The Flint Journal

Flint Hamady gets football revenge with basketball win

FRANKENMUTH, MI – There was no running clock, but there was a deep sense of satisfaction for the Flint Hamady football/boys basketball team. “Before this game, we were all talking about beating Frankenmuth, beating Frankenmuth … just beat Frankenmuth,” Hamady guard Jakobie Boose said. “We’ve got to beat them, got to pound on them after what happened in football.
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Northwestern basketball player suffers cardiac arrest, remains on life support

A Detroit high school boys basketball player was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and placed on life support after suffering a cardiac event during a game. Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent Nikolai Vitti sent a message late Tuesday night, announcing that Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School, "went into cardiac arrest" while he was playing in the varsity basketball home game against Detroit Douglass.
diehardsport.com

Looks Like Michigan Could Be On Commitment Watch With Top Local Recruit

The Wolverines have hosted four-star safety Jacob Oden for several visits recently. Oden, a Harper Woods, Michigan product and top 150 2024 recruit, shared that he’ll commit on February 2nd between these five schools:. The Wolverines have also recently seen several predictions go in their favor for the safety.
The Ann Arbor News

Lions pushed for assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton to get Senior Bowl opportunity

MOBILE, Ala. -- Detroit Lions defensive assistant coach Shaun Dion Hamilton was fighting for a linebacker spot in training camp less than one year ago. Now, Hamilton has one full season on an NFL staff under his belt, with the opportunity to coach the American team’s defensive backs at the 2023 Senior Bowl. He said that Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell submitted his name to coach at the event, trying to get the player-turned-coach another chance to prove himself. There are 30 coaches from 16 different teams handling this year’s event, the first time the Senior Bowl has drifted from the two-team staff format.
usflnewsroom.com

Breaking Down the Four USFL Hub Stadiums

Last week the USFL finalized the landscape up their upcoming season when they officially named Canton, OH and Detroit, MI as the final two hub cities. This is contrast to season 1, where the league hosted the full season in Birmingham, AL. With the strategic expansion in place, we wanted...
The Flint Journal

