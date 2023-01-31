ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
NJ.com

Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge

Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Popculture

More Than 2.5 Million Pounds of Canned Meats Recalled

More than 2.5 million pounds of Conagra Brands canned meat and poultry products have been recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. The recall, which affects products sold at retailers nationwide including Kroger and Walmart, was issued due to packing defects that may result in food contamination. The recall...
FOX2Now

Nearly 53,000 pounds of charcuterie meat recalled over listeria concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Nearly 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products are being recalled over potential listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Sunday, which includes eight different products. The sausage products are commonly found on charcuterie boards and...
KPEL 96.5

Frozen Gumbo, Frozen Jambalaya Recall Issued for Louisiana

A company that prepares frozen gumbo and frozen jambalaya for consumers in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas has issued a recall on some 18,000 pounds of the frozen food. The reason for the recall, according to the United States Department of Agriculture had to do with the inspection record of the facility where the products were made.
Tasting Table

Conagra Brands Issued Major Canned Meat Recall Over Packaging Risk

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a division of the USDA, nearly 2.6 million pounds of meat and poultry products shipped by Conagra Brands were recalled earlier this week due to the potential for foodborne pathogens stemming from a packaging fault. Over five dozen meat products were recalled in total, the majority of which were Armour brand Vienna sausages.
Popculture

Rao's Soup Recalled

Consumers trying to beat the chilly winter temperatures with hot soup may have to find an alternative. Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc. voluntarily recalled Rao's Chicken and Gnocchi soup after a packaging mishap resulted in the presence of an undeclared allergens. While the soups are labeled Chicken and Gnocchi soup, they may actually contain Vegetable Minestrone, which contains egg.
