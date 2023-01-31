Read full article on original website
Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge
Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Armour, Kroger, Walmart store brands among canned meat recall on contamination threat
Food colossus Conagra’s recall of over 2 million pounds of product, mostly regular and chicken Vienna sausages, includes nine brands.
More Than 2.5 Million Pounds of Canned Meats Recalled
More than 2.5 million pounds of Conagra Brands canned meat and poultry products have been recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. The recall, which affects products sold at retailers nationwide including Kroger and Walmart, was issued due to packing defects that may result in food contamination. The recall...
Conagra recalls canned meat, poultry due to possible packaging defect
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspections Service announced on Jan. 31 that Conagra Brands is recalling around 2,581,816 lbs. of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination.
Nearly 53,000 pounds of charcuterie meat recalled over listeria concerns
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Nearly 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products are being recalled over potential listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Sunday, which includes eight different products. The sausage products are commonly found on charcuterie boards and...
Frozen Gumbo, Frozen Jambalaya Recall Issued for Louisiana
A company that prepares frozen gumbo and frozen jambalaya for consumers in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas has issued a recall on some 18,000 pounds of the frozen food. The reason for the recall, according to the United States Department of Agriculture had to do with the inspection record of the facility where the products were made.
Company recalling over 52K pounds of sausage products over listeria concerns
Listeria concerns have prompted a recall by a Rhode Island-based company for tens of thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products, the FSIS said Sunday.
Conagra Brands Issued Major Canned Meat Recall Over Packaging Risk
According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a division of the USDA, nearly 2.6 million pounds of meat and poultry products shipped by Conagra Brands were recalled earlier this week due to the potential for foodborne pathogens stemming from a packaging fault. Over five dozen meat products were recalled in total, the majority of which were Armour brand Vienna sausages.
Rao's Soup Recalled
Consumers trying to beat the chilly winter temperatures with hot soup may have to find an alternative. Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc. voluntarily recalled Rao's Chicken and Gnocchi soup after a packaging mishap resulted in the presence of an undeclared allergens. While the soups are labeled Chicken and Gnocchi soup, they may actually contain Vegetable Minestrone, which contains egg.
