been a staple in the biz since the '80s, appeared to be struggling to walk in the stiletto heels when she began to wobble. After losing her balance, and ultimately falling to her knees, McMenamy threw off the heels and got up.
Gigi Hadid Bravely Poses on Suspended Construction Beam in Cargo Pants & Metallic Stilettos for Maybelline
Gigi Hadid gave construction style a sharp finish during her latest appearance. The supermodel was spotted on the set of a Maybelline commercial in New York City on Jan. 17, while posing on a construction beam suspended by a crane. Hadid appeared on the streets of Manhattan in a black cropped denim vest. The sleeveless piece featured a wide collar and buttons along the side. She complemented the lightweight separate with a sparkling silver long-sleeve top and tan cargo pants. The baggy bottoms had large pockets on the side and pleats near the hem. To amp up her look, the 27-year-old media...
Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Destroyed Heels With Cozy Knits ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit came with a shocking shoe surprise. While filming the HBO Max drama’s second season on Tuesday morning in New York City, Parker filmed a scene at a restaurant with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). For the occasion, she wore a light gray cable-knit sweater with soft blush pink wide-leg trousers, cuffed at the hems by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Layered atop for a cozy finish was a large black and...
Irina Shayk Storms the Runway in Lion-Head Dress & Heels for Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show
Irina Shayk made a viral runway statement while walking in Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While in Paris, Shayk hit the runway for creative director Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired collection on Monday morning. The supermodel’s ensemble featured a ruched black velvet one-sleeved gown with a draped floor-length skirt. However, the dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive tawny golden lion’s head — and, though appearing to be real taxidermy, the piece was actually built and embroidered by hand in the Schiaparelli atelier. The accent has quickly gone viral, though Schiaparelli clarified on Instagram that no animals were harmed in...
Gigi Hadid Suits Up in Black Sandals for Boss’ Spring 2023 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid brought a sleek take to suiting for Boss’ spring 2023 campaign. The imagery, shot by Mikael Jansson, stars Hadid alongside Naomi Campbell, Maluma, Lee Minho, Khaby Lame and Matteo Berrettini, all posing with their childhood photos to show how a “boss” is made. In the campaign, the supermodel posed for Jansson’s lens in a black suit with a ’90s-esque, boxy fit. The set featured a sharp-lapeled blazer and matching trousers, detailed with a slouchy silhouette. Though Hadid wore no accessories, she did...
Elle
Keep It Cool in the Best Black Sunglasses for Women
A good pair of black sunglasses are as essential to your wardrobe as blue jeans and a white T-shirt. While they may seem like a simple item to shop for at first, the pages and pages of available options can quickly become daunting. Trust me, I’ve been there. So, in an effort to make your search easier, we’ve compiled a list of the best black sunglasses for women. Everything from cat eyes to aviators to wraparound shades have become of-the-moment styles, so there’s bound to be a pair for you.
Bustle
The Fendi Baguette
This bag is a relic, from the era of Tom Ford for Gucci, Spring/Summer 2004 to be exact. The green jeweled chain and beaded fringe make this handbag a favorite. This ombre bag is not only super practical (all that space!), but goes perfectly with Carrie’s winter wardrobe. BRB...
Irina Shayk Owns the Runway in Dramatic Bow Dress & Leather Boots at Mugler’s Paris Haute Couture Show
Irina Shayk took over the runway during Mugler’s fall 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris yesterday, making her mark on the show in a major ensemble. The Russian supermodel was outfitted in a black strapless minidress with a corseted waistline featuring cutouts and a dramatic bow detail set to one side that trailed to the floor. The all-black style was expertly draped for a voluminous finish. On the footwear front, Shayk slipped into black leather boots. The style featured pointed toes and an appealing glossy patent leather finish. The boots’ slim fit and sleek leather silhouette transitioned into what appeared to be...
Stylist Claudia Cifu on Mothering in Short Shorts and Taking Her Daughter’s Fashion Advice
It’s impossible to miss stylist and consultant Claudia Cifu and her five-year-old daughter, Paloma Freya. The two are adorable peas in a pod, with their coordinated, relaxed chic vibe (which translated well into Cifu’s kidswear collection for the Finnish label Vimma.) Though Cifu was born in Finland to...
These are the best deals on Good American jeans, bodysuits and jumpsuits
Good American, which was founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, is having a sale with up to 40% off select women’s styles. The sale features Good American jeans discounted in a range of women’s sizes from 0-32 plus. The retailer also has dropped prices on popular apparel,...
Julie de Libran Couture Spring 2023
Guests arriving at Julie de Libran’s Paris apartment for her haute couture presentation were greeted by a fragrant log fire and a kitchen table piled with food. In her living room, the outfits were suspended from the ceiling or modeled by a gaggle of house “muses”: friends like Alexia Niedzielski, Mathilde Favier, Christine d’Ornano or Lorena Vergani.
