Prevention

How to Get Rid of Diarrhea With Both OTC and Natural Remedies, According to Doctors

It’s like the childhood book taught us—everybody poops, right? But there’s a big difference between needing to go number two and having uncontrollable, not to mention uncomfortable, diarrhea. So if you’re having tummy troubles and you need relief fast, don’t fret: we’re here to give you all the options for how to get rid of diarrhea.
Prevention

Coffee With Milk May Help Fight Inflammation, Study Shows

Drinking coffee with milk can have anti-inflammatory benefits, according to new research. Coffee, rich in polyphenols, already fights inflammation but may have a boosted effect when mixed with protein like milk. Experts explain what this study means and how you can reap the anti-inflammatory benefits for yourself. Many of us...

