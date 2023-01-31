Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Related
Flint-area boys basketball Power Rankings for Feb. 2, 2023; Davison is on the move
FLINT – We could have a new No. 1 team after Friday’s showdown between Grand Blanc and Davison. Both teams are playing awfully well right now and will be facing off for first place in the Saginaw Valley League.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit area high school boys basketball rankings as of Feb. 2
Here is the latest edition of the top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball rankings. Check back each Thursday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Grosse Pointe South (12-3)
Flint-area basketball highlights: Goodrich boys hike record to 12-1 with 4th straight win
FLINT – Jack Locey continues to have a hot hand for Goodrich’s boys basketball team. Locey scored 27 points Tuesday to lead the Martians to a 69-43 victory over Linden.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Freeland wins defensive battle
Freeland may not have gotten many style points, but the Falcons got a win. The Falcons scrapped past New Lothrop, earning a 38-30 girls basketball victory Wednesday.
East Village Magazine
Sports Beat: Steve Schmidt surpasses 1000 games in his 32nd season as Mott CC’s men’s basketball coach
If successful sports coaches are measured by longevity, wins, and winning percentage, then Steve Schmidt, men’s basketball coach at Mott Community College (MCC), is, at present, one of the most successful coaches in America at any level in any era. Schmidt coached his 1000th game for Mott on Dec....
Game ends abruptly after two spectators storm court to attack Ypsilanti basketball player
YPSILANTI – The junior varsity boys basketball game between Ypsilanti and Adrian ended abruptly Tuesday night after two spectators came onto the court and attacked a Ypsilanti player. According to a statement from Ypsilanti Community Schools, two unknown spectators came onto the court during the JV game at approximately...
Saginaw-area basketball highlights: Saginaw High rallies to top Dow
Saginaw High needed a big fourth quarter to overcome Midland Dow, earning a 62-59 Saginaw Valley League boys basketball win Tuesday. And Saginaw High coach Julian Taylor wasn’t taking the win lightly.
How 3 Detroit Lions helped a Michigan man win $1 million on DraftKings
NOVI, MI - He didn’t quite know how to tell his wife he was quitting his career as an accountant to gamble on sports for a living. Well, $1 million definitely helps solidify his career decision. With the help of three Detroit Lions players, Livonia native Mike Petta, who...
Flint Hamady gets football revenge with basketball win
FRANKENMUTH, MI – There was no running clock, but there was a deep sense of satisfaction for the Flint Hamady football/boys basketball team. “Before this game, we were all talking about beating Frankenmuth, beating Frankenmuth … just beat Frankenmuth,” Hamady guard Jakobie Boose said. “We’ve got to beat them, got to pound on them after what happened in football.
Senior Ryleigh Zinn putting up big numbers at tiny Genesee
GENESEE, MI – Ryleigh Zinn is putting up big numbers for one of the smallest schools in the Flint area. Zinn is the area’s leading scorer among girls with an average of 21.8 points per game this season and she’s almost certainly going to break the school record for career points before she’s done.
Detroit Northwestern basketball player suffers cardiac arrest, remains on life support
A Detroit high school boys basketball player was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and placed on life support after suffering a cardiac event during a game. Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent Nikolai Vitti sent a message late Tuesday night, announcing that Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School, "went into cardiac arrest" while he was playing in the varsity basketball home game against Detroit Douglass.
Michigan State’s Jayden Reed impresses with top-recorded speed at Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. -- Jayden Reed passed on the NFL this time last year. But the former Michigan State standout isn’t wasting a moment to put his name back on draft radars at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Reed was the fastest-recorded player on Day 1 of the Senior Bowl. The...
diehardsport.com
Looks Like Michigan Could Be On Commitment Watch With Top Local Recruit
The Wolverines have hosted four-star safety Jacob Oden for several visits recently. Oden, a Harper Woods, Michigan product and top 150 2024 recruit, shared that he’ll commit on February 2nd between these five schools:. The Wolverines have also recently seen several predictions go in their favor for the safety.
Detroit student on life support after collapsing during basketball game
A Northwestern High School student is fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game.
Lions pushed for assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton to get Senior Bowl opportunity
MOBILE, Ala. -- Detroit Lions defensive assistant coach Shaun Dion Hamilton was fighting for a linebacker spot in training camp less than one year ago. Now, Hamilton has one full season on an NFL staff under his belt, with the opportunity to coach the American team’s defensive backs at the 2023 Senior Bowl. He said that Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell submitted his name to coach at the event, trying to get the player-turned-coach another chance to prove himself. There are 30 coaches from 16 different teams handling this year’s event, the first time the Senior Bowl has drifted from the two-team staff format.
Jackson State’s Aubrey Miller Jr. hopes to follow James Houston’s path to NFL
MOBILE, Ala. -- Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. and Detroit Lions breakout rookie pass rusher James Houston took eerily similar paths to the doorstep of the NFL draft. Houston transferred to Jackson State after playing linebacker at Florida. He broke out in a major way with a newfound pass-rushing...
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman wins $100,000 prize while playing on lottery app during break
DETROIT – A Detroit woman won $100,000 when she decided to play on her lottery app during a break. Jamila McCaskill, 44, of Detroit, said she was having a tough day so she took a break to relax. “I logged into the lottery app to do my daily spin...
usflnewsroom.com
Breaking Down the Four USFL Hub Stadiums
Last week the USFL finalized the landscape up their upcoming season when they officially named Canton, OH and Detroit, MI as the final two hub cities. This is contrast to season 1, where the league hosted the full season in Birmingham, AL. With the strategic expansion in place, we wanted...
‘Pawn Stars’ to shoot episodes for upcoming season in Detroit, Ann Arbor
A spin-off of one of the History Channel’s most popular shows plans to come to Michigan. “Pawn Stars Do America” will shoot some episodes for its upcoming season two in both Detroit and Ann Arbor. Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Chumlee will be coming to town in...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0