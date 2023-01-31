ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home

SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence

SAYREVILLE -- The La Mer housing development is known as a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return to work at the end of the long day, pull the car into the garage and not reappear again until the next morning, when the same practice is done again.  But the night of Feb. 1 changed all that, as multiple gunshots rang out just as people were finishing dinner. Repeated bullets were fired into a Nissan SUV, leaving a young, 30-year-old woman -- a Sayreville councilwoman -- dead. La Mer residents along Samuel Circle expressed shock the next morning, as they stood...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.

HOLMDEL, NJ: According to Holmdel Police, on Wednesday evening in Holmdel, a robbery took place at a private residence. One suspect is now in custody, and one remains on the loose. Officers are searching for a second suspect, described as a Hispanic male, about 5'8" tall, wearing a neon yellow construction jacket and a bucket hat. The robbery took place in the northern side of Holmdel, and a heavy police presence is now in the neighborhood where Windswept Road and Sage Street. If you see someone matching this description, do not approach them.  Call the Holmdel Police immediately at 732-946-4400. Do not approach the suspect. This comes the day after an armed robbery in Holmdel.  Kay Jewelers robbed at gunpoint in Holmdel.     
HOLMDEL, NJ
Shore News Network

Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the pre-trial release of Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 after the couple embroiled in a mass animal cruelty case showed up at a shelter last week demanding their dogs back. Judge Guy P. Ryan approved the motion filed by the office of Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. According to Billhimer, on December 2, police officers from the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents at the address were running a puppy The post Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
insidernj.com

Statement from Governor Murphy on the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

Statement from Governor Murphy on the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness. I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour’s family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community. Sayreville is a proud, tight-knit, and safe community and I know that it will come together, as it always has, in common purpose. The New Jersey State Police are supporting the ongoing investigation, and I urge anyone with information to contact either the Sayreville Police or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.”
SAYREVILLE, NJ
jerseyshoreonline.com

What Happened To The Residents Of Surf & Stream?

MANCHESTER – The last of the people who called Surf and Stream Campgrounds their home had no choice but to say goodbye to their surroundings. For some, it meant leaving behind more than 30 years of memories. At the beginning of last year, the Ocean County Commissioners announced plans...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K

OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn, scoring the $50,000 double play prize. The winning ticket was sold at Spirit’s Unlimited located at 941 Route 37 West in Toms River. The Double Play drawing results for the February 1 drawing were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

State, Borough Address Duck Hunting Incident on Barnegat Light Ocean Beach

Local and state police responded to a call about hunters on an ocean beach in Barnegat Light last Saturday morning after a number of people saw a handful of men shooting ducks near a manmade pond south of the inlet. Long Beach Township police and N.J. conservation officers spoke with the hunters at the site, and the men later departed the area with the waterfowl they had shot.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy