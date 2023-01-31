Jay Leno is touring in 2023 even after his injuries. We found tickets.

Surviving a freak car fire last year somehow didn’t stop 72-year-old comedian Jay Leno .

Apparently, neither did a dangerous motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones.

Rather than rest and recuperate, the former “Tonight Show” host will fulfill his tour date obligations and perform to audiences all over North America at his 15 shows from Feb. 2 through April 8 which include gigs at Salamanca, NY’s Seneca Allegany Events Center on March 18 and Englewood, NJ’s Bergen Performing Arts Center on April 8.

And you needn’t fear — Leno claims he’s fine.

“I’m OK,” Leno told the Las Vegas Review Journal . I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

While you might think tickets would cost an exorbitant amount to see this death-defying, septuagenarian comedy legend, we’re happy to report that that’s not always the case.

In fact, we found some tickets going for as low as $58 before fees on Vivid Seats at the time of publication.

All prices are subject to fluctuation.

Now, here’s everything you need to know about how you can see Jay Leno live in 2023.

A complete calendar including all tour dates, venues and links to the cheapest tickets available can be found below.

Jay Leno

2023 tour datesTicket prices

start atFeb. 2 at the Keybank State Theatre in Cleveland, OH $59 Feb. 3 at the McCoy Center For The Arts in New Albany, OH $108 Feb. 24 at the Celebrity Showroom Nugget Casino in Sparks, NV $85 Feb. 25 at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, CA at 4 p.m. $96 Feb. 25 at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, CA at 8 p.m. $80 March 2 at The Cove at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa, OK $58 March 3 at the NW Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, MS $84 March 17 at the Silver Creek Event Center in New Buffalo, MI $99 March 18 at the Seneca Allegany Events Center in Salamanca, NY $64 March 25 at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, CA $94 March 28 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, FL $96 March 29 at the Ruby Diamond Auditorium in Tallahassee, FL $158 March 31 at the Encore Theater At Wynn in Las Vegas, NV $100 April 7 at the State Theatre in Easton, PA $110 April 8 at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, NJ $99

Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout .)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

As noted earlier, Leno sustained major injuries after two car accidents this year.

In mid-December, a car garage explosion , left him serious facial burns.

“The fuel line was clogged, so I was underneath it,” Leno, 72, explained to Hoda Kotb in an NBC News “Today” show interview .

“And I said, ‘Blow some air through the line.’ And suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas.”

More recently, he disclosed that he got knocked off his motorcycle.

He then disclosed he has a “a broken collarbone…two broken ribs (and) two cracked kneecaps.”

Still, he was able to joke about it.

Whether his punchline is any good is up to the eye of the beholder.

You can check out his hot take on what transpired here .

If you’ve been meaning to binge Leno’s famous car show, you can starting literally right now.

All seven seasons of the long-running, recently canceled show where Leno “explores all things automotive” can be streamed on Peacock.

Guests on the show include Sting , Jeff Dunham , Adam Carolla , Gabriel Iglesias and Alonzo Bodden .

The show was dropped by CNBC after the network announced they were looking to air reruns of “Shark Tank,” and “Undercover Boss” as well as original business documentaries during primetime hours.

