5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Are the Suspicious Incidents At Dallas Zoo a Cause For Concern?JulesDallas, TX
Carrollton Police Officer killed by driver going 88 mph on cruise control
CARROLLTON, Texas — A Carrollton Police officer killed last October was hit by a driver going nearly 90 mph, according to an update from the department on Thursday. Officer Steve Nothem and Richard Parker were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Oct. 18, 2022, Carrollton officials said.
Report: Man that killed Carrollton cop was driving with cruise control at 88mph
On October 18, Steve Nothem became the first Carrollton Police Officer to be killed in the line of duty when his squad car was hit by a car driven by 82-year old Phillip Parker of Carrollton
Jack-knifing 18-wheeler hits Fort Worth police vehicle with officer in it
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two Fort Worth police officers were taken to a hospital after a jack-knifing 18-wheeler struck a patrol vehicle on Interstate 20 early Thursday, officials said. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of Interstate 20, at I-20 and West Loop 820 in...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters arrived at the Deluxe Inn Motel hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night around 7:43 p.m. to respond to a medical call and began treating the patient. Around 7:51, a person went to...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Driver dies after going 'airborne' off icy Arlington overpass, witnesses say
ARLINGTON, Texas - The severe weather and dangerous driving conditions across North Texas is being blamed for the death of a man in Arlington Monday night. Arlington police were called to I-20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp to investigate a rollover crash. Witnesses told police a black 1997...
Missing man with medical condition possibly last seen Tuesday, Grapevine police say
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Police in Grapevine are calling on residents in and near the area to look out for a man that's been missing for over a week. The department says 31-year-old Christian Saulter-Williams was last confirmed to be seen in Watauga on Jan. 23. Since then, police have...
Fort Worth fire truck stolen, crashed into street sign near I-35 and Seminary
Fort Worth police are looking for the thief who stole a Fort Worth fire truck last night. Firefighters were called to a medical emergency at a motel on the south side. After they finished up, they came out and their truck was gone.
Fort Worth police acknowledge the help of Jeep owners helping others on the icy roads
Fort Worth police are acknowledging the help of SUV owners who’ve been helping drivers stranded on the ice in Dallas-Fort Worth this week. “Carnales Off Road” and the “North Texas Jeep Club” are just two of several groups of Jeep owners
Fort Worth police arrest man threatening to blow up TCU campus
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth Police Department SWAT team arrested a man Thursday morning who had threatened to blow up TCU's campus, police said. SWAT was called at about 9:07 a.m. Thursday morning after being notified of a man on TCU grounds who had been threatening TCU staff.
Man dies after car went 'airborne' off slick Arlington overpass, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man is dead after his car went "airborne" off an overpass in Arlington Monday night, police said.Around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.When officers arrived, witnesses stated a black 1997 Toyota 4Runner appeared to "lose control" as it was crossing the overpass.Witnesses then reportedly saw the 4Runner slide into the guardrail, go airborne, and roll down an embankment. Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe he was traveling at "unsafe speeds" for the slick road conditions and that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
One person hurt in a fall from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth
One person is in the hospital after apparently falling from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth during some of Tuesday’s worst weather. A 911 caller reported the fall on east-bound 30 near Highway 287
Denton PD praises good Samaritans who helped rescue truckers stuck during the ice storm
DENTON, Texas — "It was crazy, cold, cars everywhere," Fabien Sanchez said. When the going got tough for semi-drivers in Denton during the ice storm, that's when this guy got going in his pickup truck. Sanchez doesn't run a towing company but he made it his business to help truckers stuck on ice.
WFAA
Fort Worth ice storm: MedStar says 20 injured by slipping and falling; 170 crashes reported
Freezing rain continues across Fort Worth in Tarrant County Wednesday, Feb. 1. Emergency crews are asking resident to remain cautious and to stay inside if possible.
North Texas driver shares warning after ice flies off a car, shattering his windshield
FORNEY, Texas — As temperatures rise and streets thaw, there are more drivers on roads, and that means ice is also flying off the tops of cars and trucks. With both a truck and experience living in a New Mexico ski town, Michael Frey spent Wednesday evening driving neighbors who needed rides to doctors’ appointments and work, but on his way back from dropping off a nurse, a sheet of ice flew off the car in from of him and shattered his windshield.
As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been Returned
Kisha Birts and her mother, Hermane Grady, lived together in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas. On August 4, 1989, Kisha gave birth to a baby boy, Emmanuel Kalief Birts, at home. Afterward, Emmanuel spent seven days in Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was released from the facility to his mother on August 11, 1989.
DPS trooper hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in weather-related crash in Navarro County
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while investigating a crash in Navarro County on Tuesday morning.,. Officials said the incident appeared to be weather-related as icy conditions continue throughout the North Texas...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV, Richardson police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — Police said a 55-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident in Richardson on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at 4:25 p.m. at East Arapaho Road and Westminster Drive. According to police, Lance McGehee was riding a motorcycle in the eastbound lanes of Arapaho while a SUV was...
Church members say their tip led police to the missing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo
DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo released two new pictures of the Tamarin monkeys safe and back home. That’s in contrast to the video WFAA exclusively obtained when they were found Tuesday inside a vacant church in Lancaster. We spoke by phone with the pastor’s daughter, Tonya Thomas.
WFAA
