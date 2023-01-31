Read full article on original website
US Figure Skating blasts delay in awarding of Beijing medals
U.S. Figure Skating has largely taken the high road when it comes to allegations of Russian doping at last year’s Beijing Olympics, which have left its team without any sort of medal after finishing second nearly a year ago. In a strongly worded repudiation of the investigative process, which has dragged on from the moment a positive test for Russian skater Kamila Valieva rocked the Winter Games, the national governing called for “a fair and appropriate ruling to rightfully award medals to all clean sport athletes affected by this situation.” The U.S. finished second to the Russians in Beijing, yet has received neither the silver medal it won in competition nor the gold medal that it would be awarded if Valieva and her teammates were stripped of their title. “U.S. Figure Skating and its athletes are deeply frustrated by the lack of a final decision in the team event,” it said Thursday. “We’re very proud of how our Olympic medalists have carried themselves with poise and dignity since earning medals in Beijing. They have long deserved the recognition that has been withheld due to the ongoing process.”
Braden’s Opinion on Which Swimmers Will Make the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team
On Friday, we published our way-too-early predictions for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. We received overwhelming feedback about many of our predictions, so as promised, all seven writers who picked their Olympic teams will be breaking down some of their selections. Yanyan, who organized this project, kicked things off,...
U.S. Paralympic Swimming Names 39 Athletes to 2023 National Team
Paralympic medalist Jessica Long highlights the 2023 National Team after taking a break this summer in preparation for Paris. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. U.S. Paralympics Swimming has named their 39-person roster for the 2023 National Team. Of the 39 athletes, 37 are returners from 2022. Athletes must...
Australian Age Group Record-holder Yanning Zhang Commits to Princeton for 2023-24
Sprint back, free, and fly specialist Yanning Zhang from the Nunawading Swimming Club in Melbourne, Australia, will join the Tigers in fall 2023. Current photo via Yanning Zhang. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in...
US world champion skier Kyle Smaine dies in avalanche in Japan
American professional freestyle skier and former world champion Kyle Smaine died after getting caught in an avalanche in Japan Sunday, his newlywed wife has confirmed. “Dear Husband and my whole world, officially married November 18, 2022, which not many people knew about,” Smaine’s wife, snowboarder Jenna Dramise, wrote on Facebook Monday. “I’m so incredibly thankful that I got to marry you and have you in my life. You loved skiing more then anyone I’ve ever met.” The 31-year-old Lake Tahoe, California-based pro skier was one of five foreign nationals from the US and Austria who were swept in the avalanche while back-country...
Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer joins Israel-Premier Tech-Roland
'I want to target the Tour de France and other hard stage races' says Austrian
SwimSwam Drill of the Month – January 2023: “I-Y Breaststroke”
SwimSwam is proud to present the Drill of the Month for January 2023. Drill of the Month is a SwimSwam recurring feature that brings drills and idea submissions from various creative and innovative coaches at every level all over the world. January’s Drill of the Month comes to us from...
London Marathon 2023: Kenenisa Bekele among four of the five fastest men in history in elite men's field
Kenenisa Bekele will lead the London Marathon's elite men's field as four of the five fastest runners in history go head-to-head in April's race. Ethiopian Bekele, the second-fastest man in history, will be joined on the start line by Kelvin Kiptum, Birhanu Legese and Mosinet Geremew on 23 April. Returning...
SwimSwam Breakdown: Texas/NC State, Russia/Belarus in Asian Games, & 24 Trials Picks
We discuss the Texas/NC State dual meet, Russia and Belarus swimming in the 2023 Asian Games, and SwimSwam's wild 2024 Olympic Trials predictions Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the Texas/NC State dual meet, Russia and Belarus swimming in the 2023 Asian...
British Stars Entered In Southport Olympic Prep Meet
LCM (50m) The sizable British squad attending a training camp down under is hitting a long course meet this weekend. The likes of Adam Peaty, James Guy, Tom Dean, Freya Anderson and Anna Hopkin are among the contingent headed to the Southport Olympic Prep Meet at the Gold Coast Aquatic Center, the site of the Brits’ training camp.
LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Sticklen Joins Stacked Group of 100 Fly Contenders with 49.79
Last weekend, Texas junior Emma Sticklen posted a personal-best 49.79 in the women's 100-yard butterfly during the Longhorns' dual meet against NC State. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Last weekend, Texas junior Emma Sticklen posted a personal-best 49.79 in the women’s 100-yard butterfly during the Longhorns’ dual meet against...
Captani on Worlds Head Coach: “Being a really good listener so you can take the most in”
Capitani feels a big part of her role is listening so that she "can take the most in" and make informed decisions based on that. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. At the Texas/NC State dual meet last weekend, SwimSwam spoke to Texas women’s head coach Carol Capitani about...
Lucas Braathen, world’s top male slalom skier, in doubt for world championships
Norway’s Lucas Braathen, the world’s top male slalom skier this season, is doubtful to compete in the world championships slalom on Feb. 19 after appendix surgery on Tuesday. “It’s been a tough couple of days fighting after surprisingly finding out about quite an intense infection on my appendix,”...
Isanti's Grace McCallum hopes Olympic success translates to NCAA Championship
MINNEAPOLIS -- Grace McCallum has vaulted from Minnesota to Tokyo to Utah."It's been fun ever since I got here and it just keeps getting better," said the sophomore from Isanti.Now, in her second year of college gymnastics for the Utes, McCallum is still one of the most accomplished gymnasts in the world, headlining her team which is ranked fourth in the nation. She is still only a year-and-a-half removed from winning the team silver medal at the Olympics in Tokyo."It's crazy. I feel like it was just a couple months ago that I was there" said McCallum. "During team finals we...
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Noah Lyles target world records in 2023
World records come as no surprise to some of athletics' biggest names - and one of Usain Bolt's long-standing marks is under threat as a World Championships year gets under way. American star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone believes "anything is possible" following her record-breaking 400m hurdles triumph to win world gold in...
Figure skating-U.S. 'deeply frustrated' by medals' delay
Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Figure Skating on Thursday said it was "deeply frustrated" by the nearly one-year delay in its athletes receiving medals won in the team event at the Beijing Olympics as a doping case involving a Russian skater continues to play out.
Bronze-medal winning Canadian curlers at World University Games navigate busy start to year
Curlers Owen Purcell and Adam McEachren of Dalhousie University have had an eventful — and dramatic — start to the calendar year. Purcell, a skip from Halifax, N.S., and second McEachren, of Truro, N.S., compete on both the Dalhousie men's curling team that won bronze for Canada at the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., earlier this month, as well as Team Purcell.
World Aquatics Will Open Centre of Excellence and Regional Office in Bahrain
The new World Aquatics Centre of Excellence in Bahrain is the organization's fifth such center, and first in the Middle East. Archive photo via World Aquatics. World Aquatics (formerly FINA) has announced that they will open a new centre of excellence for aquatic sports and a regional office in Bahrain.
Taking Five with Cate Campbell – The Art of Rest and Recovery
The eight-time Olympic medalist shares her top five tips for recovery, a key in why she's found continued success atop the sport since 2008. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy: Eney Jones. “When you rest, you catch your breath and it holds you up, like water wings…”. Anne...
2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Tickets For The Public Now On Sale
All-session tickets to the general public for the Trials went on sale this morning, and three-day and group packages will become available in June. Tickets to the general public have officially go on sale for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials. USA Swimming confirmed that all-session tickets went on sale...
