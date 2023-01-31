ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters arrived at the Deluxe Inn Motel hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night around 7:43 p.m. to respond to a medical call and began treating the patient. Around 7:51, a person went to...
Man dies after car went 'airborne' off slick Arlington overpass, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man is dead after his car went "airborne" off an overpass in Arlington Monday night, police said.Around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.When officers arrived, witnesses stated a black 1997 Toyota 4Runner appeared to "lose control" as it was crossing the overpass.Witnesses then reportedly saw the 4Runner slide into the guardrail, go airborne, and roll down an embankment. Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe he was traveling at "unsafe speeds" for the slick road conditions and that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
North Texas driver shares warning after ice flies off a car, shattering his windshield

FORNEY, Texas — As temperatures rise and streets thaw, there are more drivers on roads, and that means ice is also flying off the tops of cars and trucks. With both a truck and experience living in a New Mexico ski town, Michael Frey spent Wednesday evening driving neighbors who needed rides to doctors’ appointments and work, but on his way back from dropping off a nurse, a sheet of ice flew off the car in from of him and shattered his windshield.
As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
