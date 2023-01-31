Read full article on original website
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Artificial intelligence chatbot passes elite business school exam, outperforms some Ivy League students
A Wharton Professor published a report that detailed how Chat GPT3, an artificial intelligence, performed on a final exam in his MBA class.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion.
Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
POLITICO
How AI could make the next big crisis way, way worse
There are plenty of big global problems that people are hoping AI can finally help solve: climate change, traffic deaths, loneliness. But what if AI, faced with a sudden crisis, is actually the wrong tool to manage a big problem in real time? What if it might make a bad situation drastically worse?
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
Tech Times
A Glimpse Into the Incredible Power of Artificial Intelligence
One of the most exciting developments in modern technology is the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). It has enormous potential to change how people use technology and has far-reaching effects. Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to impact lives in unimaginable ways only a few years ago, from offering more accurate data insights to helping people make wiser choices more quickly. Now that AI learns coding, the transformation is expected to exceed what was ideally thought possible. The newfound code-writing capabilities of AI have not only caused a sensation but also provided fertile ground for the development of programs authored entirely by AI.
Limits to computing: A computer scientist explains why even in the age of AI, some problems are just too difficult
In the age of AI, people might wonder if there’s anything computers can’t do. The answer is yes. In fact, there are numerous problems that are beyond the reach of even the most powerful computers.
Are you ready to be replaced by ChatGPT and other AI programs?
The rise of “woke culture” in liberal circles has become a topic of much debate and controversy in recent years. One of the most troubling aspects of woke culture is the way in which it promotes a culture of censorship and intolerance. In many cases, individuals and groups who hold different views are not just…
The Metaverse IRL: Solving Healthcare Disparities With Doctors’ Digital Twins
The metaverse is not yet changing the world – but it’s increasingly changing, even saving, lives. This, as immersive experiences at the intersection of physical and digital are making incremental progress in solving critical, real-world problems within healthcare. No matter where we may be in the so-called metaverse...
Cathie Wood says that robots could outnumber humans as Amazon workers within 7 years
ARK Invest's Cathie Wood sees robots and other technologies being used across the manufacturing industry to drive costs down.
19 Keys On The Power Of Self, Black Wealth And The Future Of AI
19 Keys sat down with NewsOne for a chat about his life, the importance of Black wealth and why he's fighting to reprogram the culture. The post 19 Keys On The Power Of Self, Black Wealth And The Future Of AI appeared first on NewsOne.
itechpost.com
Exploring the Advancements in AI Software: Understanding the Next-Generation Solutions
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly growing field that has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives. AI is becoming increasingly prevalent in our daily lives, from self-driving cars to intelligent personal assistants. The technology is based on the idea that machines can mimic human intelligence and perform tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence. This has led to various applications in various industries, including healthcare, finance, and transportation.
Vox
The AI boom is here, and so are the lawsuits
Peter Kafka covers media and technology, and their intersection, at Vox. Many of his stories can be found in his Kafka on Media newsletter, and he also hosts the Recode Media podcast. That was quick: Artificial intelligence has gone from science fiction to novelty to Thing We Are Sure Is...
Jeep Officially Licensed Apparel Line Designed By Black Woman from Chicago
For Mariama Davis, her Jeep Wrangler is more than just a vehicle. She named it "her love story" for the love of the Jeep culture- a culture she says only Jeep enthusiasts understand. "Jeep people are different… we literally wear something to show we’re part of the culture," said Davis....
CoinDesk
AI in Newsrooms, Crooked Crypto and Mango Madness
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On “Carpe Consensus,” hosts Danny Nelson and Cam Thompson take a well-rounded look at this week in crypto news with guest David Z. Morris. [2:01] Inside the Desk: Danny dives into potential...
Google CEO Promises New AI Features Are Coming to Search ‘Very Soon' Amid Competition From ChatGPT
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told investors Thursday that it is planning to roll out its LaMDA language model with search components "very soon," suggesting pressure from Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. The company also said it’s restructuring its artificial intelligence subsidiary DeepMind into Google, taking it out of Other Bets. The AI...
Amazon Is Shutting Some Fresh and Go Stores as the Company Cuts Costs
Amazon is closing some Fresh supermarkets and Go convenience stores as it looks to curtail expenses. The e-retailer will also pause expansion of Fresh stores to examine the business and see if it resonates with customers, CEO Andy Jassy said on Amazon's earnings call. Amazon issued a disappointing first-quarter revenue...
