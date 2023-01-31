Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'WWE Raw' Cuts Bianca Belair Segment, and Viewers Are Confused
WWE Fans were hoping to hear from Bianca Belair on WWE Raw after she defeated Alexa Bliss to retain the Raw Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night. But after WWE promoted that Belair was going to appear on the show, the segment was cut leaving fans very confused.
Legendary former WWE wrestler has died
Legendary professional wrestler Lanny Poffo has died, according to reports. No cause of death has been reported. The death of Poffo, who is the brother of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage, was first reported by WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. “With a very, very...
wrestlinginc.com
Nikita Koloff Comments On Possibility Of One More Match
Nikita Koloff's journey through pro wrestling was a unique one. He made his pro debut as a pushed heel in a major company, Jim Crockett Promotions, in 1984 despite having barely any training, slowed down his career for a few years around his first wife's 1989 death from Hodgkin lymphoma, and had one last run in WCW from 1991 to 1992 before calling it a career.
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
Steve Austin’s wife Kristin Austin
Steve Austin is a legendary WWE wrestler. As he is better known, Stone Cold, is a true icon of the sport, putting his mark on the great Attitude Era of professional wrestling. Despite being officially retired since 2003, Austin has been one of the most popular people connected with both WWE as a company and pro wrestling as a business, as his merchandise can be seen at WWE events all the time. Now, a few years after making his last appearance in a fight, there are rumors of a possible comeback. With that said, let’s look at the one person supporting him most to make that comeback. Let’s talk about Steve Austin’s wife, Kristin Austin.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Reportedly Undergoes Surgery
Former WWE star Marty Wright, aka "The Boogeyman," had knee surgery last week, according to PWInsider. They reported Tuesday night that Wright, 58, is currently rehabbing after the procedure. Wright has shared photos from his recovery in recent days, but has not opened up about the exact reason he required surgery or what type of recovery he's facing. On Monday, Wright said it's "time to get started" on his rehab.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble
WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
tjrwrestling.net
Returning WWE Superstar Defeats The Miz On Raw
A WWE Superstar not seen for many months made their return to Monday Night Raw a triumphant one as they defeated The Miz. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Forced To Apologise To Steve Austin & The Undertaker Before Return
An ex-WWE Superstar was told that they had to apologise to some major WWE stars including Steve Austin and The Undertaker before they could return to the company. Former Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero has reflected on his ex-wife Sable’s acrimonious exit from WWE in 1999 which saw her launch a lawsuit against WWE for sexual harassment. That suit was settled in August of that year but Mero chose to side with his wife and also left the company.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Signs New WWE Deal
A WWE Hall of Famer best remembered for his Attitude Era run has revealed that they have signed yet another contract with the company. Charles Wright has been a fixture in WWE since the early nineties with characters such as Papa Shango and The Supreme Fighting Machine Kama to his name. The star is best known, however, for his Attitude Era of The Godfather, a persona that saw him pick up the Intercontinental Championship. Despite not stepping in a WWE ring in anger in over a decade, The Godfather is still very much part of the family.
‘The Genius’ Lanny Poffo dead aged 68: WWE in mourning as legend and brother of Randy Savage passes away
WRESTLING legend Lanny Poffo, the brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage”, has died aged 68. The sad news was broken be fellow WWE icon “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan via Instagram on Thursday. Sharing several snaps of Poffo, he wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I've...
Yardbarker
Becky Lynch hints at Bayley getting too close to Seth Rollins
The feud between Becky Lynch and Bayley dates back to last July at WWE SummerSlam as Bayley made her return from injury following Lynch’s loss to Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was sidelined due to injury and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud started back up.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s In: Update On WWE’s Plans For Sami Zayn Going Forward
Stick to the plan. We are coming up on WrestleMania 39 and the show’s main event has already been set. After winning the men’s Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes became the new #1 contender to Roman Reigns. Their title match has officially been set up, but there is a detail involving someone else on the roster. One other wrestler is rather popular at the moment, but WWE has made up its mind.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Believes Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley Should Main Event WrestleMania 39
Charlotte Flair’s numerous championship victories in WWE have elicited mixed reactions from fans, with some feeling she is overly utilized. Despite this, her unparalleled in-ring abilities are widely recognized and undeniable. She is set for a massive WrestleMania 39 match and it seems Ric Flair believes it should main event the Show of Shows.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Discusses WWE Trashing 24/7 Title, Possibly Wrestling In NJPW, The Bella Twins's Raw XXX Criticism, & More! - Exclusive
There is only one woman who can say she has been in every women's WWE Royal Rumble match ever, and that woman is Dana Brooke. While she may have come up short, yet again, in 2023, the determined WWE star never lets a loss stand in her way. Brooke has...
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 1